U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,555.50
    +20.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,258.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,140.25
    +145.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.30
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.49
    +0.29 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.20
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1282
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    -2.87 (-11.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3522
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7390
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,600.51
    +214.96 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.32
    +4.32 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,543.65
    +465.17 (+1.72%)
     

Digital Publishing Market: Segmentation by Type (text content, video content, and audio content) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Publishing market is segmented into two categories based on the type (text content, video content, and audio content) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The market share is expected to increase by USD 65.31 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.66%.

Attractive Opportunities in Global Digital Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global digital publishing market as a part of the global media & entertainment market within the global communication services market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global digital publishing market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the digital publishing market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Digital Publishing Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of digital publishing is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

  • Content development

  • Product development

  • Content formatting

  • Product design

  • Printing and binding

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Support activities

  • Innovations

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The digital publishing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the digital publishing market, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Comcast Corp., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG, Netflix Inc., RELX Plc, Thomson Reuters Corp., Xerox Corp.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital publishing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • Adobe Inc.- Features engaging slideshows, audio, video, scrolling, 360-degree rotation, pan and zoom, hyperlinks, and HTML5 animation that enables users to customize app layouts.

  • Alphabet Inc. - Offers a range of digital publishing solutions which includes Google AdSense, Google DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP), and Google AdMob.

  • Amazon.com Inc. - Enables authors and publishers to self-publish eBooks and paperbacks.

The digital publishing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The digital publishing market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for digital publishing in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

APAC is one of the most profitable regions for digital publishing, which is why it has the highest CAGR in the world and the fastest year-over-year growth rate over the forecast period. Between 2020 and 2025, pay-tv and subscription TV will expand in APAC. The market for pay television is projected to be dominated by China, with India gaining traction over time. India is likely to contribute significantly to the market, which is now dominated by vendors such as the 21st Fox Century, Sony, and Viacom.

Moreover, countries like the US, China, UK, India, France, and Germany are the key market for the digital publishing market in APAC, owing to the growing gaming market in this region.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Digital Publishing Key Market Drivers:

The digitalization of cable television is one of the primary elements driving growth in the digital publishing business. Transparency is provided via digitization, which has resulted in a rise in subscription income. Furthermore, digitization provides customers with several advantages, including the availability of additional channels with higher quality and a much-improved viewing experience. As a result of the digitalization mandate, the number of set-top boxes has increased, creating a demand for high-quality content as well as video-on-demand and streaming capabilities.

  • Digital Publishing Key Market Trends:

Vendors are striving to expand their product lines and enter new areas like digital publishing. The key reason for these companies' entry into the market is the rapid adoption and growth of digital content across product segments, including video, audio, and text formats. With companies like Amazon expanding and entering the digitized content business, there's room for more diverse market players to enter the low-capital digital publishing sector. During the forecast period, this tendency is expected to continue.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the digital publishing market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Medical Publishing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digital Publishing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 65.31 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.75

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, India, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bloomberg LP, Comcast Corp., Conde Nast, Dow Jones & Co. Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG, Guardian News & Media Ltd., Leaf Group Ltd., Madison Avenue Publishing Inc., MARCOA Media LLC, Netflix Inc., RELX Plc, The New York Times Co., The Washington Post, Thomson Reuters Corp., White Falcon Publishing Solutions LLP, and Xerox Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-publishing-market-segmentation-by-type-text-content-video-content-and-audio-content-and-geography-apac-north-america-europe-mea-and-south-americaforecast-till-2025technavio-301471581.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-one stock split.

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • AMD beats Q4 earnings estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Q4 earnings for chip manufacturer AMD.

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to Masses

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. is bringing big stock splits back to the market, so prospective buyers won’t need upwards of $3,000 to own a share. Taking down the price achieves something else for the Google parent: making it possible to put America’s third-biggest company into its most venerated stock average.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion

  • Google parent Alphabet beats Q4 expectations, revenue up 32%

    Google parent company Alphabet reported its Q4 earnings, beating expectations, as revenue jumped 32%.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Why Block Stock Just Popped

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock -- the fintech giant that used to be known as Square and that still trades under Square's ticker symbol -- has notched a tidy 4.7% gain as of noon ET Tuesday. In the first bit of news, Block announced after close of trading yesterday that it has completed its acquisition of buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay and also launched Square's "first integration with Afterpay" functionality, such that "sellers using Square Online for e-commerce in the United States and Australia" can now offer buyers the ability to buy now and pay in installments. In making its announcement, Block quoted one of its customers praising its success using Afterpay, exulting that "our purchases are nearly 20% larger when shoppers use Afterpay" -- a trend that, if it holds true across other users, should provide a revenue boost not only to Block's customers but to Block itself as it takes its cut of revenue.

  • Starbucks earnings hit by inflation, rising worker costs and damp China sales

    Starbucks is out with its Q1 earnings report as Omicron and rising worker costs make an impact on the Seattle-based chain.

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    What happened  Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell on Tuesday after the telecom titan said it would cut its cash payout to shareholders following the planned spinoff of its WarnerMedia business.  As of 2:40 p.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Could Permit Tech Giant to Join Dow Industrials

    The parent company of Google announced the split in conjunction with fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates.

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Its Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) have tumbled 16% to $147.40 in after-hours trading Tuesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • J.P. Morgan: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    What to make of the markets today? Volatility is way up. January brought us a market correction to start out 2022 – but then the last three trading sessions saw impressive daily gains. Investor sentiment is getting a boost from a generally positive earnings season, but Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan's global head of equity research, has identified some additional support for the markets. “[The] Fed is likely to strike a more dovish tone relative to extreme investor expectations, which could trig

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairU.S. Stocks Post Best Three-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBe