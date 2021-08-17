U.S. markets closed

Digital OOH Market to grow by USD 3.78 billion | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a decremental growth of USD 3.78 bn during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the digital OOH market to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities with Digital OOH Market by Application, Type, Category, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. APG SGA SA, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd., Global Radio Services Ltd., JCDecaux SA, Lamar Advertising Co., OOH!media Ltd., OUTFRONT Media Inc., Stroer SE & Co. KGaA, and VGI Public Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The use of AI in OOH advertising will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Digital OOH Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Digital OOH Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

  • Type

  • Market Landscape

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43482

Digital OOH Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the digital ooh market in the Interactive Media & Services include APG SGA SA, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd., Global Radio Services Ltd., JCDecaux SA, Lamar Advertising Co., oOh!media Ltd., OUTFRONT Media Inc., Stroer SE & Co. KGaA, and VGI Public Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Digital OOH Market size

  • Digital OOH Market trends

  • Digital OOH Market industry analysis

The benefits of OOH advertisements over traditional advertisements are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the complex implementation requirements may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital ooh market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Communication Services Include:

Digital Marketing Spending Market - The digital marketing spending market has the potential to grow by USD 128.83 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%. Get a free sample report Now!!

Digital Content Market - The digital content market has the potential to grow by USD 594.11 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.06%. Get a free sample report Now!

Digital OOH Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital ooh market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the digital ooh market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the digital ooh market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital ooh market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Recreation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Banking - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • In-store advertising - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Category

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Category

  • Billboards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Shelter - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Transit - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Street furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Category

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Volume driver – demand-led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • APG SGA SA

  • Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

  • Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Global Radio Services Ltd.

  • JCDecaux SA

  • Lamar Advertising Co.

  • oOh!media Ltd.

  • OUTFRONT Media Inc.

  • Stroer SE & Co. KGaA

  • VGI Public Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-ooh-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-78-billion--technavio-301354753.html

SOURCE Technavio

