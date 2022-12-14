U.S. markets closed

Digital pathology market to grow by 13.1% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing adoption of IoT infrastructure among laboratories will drive growth -Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Pathology Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Pathology Market 2023-2027

Digital Pathology Market Insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Co Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Digital Pathology, Indica Labs Inc., Inspirata Inc., Kanteron Systems SLU, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Objective Pathology Services, Olympus Corp., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Product, application, and region.

To understand more about the Digital pathology market, request a sample report

In 2017, the digital pathology market was valued at USD 454.10 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 173.19 million. The digital pathology market size is estimated to grow by USD 716.93 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 13.2% according to Technavio.

Digital Pathology Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Digital Pathology Market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • 3DHISTECH Ltd. – The company offers solutions for digital pathology with different scanning modes such as Brightfield, Fluorescence, and Confocal.

  • Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp. - The company offers solutions for digital pathology which offers a comprehensive digital and telepathology solution designed to meet the most challenging requirements for managing a wide spectrum of digital clinical imaging content and information.

  • Co Diagnostics Inc.- The company offers solutions for digital pathology which accurately and affordably detect infectious diseases which leads to quicker treatment and recovery, increased peace of mind, and even lives saved.

Digital Pathology Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

  • Growing adoption of IoT infrastructure among laboratories

  • Increasing demand for high productivity and reduced turnaround time among end-users

  • Significant adoption of digital pathology in education and training

Key Challenges:

  • Issues regarding the privacy and safety of a digital database

  • Integration of digital pathology system in the existing infrastructure of end-users

  • High cost associated with digital pathology systems

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The Digital pathology market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio-  Buy the Report

What are the Key Data Covered in this Digital pathology market Report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Digital pathology market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the digital pathology market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the digital pathology market industry across Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud data warehouse market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The digital health market size is estimated to grow by USD 563.59 billion with a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The digital health market is segmented by application (wireless health, mobile health, EHR, and telehealth), component (software, services, and hardware), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

  • The digital diabetes management market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.45 billion with a CAGR of 21.15% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The digital diabetes management market is segmented by type (wearable devices and hand-held devices) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Digital pathology market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.2%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 716.93 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.1

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Co Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Digital Pathology, Indica Labs Inc., Inspirata Inc., Kanteron Systems SLU, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Objective Pathology Services, Olympus Corp., Proscia Inc., Sectra AB, Visiopharm AS, and XIFIN Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global digital pathology market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Digital slide scanner - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Hospitals and laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Independent and small clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Research centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3DHISTECH Ltd.

  • 12.4 Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

  • 12.5 Co Diagnostics Inc.

  • 12.6 Corista

  • 12.7 Danaher Corp.

  • 12.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 12.9 General Electric Co.

  • 12.10 Hamamatsu Photonics KK

  • 12.11 Huron Digital Pathology

  • 12.12 Inspirata Inc.

  • 12.13 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 12.14 Olympus Corp.

  • 12.15 Sectra AB

  • 12.16 Visiopharm AS

  • 12.17 XIFIN Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Digital Pathology Market 2023-2027
Global Digital Pathology Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-pathology-market-to-grow-by-13-1-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-growing-adoption-of-iot-infrastructure-among-laboratories-will-drive-growth--technavio-301701914.html

SOURCE Technavio

