Digital packaging and labeling market size to increase by USD 22.35 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by benefits of variable data printing - Technavio

PR Newswire
·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital packaging and labeling market size is forecast to grow by USD 22.35 billion between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 14.91% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the benefits of variable data printing. The adoption of digital packaging and labeling reduces setup time compared to traditional analog printing. In digital packaging and labeling, the content is printed on sheets can be changed on computers or personalized programmable devices. This reduces the printing time, which is increasing the demand for digital packaging and labeling among end-users. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. However, the high per-unit cost for high-volume printing will challenge the growth of the market in focus. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Packaging and Labeling Market 2022-2026 2022-2026

Company Profiles

The global digital packaging and labeling market is fragmented. The market comprises several established and small vendors. The vendors are competing to enhance their market presence by partnering with different end-users. This is helping them to sustain and remain competitive. The digital packaging and labeling market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. - The company offers solutions for digital packaging and labeling that deliver robust and efficient, digital laser-based coding solution that supports customer packaging and labeling requirements.

  • Consolidated Label Co. - The company offers solutions for digital packaging and labeling to utilize innovative print enhancements and technology to drive customer engagement.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers solutions for digital packaging and labeling where every color separations are transferred simultaneously for accurate and repeatable color-to-color registration.

  • Lofton Label and Packaging Inc. - The company offers solutions for digital packaging and labeling which detects media splices and automatically skips them while continuing to print.

Regional Analysis

The report analyzes the market across regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the growth of the e-commerce and retail industries. Increased foreign direct investments (FDIs) in China, India, and Japan is another major factor driving the growth of the digital packaging and labeling market in APAC.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the growing consumption of packaged beverages globally, environmental benefits of digital packaging and labeling, and the benefits of variable data printing. However, the per-unit cost for high-volume printing will challenge the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market is segmented into food and beverages, personal care, healthcare, electronics, and others. The food and beverages industry is the major end-user in the market. Labeling is vital in the promotion and marketing of food products. Effective labeling helps consumers to choose the right product. Digital printing is widely used in the food and beverage industry by suppliers, producers, and brand owners to create labels and packaging. This is fueling the growth of the segment.

  • By technology, the market is segmented into inkjet and electrophotography.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this digital packaging and labeling market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the digital packaging and labeling market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital packaging and labeling market vendors.

Digital Packaging and Labeling Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.91%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 22.35 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

11.13

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Cenveo Worldwide Ltd., Consolidated Label Co., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Kodak Co, Flint Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Lofton Label and Packaging Inc., Mondi plc, Printpack Inc., Quad/Graphics Inc., Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd, RR Donnelley and Sons Co., SAKATA INX CORP., Smurfit Kappa Group, THIMM Group GmbH Co. KG, Traco Manufacturing, Xeikon, Xerox Holdings Corp., and CCL Industries Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

