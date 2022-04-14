U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

Digital Prime Technologies appoints Mark Spelker, CPA as Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

- Spelker bring more than 30 years of audit experience in the financial sector with prominent US accounting firms

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Prime Technologies, an innovative provider of prime brokerage technology solutions for financial institutions entering the crypto and digital asset space, announced today the addition of Mark Spelker, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Spelker has spent his career in the areas of financial reporting, SEC compliance, and financing activities. Previously, Mr. Spelker was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Innodata Inc., a NASDAQ- listed technology company.

Prior to Innodata, Mr. Spelker was an audit partner and National Director of SEC Services at CohnReznick LLP, a national accounting firm, for twenty years. Prior to CohnReznick, Mr. Spelker spent 15 years between KPMG LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

The appointment of Mr. Spelker comes weeks after the addition of Robert J. Sherry as the firm's Chief Operating Officer, and Glen Garofalo as Head of Margin and Risk Solutions.

James Runnels, Co-Founder & CEO of Digital Prime Technologies, stated "Mark brings a needed expertise as a growing company in a dynamic sector. He will be instrumental in helping us develop the Company strategically as well as ensuring sound financial reporting, audit coordination, and future financing activities. "

Mr. Spelker commented "I am thrilled to be joining such a fast growing and dynamic company with a strong outlook in a growing sector. I look forward to joining the team as Chief Financial Officer."

Further, Digital Prime Technologies closed a second investment from New York Investment bank, Cowen Inc. in April 2022. This is an additional investment to their first strategic investment in the Company in November 2021.

About Digital Prime Technologies
Digital Prime Technologies enables its clients to quickly and easily deploy a full suite of prime brokerage solutions. While the digital assets sector is complicated and evolving rapidly, Digital Prime Technologies' product suite allows traditional Wall Street firms, as well as other clients, to seamlessly enter the digital asset space with a robust and fully customizable prime services suite suited to their business and compliance needs. Clients of Digital Prime Technologies have the ability to fully customize all aspects of their prime offering for digital assets including custody provider(s), risk management, margin requirements, and liquidity partners. To learn more about Digital Prime Technologies, please visit our website at www.digitalprimetechnologies.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-prime-technologies-appoints-mark-spelker-cpa-as-chief-financial-officer-301525440.html

SOURCE Digital Prime Technologies

