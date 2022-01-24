U.S. markets closed

Digital Realty Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

9 min read
  • DLR
  • DLR-PJ
  • DLR-PK
  • DLR-PL

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the tax treatment of its 2021 dividends for common stock and preferred stock. The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. Digital Realty's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2021 has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Shareholders are urged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Digital Realty's dividends.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Common Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868103
Ticker Symbol: DLR

Digital Realty's 2021 taxable dividend of $4.808415 per share includes a portion (90%) of one quarterly distribution declared in 2020 and paid in January 2021, three quarterly distributions declared and paid in 2021, and a portion (28%) of one quarterly distribution declared in 2021 and paid in January 2022. Digital Realty's 2021 taxable dividend will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as follows: $0.418485 per share (9%) as ordinary income and $4.389930 per share (91%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates

Payment Dates (1)

Cash

Distribution

($ per share) (1)

Taxable Dividend

($ per share) (1)

Box 1a Ordinary Dividend

($ per share)

Box 2a

Long-Term Capital Gain

($ per share)

Box 2b

Un-Recaptured Section 1250 Gain

($ per share)

Box 2f Section 897 Capital Gain ($ per share) (2)

Box 5

Section 199A Dividend

($ per share) (3)

Section 1061
One-Year Capital Gain ($ per share) (4)

Section 1061
Three-Year Capital Gain ($ per share) (4)

12/15/2020

01/15/2021

$1.120000

$1.006288

$0.087579

$0.918709

$0.213184

$0.627398

$0.087579

$0.013632

$0.007412

03/15/2021

03/31/2021

$1.160000

$1.160000

$0.100957

$1.059043

$0.245748

$0.723234

$0.100957

$0.015714

$0.008544

06/15/2021

06/30/2021

$1.160000

$1.160000

$0.100957

$1.059043

$0.245748

$0.723234

$0.100957

$0.015714

$0.008544

09/15/2021

09/30/2021

$1.160000

$1.160000

$0.100957

$1.059043

$0.245748

$0.723234

$0.100957

$0.015714

$0.008544

12/15/2021

01/14/2022

$1.160000

$0.322127

$0.028035

$0.294092

$0.068243

$0.200839

$0.028035

$0.004364

$0.002373



$5.760000

$4.808415

$0.418485

$4.389930

$1.018671

$2.997939

$0.418485

$0.065138

$0.035417

(1)

Please note that of the $1.16 quarterly distribution paid in January 2022, $0.322127 is included in the 2021 taxable dividend and $0.837873 will be considered as 2022 reportable dividend for federal income tax purposes.



(2)

Represents section 897 gain attributable to disposition of U.S. real property interests included in Box 2a Long-Term Capital Gain. Section 897 is applicable to nonresident alien individuals and foreign corporations.



(3)

Beginning in 2018, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 added Section 199A to allow for a new tax deduction based on certain qualified business income. Section 199A provides eligible individual taxpayers a deduction of up to 20% of their qualified real estate investment trust dividends (Box 5 of the Form 1099-DIV).



(4)

For purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, Digital Realty is disclosing two additional capital gain categories. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests." Please consult your tax advisor with respect to the two additional categories disclosed herein.

Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868848
Ticker Symbol: DLRPRC

The 2021 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock is $0.625695 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $0.054456 per share (9%) will be reported on Form 1009-DIV as ordinary income and $0.571239 per share (91%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates

Payment Dates

Cash Distribution

($ per share)

Taxable Dividend

($ per share)

Box 1a

Ordinary Dividend

($ per share)

Box 2a

Long-Term Capital Gain

($ per share)

Box 2b

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain

($ per share)

Box 2f Section 897 Capital Gain ($ per share)

Box 5

Section 199A Dividend

($ per share)

Section 1061 One Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share)

Section 1061 Three Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share)

03/15/2021

03/31/2021

$0.414063

$0.414063

$0.036037

$0.378026

$0.087720

$0.258159

$0.036037

$0.005609

$0.003050

05/17/2021

05/17/2021

$0.211632

$0.211632

$0.018419

$0.193213

$0.044835

$0.131948

$0.018419

$0.002867

$0.001559



$0.625695

$0.625695

$0.054456

$0.571239

$0.132555

$0.390107

$0.054456

$0.008476

$0.004609

Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868855
Ticker Symbol: DLRPRJ

The 2021 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.312500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $0.114228 per share (9%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $1.198272 per share (91%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates

Payment Dates

Cash Distribution

($ per share)

Taxable Dividend

($ per share)

