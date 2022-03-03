U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,380.00
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,845.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,205.50
    -33.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.10
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.23
    +4.63 (+4.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.60
    +12.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    +0.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1094
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.56
    -2.76 (-8.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6720
    +0.1520 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,416.04
    -746.38 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.20
    -22.33 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.09
    +19.53 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size [2022-2028] | is Expected to Reach USD 13180 Million, with 8.3% CAGR | Market Share, Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players, Segmentation, Mergers & Acquisitions and Forecast Research | Market Reports World

Market Reports World
·7 min read
Market Reports World
Market Reports World

global Digital OOH (DOOH) market size is projected to reach US$ 13180 million by 2028, from US$ 7317.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2028.

Pune, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market 2022 research report represents a detailed overview of the current market situation and forecast till 2028. The study is perhaps a perfect mixture of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges, competition industry face alongside gap analysis and new opportunities available and trends within the Digital OOH (DOOH) Market. Further, this report gives Digital OOH (DOOH) Market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, government policy, market dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape. The research report also includes the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional study of the global Digital OOH (DOOH) market report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report mainly focuses on the most dynamic information of the global market.

Get a Sample PDF of the report - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/20122424

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Digital OOH (DOOH) market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Covid-19 Impact On Digital OOH (DOOH) Industry:

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the Digital OOH (DOOH) Market. With the industries. Major companies have suspended their operations in different locations due to the lockdown and social distancing norms. Post pandemic, the industry expects a lot of requirements and demand owing to the rapid urbanization and growing need for wise use of area present.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Global Market Conditions and Competitors: - In this report, analysts compile existing research on COVID-19, share key insights, and help the reader to spot new market opportunities related to the pandemic. Topics include product development pipelines, diagnostic testing approaches, vaccine development programs, regulatory approvals, and much more.

About Digital OOH (DOOH) Market:

Digital Out of Home or DOOH refers to digital media used for marketing purposes outside of the home. This excludes TV advertising and radio advertising, but includes digital signage.

Get a Sample Copy of the Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Research Report 2022

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the key players are as follow:

The Major Key Players Listed in Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Report are:

  • JCDecaux

  • Clear Channel Outdoor

  • Focus Media

  • Stroer

  • Lamar Advertising

  • Outfront Media

  • Global (Exterion Media)

  • oOh!media

  • APG SGA

  • Publicis Groupe (Metrobus)

  • Intersection

  • Ocean Outdoor

  • Adams Outdoor Advertising

  • Capitol Outdoor

  • Blue Outdoor

  • Primedia Outdoor

  • Lightbox OOH Video Network

  • Captivate Network

  • Burkhart Advertising

  • Euromedia Group

  • Stott Outdoor Advertising

  • AirMedia

  • TOM Group

  • White Horse Group

  • Phoenix Metropolis Media

  • Balintimes Hong Kong Media

Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20122424

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Digital OOH (DOOH) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Digital OOH (DOOH) market.

Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Type:

  • Transit Advertising

  • Billboard

  • Street Furniture Advertising

  • Others

By Application:

  • BFSI

  • IT and Telecom

  • Automotive and Transportation

  • Education

  • Entertainment

  • Healthcare

  • Consumer Goods and Retail

  • Government and Utilities

  • Real Estate

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Digital OOH (DOOH) report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

  • North America (United States and Canada)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and Rest of Asia)

  • South America (Mexico and Brazil, Rest of Latin America etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of MEA)

Key questions answered in the report:

  • What is the growth potential of the Digital OOH (DOOH) market?

  • Which product segment will take the lion’s share?

  • Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

  • Which application segment will experience strong growth?

  • What growth opportunities might arise in the Digital OOH (DOOH) industry in the years to come?

  • What are the most significant challenges that the Digital OOH (DOOH) market could face in the future?

  • Who are the leading companies on the Digital OOH (DOOH) market?

  • What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

  • What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the Digital OOH (DOOH) market?

Purchase this report (Price 4900 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/20122424

Detailed TOC of Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Report 2022

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Digital OOH (DOOH) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Digital OOH (DOOH) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

Continued….

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/20122424#TOC

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT: Market Reports World Phone: US: +1 424 253 0946 / UK: +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@marketreportsworld.com Web: https://www.marketreportsworld.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ford CFO on supply-chain challenges, electric vehicle production

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith talks with Ford CFO John Lawler about the company's Ford+ plan, supply chain challenges, and production of electric vehicles.

  • German carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers association VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw materials. It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a time when inventory levels were already low. "In the long term, the car industry is facing shortages and higher prices of raw materials," VDA said.

