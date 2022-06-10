U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,024.25
    +8.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,315.00
    +52.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,307.75
    +32.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.30
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.82
    -0.69 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.80
    -5.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    -0.16 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    +0.0150 (+0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +2.13 (+8.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2500
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0550
    -0.3230 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,171.79
    -44.55 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    653.83
    -1.65 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,848.79
    -397.74 (-1.41%)
     

Digital Payments Firm Flexa to Buy Drop Party to Engage With Customers

Michael Bellusci
·1 min read
d3sign

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

  • Digital payments firm Flexa plans to buy marketing technology company Drop Party to engage with customers through various online campaigns. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

  • Drop Party is an online agency that uses merch drops to connect brands and consumers.

  • Under Flexa, Drop Party will continue its mission and connect fans and Flexa merchants, evolve loyalty platforms, and integrate new technologies, including NFTs and instant digital payments, according to a statement Thursday.

  • Flexa said in April it was growing its options for merchants to accept over 99 different cryptocurrencies from any app or digital wallet.

Read more: Flexa Expands Payments Suite for Multiple Cryptocurrencies and Wallets

