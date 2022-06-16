Digital Printing Packaging Market to Reach $49.9 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 9.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Digital printing technology allows users to make last-minute changes before printing and offers superior print quality as compared to traditional printing techniques which is driving the digital printing packaging market.

PORTLAND, Ore. , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital Printing Packaging Market By Packaging Type (Corrugated Packaging, Folding Cartons, Flexible Packaging, Labels), By Printing Technology (Inkjet Printing, Electrophotography Printing), By End-User Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global digital printing packaging industry generated $20.6 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $49.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Digital printing technology is an environmentally friendly printing process, allows users to make last-minute changes before printing, and offers superior print quality as compared to traditional printing techniques. These factors are driving the digital printing packaging market. However, variation in the prices of raw material, high maintenance cost, and lack of skilled operators restrict the market growth.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8673 Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global digital printing packaging market, owing to temporary closure of manufacturing activities. This led to decline in production of digital printing packaging as well as their demand in the market.

Supply chain disruptions caused difficulties in suppling raw materials on time, thereby restraining the growth of the digital printing packaging industry.

Industries have gradually resumed their regular manufacturing and services at their full-scale capacities, which helped the digital printing packaging market to recover by end of 2021.

Story continues

The labels segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on packaging type, the labels segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global digital printing packaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to extensive use of digital printing for label printing in the packaging industry. However, the flexible packaging segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031, due to increase its adaptability in all types of industries for packaging purposes.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Scaffolding Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8673



The Food & Beverages segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user industry, the food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global digital printing packaging market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to extensive use of digital printing on the packets of products in the packaging industry.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global digital printing packaging market. This is due to large scale packaging of consumables, electronics, and other manufactured products. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to increase in industrialization and urbanization in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Xeikon N.V.

WS Packaging Group Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Mondi PLC

Eastman Kodak Co.

Traco Manufacturing, Inc.

Dupont

Quad/Graphics Inc.

Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd.

HP Inc.

WS Packaging Group, Inc.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8673

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:



Cosmetic Packaging Market - Global cosmetic packaging market is projected to reach $55.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Packaging Design Services Market - Global packaging design services market is projected to reach $31.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Smart Packaging Market: Global smart packaging market with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Digital Textile Printing Machine Market - Global digital textile printing machine market is projected to reach $522.92 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Aseptic Packaging Market - The aseptic packaging market is expected to reach $32,301.4 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:



Flexible Plastic Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-printing-packaging-market-to-reach-49-9-billion-globally-by-2031-at-9-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301569460.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research