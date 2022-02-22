U.S. markets open in 7 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,285.50
    -58.00 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,608.00
    -399.00 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,732.50
    -263.50 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.40
    -27.20 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.40
    +3.33 (+3.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.10
    +11.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.75
    -0.36 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7030
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,889.64
    -2,332.91 (-5.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.68
    -98.11 (-10.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Digital Pathology Market Size [2022-2028] | Industry Size, Share, Growth & Forecast Analysis Report

Fortune Business Insights
·3 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Digital Pathology Market Research Report are 3DHISTECH - The Digital Pathology Company, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Objective Pathology Services, Hamamatsu Photonics, Roche Diagnostics Danmark, Primera Technology, Biogenuix Medsystems Pvt Ltd and other key market players

Pune, India, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital pathology market size is expected to grow due to the rising technological advancements in the healthcare sector during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in an upcoming report titled, "Digital Pathology Market, 2021-2028".

At Fortune Business Insights, we offer meticulous studies to help healthcare organizations get into the mind of their customer and design winning growth strategies. Our services therefore span across a gamut of markets within the healthcare sector. These include the healthcare IT, medical devices, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics and other healthcare services. Our reports contain information, keeping in focus the specific requirements of key stakeholders.


Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-pathology-market-100229


For instance, within the healthcare industry our product-offering includes:
1. Market Snapshot Reports – Quick market assessments to help our clients derive valuable insights on market size, prevailing competition, and others.
2. Disease Burden Reports – Reports estimating the burden of prevalent and rare disease conditions from a prevalence and cost of care perspective.
3. Market Landscape Reports – Get an executive-level blueprint of the market and valued recommendations to determine winning growth strategies.


Digital Pathology Market Development:

  • January 2019: Roche introduced its new software for digital pathologies, uPath. This software provides properties to examine high-resolution images and patient conditions in a single view.


Market Growth Reasons:

  • Regional Expansion and Development of Innovative Products to offer Growth Opportunity for Key Players

  • Rise in Awareness and Favorable Guidelines to Boost Product Demand

  • Strategic Initiatives to Boost the Market Growth

  • Positive Reimbursement Scenario to Boost Market Growth

  • Increased Applications to Propel Market Growth


For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/digital-pathology-market-100229


The Digital Pathology Market development is relied upon to develop during the conjecture time frame because of the expanding usage of arising innovations in the medical services industry. The public authority drives forced in fragmented districts are expected to foster the market reach.

In April 2017, the FDA gave its endorsement to Philips' Intellisite Pathology (PIPS) for assembling and deal in the U.S. This was the very first computerized pathology framework in the market with FDA leeway.

Vital participants in the market centre on framing vital collusions with supporting associations in the medical services and drug area. Putting resources into R&D and creating progressed frameworks will permit organizations to work on their presentation by expanding efficiency, bringing about benefit. Development and item separation methodologies further develop item portfolio and gain upper hand in the business.


Quick Buy Digital Pathology Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100229


Market Segmentations:

By technology, the Digital Pathology Market is partitioned into entire slide imaging, picture investigation data, advanced cytopathology, computerized holography, microscopy, and others. Based on application, the market is isolated into hematology investigation, platelet counting, pee silt examination, infection analysis, and others. The market is fragmented into pathology labs, medical clinics, drug and biotechnology organizations, indicative focuses, and others in view of the end-clients.


Key Players Covered in the Digital Pathology Market Report:

  • 3DHistech Inc. (U.K.)

  • ZIH Corp (U.S.)

  • Mikroscan Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

  • Objective Pathology Services (Canada)

  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Primera Technology (U.S.)

  • CEREBRUM CORP (U.S.)

  • Nikon Corporation (Japan)

  • Biogenuix (India)

  • Indica Labs Inc. (U.S.)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Sectra AB (Sweden)

  • Inspirata (U.S.)

  • LigoLAb (U.S.)

  • Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Germany)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/digital-pathology-market-100229


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Marathon’s Huge Louisiana Refinery Rocked by Explosion, Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s oil refinery near New Orleans exploded into flames on Monday, threatening to crimp fuel supplies and raise pump prices at a time of already rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles

  • Oil price set to test fresh peaks barring Iran breakthrough

    Efforts by governments to drive an economic rebound are likely to add strain to tight oil supplies and could send prices to fresh peaks, unless international talks end sanctions on Tehran and lead to a surge in Iranian exports. Nervousness of possible disruption of exports from major oil producer Russia as it masses troops on neighbouring Ukraine's border has already helped to push oil prices to their highest since 2014.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Short-Term HODLers Drive Bitcoin Volatility, Network Activity Suffers

    Bitcoin is now facing lower demand from new users merely three months after its all-time high of $69K in November, as per data.

  • Global Markets Fall After Russia Orders Troops Into Ukraine

    Global stock indexes and U.S. futures fell, while crude-oil futures and government bonds rallied, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he earlier recognized as independent.

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • Billionaire investor launches battle against McDonald's treatment of pigs

    One of Wall Street's most hard-nosed corporate raiders appears to be going soft in his old age.

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea

  • Google Reaches Undisclosed Settlement in Discrimination Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount with Chelsey Glasson, who said she faced discrimination by the search giant after she became pregnant.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash,

  • Exxon Beaumont Union Accepts Deal After Nearly Ten-Month Lockout

    (Bloomberg) -- Union members, who’ve been locked out of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Beaumont refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast since May, accepted the company’s latest contract offer Monday, people familiar with the vote said.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump

  • Could Burger King or McDonald's Ditch Human Labor for Robots?

    Automation has loomed over all sorts of American jobs for decades. Amazon uses robots in its warehouses as does Fedex. In both cases, however, the robot workers haven't really replaced humans. In fact, while robots and automation have been used by all sorts of businesses, they have not led to widespread job loss.

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Russian Aluminum Giant Rusal Tumbles on Fresh Sanction Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian aluminum giant with experience of handling U.S. sanctions just took a hammering.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesUnited Co. Rusal International PJSC tumbled as much as 22%

  • Smashburger warns on inflation: 'There's a point where people won't pay'

    Smashburger President Carl Bachmann cited inflation as "a challenge." Here's how the fast-casual chain has adapted to combat price hikes.

  • 15 Most Valuable German Companies

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable German companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable German Companies. Officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany, Germany is a country located in Central Europe, with Berlin as the capital city, and Frankfurt as […]

  • McDonald’s in fight with billionaire investor over ‘cruel’ pig cages

    Carl Icahn bids to end use of ‘gestational cages’, which hold sows before and after they give birth, but fast-food giant says the commitment would be ‘impossible’

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • What “Energy Independence” Really Means For The U.S.

    The realization that the U.S. is currently producing more energy than it consumes suggests that America has finally achieved the seemingly elusive goal of energy independence

  • You can’t copyright AI-created art, according to US officials

    The USCO says copyrighted works 'must be created by a human being.'

  • Wanted: CEO For A Winery, No Experience Necessary

    Harvard MBA Daniel Schmid is looking for a CEO for his family’s winery in Austria. No wine experience necessary to apply For a good number of MBA students, becoming CEO of a company is ... The post Wanted: CEO For A Winery, No Experience Necessary appeared first on Poets&Quants.