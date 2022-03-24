U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

Digital Packaging and Labeling Market - 31% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Evolving Opportunities with Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. & Durst Phototechnik AG| 17000+ Technavio Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Packaging and Labeling Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The digital packaging and labeling market is estimated to grow by USD 17.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.15% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the digital packaging and labeling market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing internet penetration and rising purchasing power parity among the US population will facilitate the digital packaging and labeling market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Digital Packaging and Labeling Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing consumption of packaged beverages globally, environmental benefits of digital packaging and labeling, and the benefits of variable data printing. However, the high per-unit cost for high-volume printing is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, challenges, and trends will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The digital packaging and labeling market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as partnering with different end-users to compete in the market. The digital packaging and labeling market report include information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Cenveo Worldwide Ltd., Durst Phototechnik AG, Edwards Label Inc., Flint Group, Frontier Label Inc., Harkwell Labels Ltd., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, HP Inc., Koenig and Bauer AG, KOMORI Corp., Label Apeel Ltd., Landa Corp. Ltd., LOFTON LABEL & PACKAGING INC., RR Donnelley and Sons Co., TTP Group plc Co., Xeikon, Xerox Holdings Corp., Yerecic Label, A B Graphic International Ltd., and Consolidated Label Co.

Few companies with key offerings

  • Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of digital packaging and labeling such as Digicon series 3, Digicon lite 3, among others.

  • Durst Phototechnik AG - The company is involved in offering digital packaging and labeling which implements custom label printing on different products such as paper, foil, metal, plastics, and many more for different segments of the industry such as pharmaceutical, retail, logistics, etc.

  • Edwards Label Inc. - The company is involved in offering digital packaging and labeling which implement custom labeling on the product packaging in the form of graphics, textures, and finishing to suit brand aesthetic.

  • Flint Group - The company is involved in offering a wide range of specialty packaging printers such as TAU RSCi, Tau 330 RSC E, Tau 330 RSC E LM among others which provide printing on a large variety of substrates and use in packaging applications such as blister, tubes, etc.

  • Frontier Label Inc. - The company is involved in offering digital labels which are placed on unique products such as cosmetics, toiletries, and many more with a variety of brand and image integrity for special occasions.

  • To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the digital packaging and labeling market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • By Technology, the market is classified as inkjet and electrophotography.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports

  • The generative design market share is expected to increase by USD 175.3 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.21%. Download a free sample now!

  • The location analytics tools market share is expected to increase by USD 11.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.09%. Download a free sample now!

Digital Packaging And Labeling Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 17.26 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.35

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cenveo Worldwide Ltd., Durst Phototechnik AG, Edwards Label Inc., Flint Group, Frontier Label Inc., Harkwell Labels Ltd., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, HP Inc., Koenig and Bauer AG, KOMORI Corp., Label Apeel Ltd., Landa Corp. Ltd., LOFTON LABEL & PACKAGING INC., RR Donnelley and Sons Co., TTP Group plc Co., Xeikon, Xerox Holdings Corp., Yerecic Label, A B Graphic International Ltd., and Consolidated Label Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Electrophotography - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 A B Graphic International Ltd.

  • 10.4 Cenveo Worldwide Ltd.

  • 10.5 Consolidated Label Co.

  • 10.6 Durst Phototechnik AG

  • 10.7 Edwards Label Inc.

  • 10.8 Flint Group

  • 10.9 Frontier Label Inc.

  • 10.10 Harkwell Labels Ltd.

  • 10.11 Xeikon

  • 10.12 Xerox Holdings Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-packaging-and-labeling-market---31-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-evolving-opportunities-with-cenveo-worldwide-ltd--durst-phototechnik-ag-17000-technavio-reports-301508122.html

SOURCE Technavio

