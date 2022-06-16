U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,696.00
    -93.25 (-2.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,066.00
    -595.00 (-1.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,242.50
    -351.25 (-3.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,689.10
    -43.30 (-2.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.77
    -0.54 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.70
    +15.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    +0.15 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0413
    -0.0034 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.03
    -0.66 (-2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2104
    -0.0067 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8450
    -0.9740 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,491.46
    +1,242.08 (+6.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.65
    +7.41 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,139.64
    -133.77 (-1.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Digital Printing Packaging Market Worth USD 50 Billion by 2030 at 9.50% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Digital Printing Packaging Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Packaging Type (Labels, Flexible Packaging, & Other), by Technology (Inkjet, Electrophotography & Others), by Application (Boxes, Cans, Bottles, and Others), by End-User (Food & Beverages, Personal care, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics Goods and Others) and by Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2030

New York, USA, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Printing Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Digital Printing Packaging Market Information by Technology, Packaging Type, Application, End-User and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach USD 50 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

The digital printing packaging market is a rapidly growing sector with numerous advantages. Due to the general versatility in production and the faster marketing timing, the Digital Printing Packaging Market Trends are also increasing in importance and development. While organizations' primary goal in the digital printing packaging industry is to guarantee that items are delivered on time, packaging companies also rely on digital printing solutions. Virtual and smart labeling are also gaining popularity, resulting in significant revenue growth in the digital printing packaging industry. Digital printing packaging is a form of printing technology that uses laser and inkjet printers controlled electronically. It's ideal for small to medium-sized files in several formats. New designs in various colors can be created using laser printer packaging technology. Promotional offers can be printed on the package using digital printing packaging technology. Digital printing is developing in popularity among consumers due to its numerous benefits.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2782

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

2030: USD 50 Billion

CAGR

9.5% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Technology, Packaging Type, Application, End-User and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The growing demand for product presentability across different brands

The product's appearance that influences the buyers to a great extent

Market Competitive Landscape:

The central contenders in the digital printing packaging market are:

  • Dainippon Screen Graphics

  • Landa Digital Printing

  • EC Labels

  • Graphix Labels and Packaging

  • Hymmen

  • Edwards Label

  • Krones

  • INX International

  • Barberan

  • Heidelberg USA

  • Hinterkopf

  • CCL Healthcare

  • Cyan Tec

  • WS Packaging Group

  • HP

  • Mondi

  • E. I. Du Pont de Nemours & Co

  • Xerox

  • Quad/Graphics

  • Sun Automation

  • Cenveo

  • Mark Andy

  • Quantum Print and Packaging

  • Minolta

  • Traco Manufacturing

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Several factors have fueled the development of the digital printing packaging market. To begin with, the rapid growth of product presentability across various brands has stimulated the growth of digital printing in the packaging sector. While the appearance of a product has a significant influence on purchasers, the digital printing for packaging business has found a new path to success. Furthermore, the increased need for flexible packaging is expected to boost the forward digital printing for the packaging market. The cost-efficiency of digital printing for packaging is also anticipated to buffer the market's expansion. Variations in raw material costs, on the other hand, are expected to thwart the development of digital printing for the packaging market over the forecast period.

Digital printing is increasingly becoming the next go-to innovation due to its multiple benefits. As a result of enhanced production flexibility, shorter marketing timeframes, and increased personalization, it is becoming increasingly profitable. To ensure timely delivery of goods, packing companies rely heavily on digital printing technology to save packaging time. In digitally printed packaging, virtual and smart labeling solutions are becoming increasingly popular.

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating raw material prices hamper the packaging industry's digital printing. This considerably reduces demand growth. These price variations, mainly attributable to altering oil prices, which are the cornerstone of the industry's raw materials, have stifled the market's growth.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (140 Pages) on Digital Printing Packaging: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digital-printing-packaging-market-2782

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on people's lives and businesses alike. While there is no need to worry about the loss or the company's future activities, it is vital to take the steps necessary to restore work efficiency. However, companies such as Geostick Group, a prominent label printer in Europe and a digital label printing pioneer, have agreed to buy a Bobst Digital Master 340 label press, a wholly digitalized and automated manufacturer that includes everything from printing to decoration and die-cutting. The partnership is part of Geostick's larger effort to improve its digital printing capabilities, spearheaded by its new Digital Printing Center in Uithoorn, the Netherlands. Bobst's All-in-One, All-Inline portfolio now includes the new Digital Master 340. The seamless native integration between the UV inkjet digital engine, the flexo, and the converting modules allows printing, decoration, and cutting in a single pass.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

The inkjet segment is appraised to hold a significant market chunk in the forecast period.

By Packaging Type

The labels segment is estimated to gain traction in the forthcoming period.

By Application

The Boxes segment is set to capture a majority share in the forthcoming period.

