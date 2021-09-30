U.S. markets closed

Digital Realty Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial +1 (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID #0133975 at least five minutes prior to start time. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com.

Telephone and webcast replays will be available one hour after the call until November 23, 2021. The telephone replay may be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and using the conference ID #10160289. The webcast replay may be accessed on Digital Realty's website.

About Digital Realty
Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with 291 facilities in 47 metros across 24 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For Additional Information
Andrew P. Power
Chief Financial Officer
Digital Realty
+1 (415) 738-6500

Investor Relations
John J. Stewart / Jim Huseby
Digital Realty
+1 (415) 738-6500
investorrelations@digitalrealty.com

