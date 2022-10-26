U.S. markets closed

DIGITAL REALTY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

·9 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the third quarter of 2022.  All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

Digital Realty
Digital Realty

Highlights

  • Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.75 per share in 3Q22, compared to $0.44 in 3Q21

  • Reported FFO per share of $1.55 in 3Q22, compared to $1.54 in 3Q21

  • Reported Core FFO per share of $1.67 in 3Q22, compared to $1.65 in 3Q21

  • Reported Constant-Currency Core FFO per share of $1.75 in 3Q22 and $5.24 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022

  • Signed total bookings during 3Q22 expected to generate $176 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $13 million contribution from interconnection, excluding Teraco

  • Updated 2022 Core FFO per share outlook to $6.70 - $6.75; Updated Constant-Currency Core FFO per share outlook of $6.95 - $7.00

Financial Results

Digital Realty reported revenues for the third quarter of 2022 of $1.2 billion, a 5% increase from the previous quarter and a 5% increase from the same quarter last year.

The company delivered third quarter of 2022 net income of $239 million, and net income available to common stockholders of $227 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $0.19 per diluted share in the previous quarter and $0.44 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Digital Realty generated third quarter of 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $620 million, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 2% increase over the same quarter last year.

The company reported third quarter of 2022 funds from operations of $462 million, or $1.55 per share, compared to $1.55 per share in the previous quarter and $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered third quarter of 2022 Core FFO per share of $1.67, compared to $1.72 per share in the previous quarter, and $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year.  Digital Realty delivered Constant-Currency Core FFO per share of $1.75 for the third quarter of 2022 and $5.24 per share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Leasing Activity

In the third quarter, Digital Realty signed total bookings expected to generate $176 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $13 million contribution from interconnection, but excluding any contribution from Teraco.

"Digital Realty again delivered record quarterly bookings in the third quarter, our third record in the past four quarters, reflecting the strong global demand for data center solutions," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer Bill Stein. "With a rapidly changing global environment, we are making the necessary adjustments in order to maximize the significant market opportunity that lies ahead."

The weighted-average lag between new leases signed during the third quarter of 2022 and the contractual commencement date was seventeen months.

In addition to new leases signed, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $156 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter, excluding any contribution from Teraco.  Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the third quarter of 2022 rolled down 0.5% on a cash basis and up 2.3% on a GAAP basis.

New leases signed during the third quarter of 2022 are summarized by region as follows:

















Annualized GAAP













Base Rent




GAAP Base Rent




GAAP Base Rent

 The Americas


(in thousands)


Square Feet


per Square Foot


Megawatts


per Kilowatt

 0-1 MW



$14,693


56,340



$261


5.2



$236

 > 1 MW



99,046


834,530



119


73.6



112

 Other (1)



15,652


291,993



54




Total



$129,392


1,182,863



$109


78.8



$120















 EMEA (2)














 0-1 MW



$12,318


42,762



$288


4.0



$255

 > 1 MW



16,826


126,407



133


15.4



91

 Other (1)



204







Total



$29,348


169,169



$173


19.4



$125















 Asia Pacific (2)














 0-1 MW



$2,212


10,302



$215


0.7



$256

 > 1 MW



2,161


14,968



144


1.8



103

 Other (1)



84


948



88




Total



$4,457


26,217



$170


2.5



$147















All Regions (2)














 0-1 MW



$29,223


109,404



$267


9.9



$245

 > 1 MW



118,032


975,905



121


90.7



108

 Other (1)



15,940


292,941



54




Total



$163,196


1,378,249



$118


100.7



$122















Interconnection



$12,981


N/A



N/A


N/A



N/A















Grand Total



$176,177


1,378,249



$118


100.7



$122


Note:  Totals may not foot due to rounding differences.  This table excludes any contribution from Teraco during the quarter.

(1)

    Other includes Powered Base Building® shell capacity as well as storage and office space within fully improved data center facilities. 

(2)

   Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended September 30, 2022. 

 

Investment Activity

During the third quarter, Digital Realty completed its previously announced acquisition of a majority interest in Teraco, a leading carrier-neutral data center and interconnection services provider in South Africa, for approximately $1.7 billion.

Digital Realty acquired three assets for data center development during the third quarter. Digital Realty acquired a 38-acre parcel, which can support approximately 80 megawatts of IT load, in Paris  for $10 million. Digital Realty also acquired an income producing mixed-used building on a nine-acre parcel, which can support up to 10 megawatts of IT load in Stockholm $39 million. Lastly, Digital Realty acquired a one-acre parcel, which can support up to 6.5 megawatts of IT load in Crete, Greece for $2 million.

During the third quarter, Digital Realty disposed of a non-core, mixed-use data center property in Dallas for $207 million.