By End-User

The food and beverage segment will have a significant competitive edge in the worldwide market. The food industry will be the first to use digitally printed packaging. Revenues from adoption in the beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and cosmetics industries, on the other hand, will grow at a quicker rate.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2782

Regional Insights

Due to rising demand from different application areas, Asia-Pacific held the highest share of the worldwide digital printing packaging market. Owing to increasing demand from the food and beverage industry, China, India, and Japan are the top three consumers. This is due to the strong demand for food packaging and the growing emphasis on packaged items sharing information about their storage period, makeup, and nutritional content. Packaging products such as foldable cartons, corrugated paper, and flexible packaging have seen fast growth throughout Europe. In addition, advances in metal printing have driven regional expansion. Packaging sectors such as corrugated paper, foldable cartons, and flexible packaging have seen fast growth throughout Europe. In addition, advances in metal printing have driven regional expansion. Leading firms in the digital printing for packaging sector in the United Kingdom and Germany grow their networks. Due to the high popularity of electrophotography and electrostatic printing and their capacity to produce photographs of flawless quality with remarkable durability to varied environmental conditions, the Middle East and Latin America are expected to see continuous expansion in the market.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2782

Discover more research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry, by Market Research Future:

Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market by Type (Corrugated Boxes, Boxboard, Paper bags), by Grade (Folding boxboard, Solid bleached sulfate, White line chipboard, Coated Unbleached Kraft board and others), by Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030

Industrial Packaging Market Information: By Packaging Type (Flexible & Rigid), Materials (Metal, Plastic, Paper, And Wooden), Products (Bags, Boxes, Sacks, Barrels, Tanks, And Others), End-User, And Region - Global Forecast To 2030

Metal Cans Market Report Information by Material (Aluminum, Steel, and Tin), by Type (Two Piece Metal Can and Three Piece Metal Can), by Application (Food, Beverage, and Others) and By Region - Global Forecast till 2030.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Final Capitulation Fears Mount as Miners Send Record Amounts of Bitcoin to Exchanges

    Bitcoin miners appear to be preparing to offload large amounts of the asset as flows to exchanges peaked this week.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • Crypto crash: What contagious risks could Celsius, Three Arrows pose? Here’s what to watch

    Some market participants are now worried about the contagious risks Celsius and Three Arrows Capital may pose to the whole crypto market, if, in a worst-case scenario, the firms were to become insolvent.

  • French tech contractor drops £854m supercomputer claim against Met Office

    A French IT contractor has dropped an £854m High Court claim against the Met Office triggered by its failure to win a contract to supply the world’s most advanced forecasting supercomputer. Atos had made an unsuccessful bid to replace existing weather forecasting machines with the latest technology. The French company claimed British officials broke public procurement laws by handing the £1.2bn project to rival bidder Microsoft. Atos told the High Court: “The Met Office has chosen a final tender

  • These 12 Stocks Could Be Takeover Targets in 2022

    Citigroup did a screen of likely candidates. It analyzed more than 9,000 stocks from developed countries in the S&P Global BMI Index.

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    These four stocks offer a rare combination of sub-$100 prices, market leadership, and the potential of long-term success.

  • With remote workers ready to strike back, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says Zoom could skyrocket 1,227% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record profits on pain at the pump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure over sky-high gasoline prices, on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more fuel on the market as they reap windfall profits. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter was also sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • Caterpillar moves HQ, Buffett donates $4 billion in stock, Microsoft discontinues Internet Explorer

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines including Caterpillar moving to Irving, Texas, Warren Buffett donating $4 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, and Microsoft no longer supporting the Internet Explorer browser.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Bitcoin Mining Profitability Dips Majorly Amid BTC Price Pullback

    Bitcoin miners fleeing the network have historically acted as a highly bearish benchmark, especially when BTC’s price makes lower lows.

  • Colorado natural gas company acquiring Permian Basin infrastructure in new deal

    A deal to buy 160 miles of pipeline and other natural gas assets is expected to close later this year.

  • Energy turmoil for Europe: Russia again cuts natural gas exports through key European pipeline

    The state-owned energy giant said on Twitter that deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would be cut again Thursday

  • Medtronic Podcast: Ruchika Singhal Says One Thing Can Bring Better Healthcare to More People Worldwide

    A podcast with Ruchika Singha, president of Medtronic Labs

  • Laredo Petroleum Emerges From a Slow Drip

    Laredo Petroleum is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas. Let's check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of LPI, below, we can see some big up and down oscillations the past 12 months.

  • Biden’s Latest Attempt to Lower Gas Prices Looks Like a Long Shot

    The president says he will use "all tools at my disposal" to lower prices. But one of the core issues, limited refinery capacity, can't be solved quickly.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oil Stocks From One of the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    As we approach mid-year, it’s time to take stock of the oil markets. Prices are up, near $119 per barrel of crude oil right now, and indications are that they’ll keep going up. Industry experts are predicting a rise to $150 per barrel, but in quiet tones and small print they’re indicating chances for $175 or even $180 by year’s end, with high prices continuing into next year. If they’re right, then markets generally are in for a shock. Oil – and energy, generally – are upstream of everything els

  • Oil Falls as Traders Weigh Rate Hike, Rising US Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as investors weighed the outlook for supply and demand following a big interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve and rising US crude output.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Eas