Box 1a

Ordinary Dividend

($ per share)

Box 2a

Long-Term Capital Gain

($ per share)

Box 2b

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain

($ per share)

Box 2f Section 897 Capital Gain ($ per share)

Box 5

Section 199A Dividend

($ per share)

Section 1061 One Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share)

Section 1061 Three Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share)

03/15/2021

03/31/2021

$0.328125

$0.328125

$0.028557

$0.299568

$0.069514

$0.204579

$0.028557

$0.004445

$0.002417

06/15/2021

06/30/2021

$0.328125

$0.328125

$0.028557

$0.299568

$0.069514

$0.204579

$0.028557

$0.004445

$0.002417

09/15/2021

09/30/2021

$0.328125

$0.328125

$0.028557

$0.299568

$0.069514

$0.204579

$0.028557

$0.004445

$0.002417

12/15/2021

12/31/2021

$0.328125

$0.328125

$0.028557

$0.299568

$0.069514

$0.204579

$0.028557

$0.004445

$0.002417



$1.312500

$1.312500

$0.114228

$1.198272

$0.278056

$0.818316

$0.114228

$0.017780

$0.009688

Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868830
Ticker Symbol: DLRPRK

The 2021 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.462500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $0.127284 per share (9%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $1.335216 per share (91%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates

Payment Dates

Cash Distribution

($ per share)

Taxable Dividend

($ per share)

Box 1a

Ordinary Dividend

($ per share)

Box 2a

Long-Term Capital Gain

($ per share)

Box 2b

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain

($ per share)

Box 2f Section 897 Capital Gain ($ per share)

Box 5

Section 199A Dividend

($ per share)

Section 1061 One Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share)

Section 1061 Three Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share)

03/15/2021

03/31/2021

$0.365625

$0.365625

$0.031821

$0.333804

$0.077458

$0.227959

$0.031821

$0.004953

$0.002693

06/15/2021

06/30/2021

$0.365625

$0.365625

$0.031821

$0.333804

$0.077458

$0.227959

$0.031821

$0.004953

$0.002693

09/15/2021

09/30/2021

$0.365625

$0.365625

$0.031821

$0.333804

$0.077458

$0.227959

$0.031821

$0.004953

$0.002693

12/15/2021

12/31/2021

$0.365625

$0.365625

$0.031821

$0.333804

$0.077458

$0.227959

$0.031821

$0.004953

$0.002693



$1.462500

$1.462500

$0.127284

$1.335216

$0.309832

$0.911836

$0.127284

$0.019812

$0.010772

Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868822
Ticker Symbol: DLRPRL

The 2021 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.300000 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $0.113140 per share (9%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $1.186860 per share (91%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates

Payment Dates

Cash Distribution

($ per share)

Taxable Dividend

($ per share)

Box 1a

Ordinary Dividend

($ per share)

Box 2a

Long-Term Capital Gain

($ per share)

Box 2b

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain

($ per share)

Box 2f Section 897 Capital Gain ($ per share)

Box 5

Section 199A Dividend

($ per share)

Section 1061 One Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share)

Section 1061 Three Year Amounts Disclosure ($ per share)

03/15/2021

03/31/2021

$0.325000

$0.325000

$0.028285

$0.296715

$0.068852

$0.202631

$0.028285

$0.004403

$0.002394

06/15/2021

06/30/2021

$0.325000

$0.325000

$0.028285

$0.296715

$0.068852

$0.202631

$0.028285

$0.004403

$0.002394

09/15/2021

09/30/2021

$0.325000

$0.325000

$0.028285

$0.296715

$0.068852

$0.202631

$0.028285

$0.004403

$0.002394

12/15/2021

12/31/2021

$0.325000

$0.325000

$0.028285

$0.296715

$0.068852

$0.202631

$0.028285

$0.004403

$0.002394



$1.300000

$1.300000

$0.113140

$1.186860

$0.275408

$0.810524

$0.113140

$0.017612

$0.009576

Note that ticker symbols may vary by stock quote provider.

For Additional Information
Andrew P. Power
President & Chief Financial Officer
Digital Realty
+1 (415) 738-6500

Investor Relations
Jim Huseby
Digital Realty
+1 (415) 738-6500
InvestorRelations@digitalrealty.com

About Digital Realty
Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with over 280 data centers in nearly 50 metros across 25 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the amount and payment of dividends on our common stock and preferred stock. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-realty-announces-tax-treatment-of-2021-dividends-301466968.html

SOURCE Digital Realty

