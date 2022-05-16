U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,005.25
    -14.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,074.00
    -46.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,306.00
    -76.75 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.30
    -7.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.93
    -0.56 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.13 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0422
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.57
    -2.20 (-6.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3140
    +0.1290 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,866.27
    +227.85 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.28
    -13.82 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.12
    +7.97 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Digital Pen Market Size Worth $6.29 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital pen market is expected to reach USD 6.29 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.3% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market is majorly driven by the growth in internet penetration and the rise in the adoption of smart devices coupled with an increase in the adoption of BYOD policy. Furthermore, a rise in the adoption of business process automation is anticipated to drive market growth.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • Digital pen with handwriting ability is projected to register the highest market share owing to the increasing demand among millennials and Gen Z. Under handwriting digital pens, the fastest growing sector is Stylus.

  • Tablet is anticipated to register faster growth during the forecast years with a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2030 due to rising demand for it instead of smartphones and PCs.

  • The BFSI sector is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the rapidly changing environment of the sector to improve customer services. Furthermore, it helps in reducing the labor and time consumed in the process of moving the data from analog to digital versions.

  • North America was the largest market, accounting for more than 37.0% share of the global revenue in 2020. The rapid adoption of the digital pen in countries such as the U.S. and Canada as a result of increased diffusion of digital technologies in the majority of businesses is a key factor driving the market.

Request a free sample copy or view the report summary, "Digital Pen Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Scanning, Handwriting), By Usage (PC, Tablet, Smartphone), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Digital Pen Market Growth & Trends

The digital pen is a writing application equipped with a battery and scanning solution that allows users to capture handwritten documents and drawing in digital form. Further, few digital pens are equipped with handheld scanners that are intended to use optical character recognition to turn printed text into editable text on computer applications. In addition, the rise in the utilization of smart infrastructure solutions such as smart pens and digital art pens across commercial and manufacturing sectors is anticipated to drive the digital pen market.

The coronavirus pandemic has left an indelible mark on education systems all over the world. The paradigm shift to remote countries has accelerated access to devices and broadband internet across the country. Wacom, a Japanese device manufacturer, announced that its digital pen tablet is now fully compatible with Google OS and Chromebooks. During the pandemic, the two most recent trends in digital transformation in the education industry have been the expansion of distance education and the rise of educational technology innovations.

The integration of a digital pen and paper system is a new technology that must overcome these constraints. A slew of new technologies for clinical documentation has emerged. These include barcode systems, speech recognition systems, pen-based systems, as well as scanning technology. Existing technology for documentation and data entry has proven to be problematic over the years.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. National Library of Medicine, usability testing was conducted to evaluate the new technology, and a digital pen and paper system would be integrated for hospital nurses. The research study concluded that because existing technologies for documentation and data entry are problematic, most computer interactions require the use of a keyboard and mouse, which are unsuitable for bedside nursing. As a result, the demand for digital pens outnumbers the demand for traditional pens and paper in clinical documentation. Such factors have a positive impact on the ultimate growth of the handwriting digital pen market.

North America accounts for the largest market share in the market as the citizens in this region are tech-savvy, and the adoption of smart devices in the US and Canada is high as compared to other countries. Europe holds the second largest market share in the digital pen market as the countries in this region including Germany and the UK are making rapid innovations in automotive and electronic industries.

For instance, in US and Germany, the police officers and other authorities use these pens to generate intelligence and crime reports, as it saves time by recording information on a device and transferring it to a computer or sharing it through various connecting technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market as companies are largely investing in digital technology tools to save effort as well as time. The digital pen market in the Middle East and Africa, and Central and South America are in a nascent stage but are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. However, a lack of technology readiness across various underdeveloped nations may limit the growth of this market.

Digital Pen Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the digital pen market based on product, usage, end-user, and region.

