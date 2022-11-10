U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

Digital Pathology: Technologies and Global Markets

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope: This report includes forecasted trends and sales in the digital pathology markets through 2027. Key market participants, extensive product segments, supporting technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence, and regional trends are discussed.

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Pathology: Technologies and Global Markets"


There is a detailed discussion on market dynamics and the level of impact, key geographies and respective trends, and competitive scenarios that will form the base data for qualitative analysis and market estimates.

The digital pathology and telepathology market have been analyzed for the four main geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

This report will provide details with respect to the conventional process of pathology laboratories, but it will specifically exclude the scope of market analysis for conventional path-lab devices (e.g., conventional microscopes, slides). The connectivity and network issues discussed in the report will be specific to data and information generated from pathology labs and that regarding specific diagnosis; but it will exclude general hospital-based mHealth issues. Telepathology covered in the report is limited to diagnostic, research and development (R&D), and education and training applications. It excludes the scope of telemedicine at a larger level.

Report Includes:
- 52 data tables and 32 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for digital pathology technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the upcoming market opportunities for the digital pathology market, industry specific growth driving factors, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for digital pathology in value (USD millions) terms, and their corresponding market share analysis by system, type, application, end-user, and geographic region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, technology updates, new products and applications, and COVID-19 impact on the market for digital pathology
- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the global market for digital pathology, with analyses and market forecasts through 2027
- Updated information on key mergers and acquisition deals, agreements, collaborations and product launches within the digital pathology industry
- A relevant patent analysis
- Analysis of the company competitive landscape for digital pathology market, and company value share analysis based on segmental revenues and key financial performance
- Profile descriptions of the leading global companies, including CliniSys, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Leica Biosystems Inc., Nikon Instruments Inc., and XIFIN Inc.

Summary:
The implementation of cloud technology in healthcare has revolutionized healthcare systems.Also, the need for transformation in healthcare delivery models and the growing demand for greater value in care is driving the adoption of cloud-based healthcare models.

These emerging trends are expected to create immense opportunities in the digital pathology market.Managed through cloud services, digital pathology can have a huge clinical impact on an organization.

On a large scale, the in-house storage of such clinical data could cost millions to an organization, but due to cloud-based services, they pay for it as used.This reduces costs and increases the efficiency of the organization.

Moreover, it enhances the ability of an organization to make better-informed decisions. Since a patient’s medical information can be centrally located and easily accessible to authorized users such as physicians, hospital staff, and the patient and his/her family, it helps to improve and speed decisions. For instance, physicians can share data about a complicated case with experts available in different countries and geographies and be able to view their opinions. This can be done in real time and the patient can get better care without any delays.

The radiology industry has recently witnessed radical digital innovation similar to that which was experienced by the lab medicine and pathology segments.Digital intrusion has made handheld X-ray films redundant and instead transformed them into computer screen images.

These computer images have now become the new industry norm.Significant strategic investments have been made by many service providers in the digital pathology segment to facilitate better education, research and diagnosis.

Advancement in internet technology has enabled real-time access to video-stream images in hospitals and labs.

A pathology system’s features and benefits differ from one company to the next.Each company’s system displays vary in scan speed, proprietary software technology and support backups.

The key to succeed in this market is to have a setup with a system design for pathologists that is practitionercentric. A collaborative approach is necessary to successfully meet end-user needs.

The FDA is intensely precise during its approval processes for diagnostic image scanning.Outcomes from these trials will shape digital diagnosis in the future.

At the center of the scrutiny is the question of effectiveness and accuracy of digital diagnosis over microscopic diagnosis, and whether pathologists are able to make the same diagnoses from images. HER2 image analysis is one subset of analysis that the FDA has already approved.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in pathology is having a considerable impact on the quality and speed of diagnosis.The accuracy drills down to subtle features that the best-trained human eyes could never see.

AI tools will also be able to offer recommendations for treatment in a matter of seconds in the near future.

A number of machine-learning-based diagnostic tools have entered the clinical marketplace, making it easier to spot wrist fractures, diabetic eye disease and signs of stroke with little or no human input. These applications are automating tasks otherwise performed by diagnosticians, bringing more analytical precision and accuracy to the process.
Read the full report:

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


