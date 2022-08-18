Digital Pump Controller Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike of USD 17.42 Billion by 2029 with Size, Share Global Industry Trends, and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research

The increase in the installation of water pumps across all over the areas is leading the requirement for the digital pump controllers to control these water pumps. This is the major factor which is expected to drive the growth of the digital pump controller market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital pump controller market was valued at USD 10.54 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.42 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Porter's Five Forces analysis has been performed while formulating this market document along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital pump controller market was valued at USD 10.54 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.42 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Industry Overview:-

Pump controls are an essential part of today’s technology. Pumps are mostly used for cooling several transport of liquids or systems accordingly, their requirements The demand of the digital pump controller increases due to rising adoption of water pumps worldwide to control and improve the performance on premise or remotely. Furthermore, the flexibility regarding the ease of usage, easy and quick is expected to drive the digital pump controllers Market. Digital pump controllers have been developed for managing the water level, agriculture, and irrigation, particularly in oil and gas industries and monitoring automatically through mobile phones and remote.

In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Some of the major players operating in the Digital Pump Controller market are

C&S Electric

Dwyer Instruments

Kirloskar Brothers

Precision Digital Corporation

Grundfos Holding A/S

Sulzer

Xylem

Remote Control Technology

Invacare Corporation

PROTON POWER CONTROL

Nelso technologies

Best Pump

Niagara Solutions

Galaxy Enterprise

SS AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS

U Teach Systems

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Digital Pump Controller Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Market Opportunities

Beneficial contribution in irrigation and agriculture industry

The increasing usage of solar water pumps in the irrigation and agriculture industry is anticipated to impelling the demand for digital pump controllers market overall the globe. Also, the growth of the agriculture sector along with water shortage and unpredictable monsoon in some region will significantly increase the immense opportunities for the growth of the digital pump controller market.

Initiatives and technological advancement

Rising initiatives by the government and technological advancement to conserve water and initiate wastewater treatment project will further increase several opportunities for the growth of the digital pump controller market in upcoming period.

Restraint/Challenge

Lack of awareness about the benefit of advanced technology

However, lack of awareness regarding digital pump controllers in some areas is a major factor restraining the market's growth. This is mainly because several states, especially the smaller areas, are not technologically advanced and are unaware of the benefits of digital pump controllers. Thus, the lack of awareness about the benefits is a key challenge which has faced by the market players.

Key Drivers

Increase in water pumps installation

The increase in the installation of water pumps across all over the areas is leading the requirement for the digital pump controllers to control these water pumps. This is the major factor which is expected to drive the growth of the digital pump controller market.

Decrease wastage of water

The minimum wastage of water is a major factor pushing the demand for the digital pump controllers. Moreover, the government initiatives and projects for water conservation related to water & wastewater treatment are expected to further drive the growth rate of the digital pump controller market.

Increasing agricultural activities

The growth in the agriculture sector are increasing the focus of economies in agricultural activities which is projected to help the companies to develop digital pump controllers because these are easy to operate and consume less energy. The rising demand for digital pump controller in the agriculture industry is expected to drive the market growth rate.

Attractions of The Digital Pump Controller Market Report: -

Latest market dynamics, development trends and growth opportunities are presented along with industry barriers, developmental threats and risk factors

The forecast Digital Pump Controller Market data will help in the feasibility analysis, market size estimation and development

The report serves as a complete guide which micro monitors all vital Digital Pump Controller Market

A concise market view will provide ease of understanding.

Digital Pump Controller Market Competitive market view will help the players in making a right move

Industry Segmentation:-

By Connectivity

Conventional Pump Controller

Mobile/Remote Pump Controller

By Distribution Channel

Online

Retail

By End User

Manufacturing

Public Sector

Agriculture

Residential

Digital Pump Controller Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The digital pump controller market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, connectivity, distribution channel and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital pump controller market report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the digital pump controller market in terms of revenue and share of market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing popularity of connected devices such as smartphones, and others, along with growing need to decrease energy consumption of pump controller in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region during forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the due to the growing number of wastewater treatment plants in this region.

