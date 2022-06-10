Digital Payments Firm Flexa to Buy Drop Party to Engage With Customers
Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.
Digital payments firm Flexa plans to buy marketing technology company Drop Party to engage with customers through various online campaigns. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
Drop Party is an online agency that uses merch drops to connect brands and consumers.
Under Flexa, Drop Party will continue its mission and connect fans and Flexa merchants, evolve loyalty platforms, and integrate new technologies, including NFTs and instant digital payments, according to a statement Thursday.
Flexa said in April it was growing its options for merchants to accept over 99 different cryptocurrencies from any app or digital wallet.
Read more: Flexa Expands Payments Suite for Multiple Cryptocurrencies and Wallets