Digital Pen Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Scanning Pen

  • Handwriting Pen

Digital Pen Market - Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • PC

  • Tablet

  • Smartphone

Digital Pen Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare

  • Government

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Education

  • Retail

  • Others

Digital Pen Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Central & South America

  • Middle East and Africa

List of Key Players in Digital Pen Market

  • IRIS S.A.,

  • Lucidia Inc.,

  • Kent Displays,

  • Wacom Co., Ltd.,

  • ACECAD Digital Corp.,

  • NeoLAB Convergence Lab,

  • Livescribe Inc.,

  • Moleskine S.p.A.,

  • Apple Inc.,

  • Microsoft Inc.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Handwriting Digital Pen Market - The global handwriting digital pen market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.78 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The implementation of supportive digitalization policies by governments in emerging economies like China and India is expected to push the healthcare and BFSI sectors to use digital pens as a tool for error-proof data collection and transfer. For instance, banking institutions are likely to rely on these devices as they convert manual data into digital content, which makes it easier to maintain the personal information and financial transactions of their customers. In addition, these tools can be used to edit stored data as and when required.

  • Digital Camcorders Market - The global digital camcorders market size is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period. Rising interest of the common mass in capturing important moments of their life is driving the market. It is also supported by easy advanced mechanism of these devices, which makes it easy for a common man to handle, record, charge, and store the recordings. Manufacturers have been supporting the trend by innovating the product to simplify its mechanism and improve its video quality.

  • U.S. Tablet Market - The U.S. tablet market size is expected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Consumer electronics manufacturers are introducing advanced devices in the market to cater to the evolving technological awareness of consumers. Introduction of hybrid tablet PCs is the biggest factor fostering market growth over during the forecast period. Hybrid tablet PCs include detachable, convertibles, and slate tablet PCs. These hybrid devices are portable, easy to use, and high performance.

Browse through Grand View Research's Electronic & Electrical Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-pen-market-size-worth-6-29-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301547656.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • LUNA pumps and dumps repeatedly in weekend’s roller coaster run

    The price of LUNA, the native token of Terra, is now as volatile as low-cap meme currencies, and is currently at 23,716.5% from its all-time low set on Friday, according to CoinGecko data. See related article: UST loses dollar peg as Terra market cap slumps Fast facts The Terra network suffered a major meltdown last […]

  • South African copper thieves are screwing up the future of electric vehicles

    Copper theft in South African mines threatens to cut into the global supply of platinum, a crucial metal for electrifying the auto industry.

  • Cloudflare Enters the Database Business

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is best known for speeding up websites and protecting servers from massive attacks. Cloudflare rolled out Workers in 2017, a product that allows customers to run chunks of code on its edge. Website hosting service Pages became generally available last year, and both products are now integrated in a way that makes it simple to host an application on Cloudflare's network.

  • Justin Sun Talks USDD Stablecoin in Wake of LUNA/UST Unravel

    The controversial crypto entrepreneur explains how an algorithmic stablecoin can still succeed while denying rumors he was behind the de-pegging of Terra’s failed UST.

  • Uber Eats is launching two autonomous delivery pilots today in Los Angeles

    Uber Eats is launching not just one but two autonomous delivery pilots today in Los Angeles,

  • Apple staff are already using 'Tap to Pay' at the HQ visitor center

    Apple is already testing its Tap to Pay feature for merchants at its Apple Park visitor center.

  • Hitting the Books: Why we need to treat the robots of tomorrow like tools

    In their new book, The Digital Mindset, authors Paul Leonardi and Tsedal Neeley make the case for treating tomorrow's humanoid robots like products, not peers.

  • Apple Loses A Major Title

    Apple just lost a coveted title. The iPhone maker snagged that crown in 2020 on financial performance that made investors dizzy on strong sales of its hardware -- iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch -- and a surge in services. It is therefore no surprise that Apple had passed the Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco to become the world's most valuable company.

