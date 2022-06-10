Digital Payments Firm Flexa to Buy Drop Party to Engage With Customers

Reuters

Dave Clark, the Amazon.com Inc executive who built a delivery arm to rival major cargo companies, will join logistics technology startup Flexport as chief executive in September, he said on Wednesday in a LinkedIn post. Amazon announced last week that Clark planned to leave his role as CEO of its worldwide consumer business on July 1. The move will place Clark at the helm of a company vying to become one of the biggest supply-chain and logistics platforms globally, a mantle not unlike the one held by Amazon.