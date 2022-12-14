Digital pathology market to grow by 13.1% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing adoption of IoT infrastructure among laboratories will drive growth -Technavio
Digital Pathology Market Insights -
Vendors: 15+, 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Co Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Digital Pathology, Indica Labs Inc., Inspirata Inc., Kanteron Systems SLU, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Objective Pathology Services, Olympus Corp., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Product, application, and region.
In 2017, the digital pathology market was valued at USD 454.10 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 173.19 million. The digital pathology market size is estimated to grow by USD 716.93 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 13.2% according to Technavio.
Digital Pathology Market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Digital Pathology Market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
3DHISTECH Ltd. – The company offers solutions for digital pathology with different scanning modes such as Brightfield, Fluorescence, and Confocal.
Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp. - The company offers solutions for digital pathology which offers a comprehensive digital and telepathology solution designed to meet the most challenging requirements for managing a wide spectrum of digital clinical imaging content and information.
Co Diagnostics Inc.- The company offers solutions for digital pathology which accurately and affordably detect infectious diseases which leads to quicker treatment and recovery, increased peace of mind, and even lives saved.
Digital Pathology Market - Market Dynamics
Major Drivers:
Growing adoption of IoT infrastructure among laboratories
Increasing demand for high productivity and reduced turnaround time among end-users
Significant adoption of digital pathology in education and training
Key Challenges:
Issues regarding the privacy and safety of a digital database
Integration of digital pathology system in the existing infrastructure of end-users
High cost associated with digital pathology systems
The Digital pathology market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the Key Data Covered in this Digital pathology market Report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Digital pathology market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the digital pathology market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the digital pathology market industry across Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud data warehouse market vendors
Digital pathology market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
167
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.2%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 716.93 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
13.1
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key countries
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Co Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Digital Pathology, Indica Labs Inc., Inspirata Inc., Kanteron Systems SLU, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Objective Pathology Services, Olympus Corp., Proscia Inc., Sectra AB, Visiopharm AS, and XIFIN Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global digital pathology market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Digital slide scanner - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Hospitals and laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Independent and small clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Research centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 3DHISTECH Ltd.
12.4 Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.
12.5 Co Diagnostics Inc.
12.6 Corista
12.7 Danaher Corp.
12.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
12.9 General Electric Co.
12.10 Hamamatsu Photonics KK
12.11 Huron Digital Pathology
12.12 Inspirata Inc.
12.13 Koninklijke Philips NV
12.14 Olympus Corp.
12.15 Sectra AB
12.16 Visiopharm AS
12.17 XIFIN Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