  • Oil prices fall on China's weak economic data

    Oil prices fell on Monday as widespread lockdowns in China and weak economic data in the country fuelled fears of a global recession, though the market found some support as the European Union stepped closer to an import ban on Russian crude. Brent crude was down 28 cents, or 0.3%, at $111.27 a barrel at 0934 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $110.40 a barrel. The fall of oil prices "is chiefly due to the weak Chinese economic data, as the lockdown measures are having a direct impact on the world’s second-largest market," said Barbara Lambrecht, energy analyst at Commerzbank.

  • Sempra Energy strikes LNG supply deal with Polish Oil & Gas

    Buyers wary of importing natural gas from sanctions-hit Russia have been turning to U.S. LNG in recent months as the war in Ukraine tightens an already under-supplied market. Sempra will provide Polish Oil & Gas with LNG for 20 years under the deal. About 2 two million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per annum of that would come from Sempra's Cameron LNG Phase 2 project in Louisiana, while the rest would come from the Port Arthur LNG project in Texas.

  • Germany Girds for Day of Reckoning in Russian Gas Showdown

    (Bloomberg) -- If the worst-case scenario for Germany hits, BMW AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Volkswagen AG would struggle to paint their cars and the air across the country would get dirtier.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeUkraine Latest: NATO Embraces Sweden and Fin

  • Energy bills: Ofgem plans frequent price cap reviews

    The watchdog plans to update the energy price cap every three months rather than twice a year from October.

  • Lithium Sector Needs $42 Billion as Pivot From China Adds Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The global lithium industry needs as much as $42 billion of investment by the end of the decade in order to meet demand for the crucial battery-making material, with attempts to build supply chains outside of China subject to much higher costs, according to a data and market-intelligence provider.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warn

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Poised to Challenge $109.77 – $110.07 Resistance Early Monday

    The direction of the July WTI crude oil futures contract on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to $105.77.

  • China's April oil refinery output plunges to two-year low as COVID curbs bite

    China processed 11% less crude oil in April than a year earlier, with daily throughput falling to the lowest since March 2020 as refiners slashed operations on weaker demand due to widespread COVID-19 lockdowns. Crude throughput last month was 51.81 million tonnes, equivalent to 12.61 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday. Processing volumes for the January-April period were down 3.8% on the year at 223.25 million tonnes, or 13.58 million bpd.

  • Shanghai aims for June 1 return to normal as COVID lockdown batters economy

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Shanghai set out plans on Monday for the end of a painful COVID-19 lockdown that has lasted more than six weeks, heavily bruising China's economy, and for the return of more normal life from June 1. In the clearest timetable yet, Deputy Mayor Zong Ming said Shanghai would reopen in stages, with movement curbs largely to remain in place until May 21 to prevent a rebound in infections, before an easing. But the announcement was met with scepticism by some Shanghai residents, who have been disappointed time and again by shifting schedules for the lifting of restrictions.

  • China's April coal output leaps 11% on year, but demand downturn looms

    China's daily coal output in April jumped 11% from the same month a year earlier, boosted by Beijing's order to increase supply to ensure security of the country's energy supply, but the volume dropped from a record high set in March. China, the world's top coal producer, mined 362.8 million tonnes of the fuel last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, equivalent to 12.09 million tonnes per day. China is aiming at lifting daily coal output above 12.6 million tonnes and building a national inventory of 620 million tonnes to ensure it has sufficient supply.

  • Market Volatility Got You Down? Check Out These Surprising Winners

    Three notable winners year-to-date are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): The energy sector has done quite well in 2022 thanks to rising oil prices, and it has carried Canada's Enbridge along for the ride.

  • Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Saturday in Texas to discuss potential investments and technology, Indonesia's government said in a statement. The meeting between Musk and Widodo, better known as Jokowi, came after a round of working-level discussions on a potential investment in Indonesia's nickel industry and supply of batteries for electric vehicles, Indonesian officials told Reuters.

  • Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

    If you have unused electronics, video games or even car seats at home, you may be able to trade these items in for gift cards, coupons and more. See: 10 Walmart Brands With the Best Bargains in...