Digital Pathology Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Trends, Segments, Research Report, Share, Growth, Market Drivers, Opportunities, And Key Developments with Global Forecast

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Digital Pathology Market Covered By Key Companies are 3DHISTECH - The Digital Pathology Company, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Objective Pathology Services, Hamamatsu Photonics, Roche Diagnostics Danmark, Primera Technology, Biogenuix Medsystems Pvt Ltd and other key market players

Pune, India, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital pathology market size is expected to grow due to the rising technological advancements in the healthcare sector during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in an upcoming report titled, "Digital Pathology Market, 2021-2028".

Digital pathology is a system developed using advanced technologies that enable capturing, storing, and sharing images with health care providers worldwide. Introducing these systems allows reducing efforts and costs associated with pathological processes. Increasing efforts to reduce the waiting time and simplify the diagnosis process will boost the market in the coming years

Industry Development:

  • January 2019: Roche introduced its new software for digital pathologies, uPath. This software provides properties to examine high-resolution images and patient conditions in a single view.


Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-pathology-market-100229


COVID-19 Impact:

Emerging Technologies to Bolster Market Expansion

The widespread coronavirus affected various industries directly as well as indirectly. The pandemic has had a positive impact on the healthcare industry, where the rate of diagnosis and treatment has increased in the past few years. Growing demands for speedy treatments and report generation are likely to increase the healthcare sector's product requirements. Technological advancements in the industry have supported the development of digital systems to bolster market expansion during the pandemic period.

Drivers & Restraints:

Technological Advancements Boosts Market Growth

The global digital pathology market growth is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing utilization of emerging technologies in the healthcare industry. The government initiatives imposed in segmented regions are anticipated to develop the market reach. The rise in patient pool and delay in radiography diagnostics encourages the healthcare sector to adopt digital solutions and increase product demands. However, a lack of technological infrastructure will likely hinder market growth.


For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/digital-pathology-market-100229


Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Market Due to Increasing Digitalization

North America dominates the global digital pathology market share during the projected period. Increasing digitalization in the regions allows companies to develop technologically advanced systems to ease the processes. Well-developed healthcare and technical infrastructure are likely to bolster market growth.

Europe holds the second-largest global market position owing to government funding and high investments into healthcare services. Leading players in the IT sector boost regional market development during the projected period.

Competitive Landscape:

Innovation Management Provide Lucrative Opportunities to Key Players

Key players in the market focus on forming strategic alliances with supporting organizations in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. Investing in R&D and developing advanced systems will allow companies to improve their performance by increasing productivity, resulting in profitability. Innovation and product differentiation strategies improve product portfolio and gain competitive advantage in the industry. 


Pre Book - Digital Pathology Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100229


Market Segments:

By technology, the market is divided into whole slide imaging, image analytics information, digital cytopathology, digital holography, microscopy, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segregated into hematology analysis, blood cell counting, urine sediment analysis, disease diagnosis, and others.

The market is segmented into pathology laboratories, hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic centers, and others based on the end-users.

Finally, by geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Digital Pathology Market Segmentation

By Technology

  • Whole Slide Imaging

  • Image Analytics Information

  • Digital Cytopathology

  • Digital Holography

  • Microscopy

By Application

  • Hematology Analysis

  • Blood Cell Counting

  • Urine Sediment Analysis

  • Disease Diagnosis

By End User

  • Pathology Laboratories

  • Hospitals

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Diagnostic Centers

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/digital-pathology-market-100229


Report Coverage:

The research report developed to analyze the digital pathology market growth potential holds factual information regarding mergers and acquisitions acquired by key players in the global market. Further, technological advancements in the market are assessed to understand major drivers to boost market growth. Business development strategies implemented by leading market players are evaluated to analyze the competitive environment. Major key performance indicators utilized to measure market performance are assessed further in this report. This report provides complete and correct information regarding drivers and restraints supporting market expansion.    

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Digital Pathology Market Report

  • 3DHistech Inc. (U.K.)

  • ZIH Corp (U.S.)

  • Mikroscan Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

  • Objective Pathology Services (Canada)

  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Primera Technology (U.S.)

  • CEREBRUM CORP (U.S.)

  • Nikon Corporation (Japan)

  • Biogenuix (India)

  • Indica Labs Inc. (U.S.)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Sectra AB (Sweden)

  • Inspirata (U.S.)

  • LigoLAb (U.S.)

  • Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Germany)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/digital-pathology-market-100229


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