During the third quarter, Digital Realty signed a definitive agreement with Digital Core REIT Management Pte. Ltd., Manager of Digital Core REIT (SGX: DCRU), and related parties (collectively, "Core REIT"), to sell a 25% indirect interest in an institutional quality freehold data center property in Frankfurt valued at approximately $547 million (at 100% share). The transaction is dependent upon the occurrence of certain closing conditions, including a unitholder vote that is expected to take place mid-November, and is expected to generate approximately $137 million of proceeds for Digital Realty. In addition, the agreement provides Core REIT with the option to acquire additional indirect interests in the Frankfurt data center property up to a total interest of 89.9% as well as a 90% indirect interest in an institutional quality freehold data center property in Dallas valued at $199 million (at 100% share). If Core REIT exercises its options to purchase all property interests under the Contribution Agreement, the transaction would generate approximately $671 million of proceeds for Digital Realty.

Subsequent to the close of the third quarter, Digital Realty acquired a four-acre parcel, which could support 24 megawatts of IT load, immediately adjacent to its campus in Dallas for $24 million.

Balance Sheet

Digital Realty had approximately $15.8 billion of total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2022, comprised of $15.3 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.5 billion of secured debt and other.  At the end of the third quarter of 2022, net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA was 6.7x, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 36.2% and fixed charge coverage was 5.5x.  Pro forma for the physical settlement of $0.5 billion of forward equity outstanding and reflecting the full quarter's run-rate adjusted EBITDA contribution from Teraco, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 6.4x and fixed charge coverage was 5.7x.

During the third quarter of 2022, Digital Realty completed the following financing transactions.

  • In mid-August, closed a €750 million term loan due 2025, with €375 million subject to two maturity extension options of one year each.

  • In mid-September, executed a $1 billion U.S. Dollar to Euro fixed-rate cross currency swap at 2.485%, which matures coterminously with our 3.70% notes due 2027 in the principal amount of $1 billion.

  • In late September, closed an offering of $550 million of 5.550% notes due 2028.

Subsequent to quarter end, Digital Realty received over $650 million in commitments for a new two-year US dollar term loan with a one-year extension option.

2022 Outlook

Digital Realty updated its 2022 Core FFO per share outlook of $6.70-$6.75 and updated its 2022 constant-currency Core FFO per share outlook of $6.95 - $7.00.  The assumptions underlying the outlook are summarized in the following table.












As of


As of


As of


As of

Top-Line and Cost Structure


February 17, 2022


April 28, 2022


July 28, 2022


October 26, 2022

Total revenue


$4.700 - $4.800 billion


$4.700 - $4.800 billion


$4.650 - $4.750 billion


$4.650 - $4.700 billion

Net non-cash rent adjustments (1)


($35 - $40 million)


($45 - $50 million)


($50 - $55 million)


($55 - $60 million)

Adjusted EBITDA


$2.475 - $2.525 billion


$2.475 - $2.525 billion


$2.450 - $2.500 billion


$2.450 - $2.475 billion

G&A


$410 - $420 million


$410 - $420 million


$405 - $415 million


$395 - $400 million










Internal Growth









Rental rates on renewal leases









Cash basis


Flat


Slightly Positive


Slightly Positive


Slightly Positive

GAAP basis


Slightly positive


Up low-single-digits


Up low-single-digits


Up low-single-digits

Year-end portfolio occupancy


83.0% - 84.0%


83.0% - 84.0%


83.0% - 84.0%


83.5% - 84.0%

"Same-capital" cash NOI growth (2)


(2.5% - 3.5%)


(2.5% - 3.5%)


(3.5% - 4.5%)


(4.5% - 5.5%)










Foreign Exchange Rates









U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling


$1.30 - $1.38


$1.25 - $1.35


$1.15 - $1.25


$1.10 - $1.15

U.S. Dollar / Euro


$1.10 - $1.15


$1.05 - $1.10


$1.00 - $1.05


$0.95 - $1.00










External Growth









Dispositions









Dollar volume


$0.5 - $1.0 billion


$0.5 - $1.0 billion


$0.5 - $1.0 billion


$0.5 - $1.0 billion

Cap rate


0.0% - 10.0%


0.0% - 10.0%


0.0% - 10.0%


0.0% - 10.0%

Development









CapEx (3)


$2.3 - $2.5 billion


$2.3 - $2.5 billion


$2.2 - $2.4 billion


$2.1 - $2.3 billion

Average stabilized yields


9.0% - 15.0%


9.0% - 15.0%


9.0% - 15.0%


9.0% - 15.0%

Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (4)


$5 - $10 million


$5 - $10 million


$5 - $10 million


$5 - $10 million

Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (5)


$210 - $220 million


$200 - $210 million


$200 - $210 million


$200 - $210 million










Balance Sheet









Long-term debt issuance








