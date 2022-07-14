U.S. markets closed

Digital Publishing Market Segmented by Type and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share and Forecast 2022-2026 - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Publishing Market size is expected to grow by USD 105.96 billion at a CAGR of 13.01% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The digitization of paperback books is notably driving the digital publishing market growth. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab Sample Report of the Digital Publishing Market Right Away!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The Digital Publishing Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Bloomberg LP

  • Comcast Corp.

  • Conde Nast

  • Dow Jones and Co. Inc.

  • Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

  • Guardian News and Media Ltd.

  • Leaf Group Ltd.

  • Madison Avenue Publishing Inc.

  • Netflix Inc.

The market will be affected by the proliferation of mobile applications. Apart from this, other market trends include collaboration with network providers, adoption of OTT standards, digitization of paperback books, and strategic partnerships among various vendors will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Download Sample Report.

The market research report extensively covers digital publishing market segmentations by the following:

  • Digital Publishing Market Split by Type

  • Digital Publishing Market Split by Geography

The regional distribution of digital publishing market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period from 2021 to 2026. The digital publishing market research report shed light on the foremost regions: the US, China, India, UK, and France. Request Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global digital publishing industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global digital publishing industry?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global digital publishing industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global digital publishing market?

The digital publishing market research report presents critical information and factual data about the digital publishing industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the digital publishing market study.

Related Reports:
Stock Images Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The stock images market share is expected to increase to USD 1.34 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79%.  

Digital Educational Publishing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 The digital educational publishing market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.57% and the market share will increase to about USD 10.55 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Digital Publishing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.01%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 105.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.03

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bloomberg LP, Comcast Corp., Conde Nast, Dow Jones and Co. Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Guardian News and Media Ltd., Leaf Group Ltd., Madison Avenue Publishing Inc., Netflix Inc., Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd., RELX Plc, The New York Times Co., The Washington Post, Thomson Reuters Corp., White Falcon Publishing Solutions LLP, and Xerox Holdings Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary                 

1.1 Market overview

*Exhibit 01:  Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

*Exhibit 02:  Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

*Exhibit 03:  Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

*Exhibit 04:  Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

*Exhibit 05:  Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type

*Exhibit 06:  Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

*Exhibit 07:  Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

*Exhibit 08:  Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

***2. Market Landscape                    

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 09:  Parent market

*Exhibit 10:  Market Characteristics

***3. Market Sizing               

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2    Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

*Exhibit 13:  Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 14:  Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 15:  Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 16:  Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis                  

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 17:  Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 18:  Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 19:  Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 20:  Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 21:  Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 22:  Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 23:  Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

***5. Market Segmentation by Type

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 24:  Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 25:  Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 26:  Chart on Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 27:  Data Table on Comparison by Type

**5.3 Text content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28:  Chart on Text content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 29:  Data Table on Text content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 30:  Chart on Text content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

            *Exhibit 31:  Data Table on Text content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Video content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 32:  Chart on Video content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 33:  Data Table on Video content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 34:  Chart on Video content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 35:  Data Table on Video content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Audio content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 36:  Chart on Audio content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 37:  Data Table on Audio content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 38:  Chart on Audio content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 39:  Data Table on Audio content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Market opportunity by Type

*Exhibit 40:  Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

***6. Customer landscape                 

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**6.1 Customer landscape overview

*Exhibit 41:  Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

***7.   Geographic Landscape                     

**7.1    Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 42:  Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 43:  Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 44:  Chart on Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 45:  Data Table on Geographic comparison

**7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 46:  Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 47:  Data Table on APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 48:  Chart on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 49:  Data Table on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 50:  Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 51:  Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 52:  Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 53:  Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 54:  Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 55:  Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 56:  Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 57:  Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

**7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 58:  Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 59:  Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 60:  Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 61:  Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 62:  Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 63:  Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 64:  Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 65:  Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 66:  Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 67:  Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 68:  Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 69:  Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 70:  Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 71:  Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 72:  Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 73:  Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 74:  Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 75:  Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 76:  Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 77:  Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 78:  Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 79:  Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 80:  Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 81:  Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 82:  Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 83:  Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 84:  Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 85:  Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.13 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 86:  Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                      

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Digitization of paperback books

*8.1.2 Mandate on cable TV digitization

*8.1.3 Strategic partnerships among various vendors

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 High subscription costs

*8.2.2 Privacy and cybersecurity issues

*8.2.3 Piracy-related challenges

**8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

*Exhibit 87:  Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

**8.4 Market trends

*8.4.1 Proliferation of mobile applications

*8.4.2 Collaboration with network providers

*8.4.3 Adoption of OTT standards

***9. Vendor Landscape                    

**9.1 Overview

**9.2 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 88:  Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 89:  Overview on factors of disruption

**9.4 Industry risks

*Exhibit 90:  Impact of key risks on business

***10. Vendor Analysis                     

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 91:  Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-publishing-market-segmented-by-type-and-geography-region-size-outlook-share-and-forecast-2022-2026---technavio-301585963.html

SOURCE Technavio