  • Global Fertilizer Reserves to Drop Just as Russia War Adds Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer is getting harder to find just as farmers are getting ready for planting. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is injecting even more uncertainty into then already tight crop nutrient market. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityChina S

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • Here’s what will happen to U.S. food prices as wheat futures keep surging

    Russia and Ukraine grow about 14% of the world's wheat and account for about 28% of global wheat exports.

  • What Russia trades with the US, China, Brazil and the world

    The west continues to roll out sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The restrictions have decimated the value of Russia’s currency—which should make Russian products cheaper in the global marketplace. Russia’s largest exports by far are fuels and oil.

  • Oil Soars to Highest Since 2008 as Russia Invasion Upends Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil soared to the highest level since 2008 as buyers continued to shun Russian crude following its invasion of Ukraine, while OPEC+ is doing its best to ignore the war started by one of its key members.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityChina Sp

  • OPEC+ Faces Reckoning on Russia Despite Efforts to Ignore Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is doing its best to ignore the war started by one of its leading members, but it may not be able to manage it for much longer. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireRuss

  • Ford Motor to Split EVs and Gasoline Cars into Separate Units

    Ford, F speeding its move into electric vehicles, will split its operations into two divisions, one for its electric vehicles (EVs) and one for its gasoline cars.

  • Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

    As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to climb, prices of lithium carbonate are skyrocketing amid the news that China is cozying up to major lithium producer Argentina

  • Bitcoin: Economies of Scope Are the Way Forward for the BTC Mining Industry

    One of Bitcoin’s (BTC) most appealing features for investors is its fixed supply. Only 21 million coins will ever exist, encoded in the software, most of which have already been mined. This makes the asset scarce and naturally gives it value, but according to B. Riley analyst Lucas Pipes, the remaining supply of 2.03 million represents to bitcoin miners a bit of a “conundrum.” It presents questions regarding the ultimate size of the industry and opportunity in the digital mining space. Ultimatel

  • Polestar CEO details new concept vehicle and the 'electric age' of sports cars

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automotive manufacturer's latest 02 Roadster EV, incorporating drone technology, and partnerships and IPO prospects to expand EV product lines.

  • Reliance to invest $221 million for electronics manufacturing with Sanmina in India

    Reliance Industries plans to invest up to $221 million in American electronics firm Sanmina to set up a joint venture as the Indian giant looks to expand its electronics manufacturing. The joint venture aims to create a "world-class" electronic manufacturing hub in India, the two said. All the manufacturing will initially take place at Sanmina's 100-acre campus in Chennai, with the ability for site expansion to support future growth opportunities as well as to potentially expand to new manufacturing sites in India over time based on business needs, they said.

  • Gas prices are up. What can Biden do to lower costs at the pump amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

    Why are gas prices so high? Will gasoline cost more because of Russia invading Ukraine? Consumers are looking to the White House to lower prices.

  • Duke Energy shuttering small natural gas unit eight years early

    Duke Energy Carolinas will close a small peaker unit at its W.S. Lee plant in South Carolina on March 31, more than eight years ahead of schedule and just seven years after it started operating on natural gas.

  • SoFi Technologies Could Rebound Further After a Short-Term Dip

    In the short-run prices could make a bounce to the $16 area but ideally I would like to see SOFI trade sideways and build a base that could support a sustained advance. Scalpers could buy SOFI at current levels for a bounce. Unfortunately SOFI declined to the $9 area before bouncing.

  • Oil prices spike even higher amid 'de facto ban' on Russian crude

    Oil is spiking to levels not seen in more than a decade. However one grade of crude is having trouble catching a bid: Russian Urals.

  • Aluminium hits record top; oil, wheat at multi-year highs on supply woes

    Commodity markets extended their bull runs on Thursday, with aluminium, coal and palm oil all hitting new records while crude oil and wheat scaled multi-year highs as Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted global raw material flows. Russia's stature as a top supplier in oil, gas, metals, grain and shipping markets has meant that the harsh sanctions applied to several Russian entities following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has upended several critical resource supply chains. Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange have gained 30 percent this year, while U.S. wheat futures have surged 25% this week alone as markets attempt to price in the impact of a potential loss of Russian supplies if the international community rolls out additional punitive measures against Moscow.

  • Bitcoin's 'Ichimoku Cloud' Breakout Could Lead to Continued Uptrend

    While bitcoin's cloud breakout points to more gains ahead, heightened geopolitical risk calls for tight stop loss on all crypto positions, one observer said.

  • Oil prices surge $7 per barrel despite release of supplies

    Oil prices surged another $7 per barrel on Wednesday after an agreement by the United States and other major governments to release supplies from strategic stockpiles failed to calm anxiety over Russia's attack on Ukraine. The 31 members of the International Energy Agency, the club of major oil consumers, agreed Tuesday to release 60 million barrels of crude from stockpiles to stabilize supplies.