Digital Remedy and Cuebiq Partner To Provide OTT Attribution For The Retail World

·4 min read

Connecting CTV Ad Views To Offline Actions To Provide The Full Consumer Journey

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fragmented media landscape, attribution is an increasingly valuable tool for advertisers. Recent growth in both consumption and investment in streaming video has prompted digital advertisers to focus on optimizing advertising efforts. Digital Remedy, an independently-owned ad tech and media execution company, has partnered with leading geospatial and mobility intelligence company Cuebiq, to unlock real-time insights and measure the true impact of client campaigns, specifically on CTV/OTT channels.

Digital Remedy logo (PRNewsfoto/Digital Remedy)
Digital Remedy logo (PRNewsfoto/Digital Remedy)

Through this strategic partnership, Digital Remedy provides clients with a full understanding of the consumer journey—from first touch to store visit—and allows them to activate against learnings from this journey to maximize their return on ad spend. Using mobile location data from Cuebiq, Digital Remedy's proprietary performance CTV platform, Flip, directly connects CTV ad impressions to lift in foot traffic to physical store locations—tracking full-funnel KPIs, including brand, visit, and revenue lift, and displaying real-time campaign insights within an easy-to-read dashboard.

In June 2021, fast casual restaurant Jersey Mike's Subs partnered with Digital Remedy, to increase site and store traffic by leveraging the power of CTV/OTT to deliver messaging to key consumers in a lean-in ad environment. Powered by the industry's largest source of first-party, high-quality location data and Flip's real-time optimization capabilities, the campaign has driven over 22k store visits, 471k online purchases, and $10.2m in online revenue to-date (based on a 14-day conversion window)—with nearly 40% of online purchases garnered within 24 hours of ad exposure. Flip's full-funnel attribution insights, drawn from Cuebiq's visit feed, allowed Jersey Mike's to pinpoint exactly where consumer actions came from—providing valuable insights to drive future marketing decisions.

"TV has always been thought of as purely an upper-funnel, branding play. With Flip, we're able to challenge that notion, and with our Cuebiq partnership, we're able to connect real-world store traffic to those large format impressions. We're able to let retailers know, definitively, that someone was exposed to their CTV ad and then visited their location. We've set our sights on treating CTV like performance media—driving real-world results, not just views," said Ben Brenner, VP, Business Development and Strategy at Digital Remedy.

"As we've seen over the last few years, consumer habits have increasingly shifted towards streaming video consumption, so it is imperative for retailers to understand how their CTV/OTT ads are driving in-store visits to their locations," said Antonio Tomarchio, Founder and CEO at Cuebiq. "We are proud to work with Digital Remedy and provide our mobility insights for this important performance measurement."

To discover the Flip OTT solution by Digital Remedy, visit digitalremedy.com/flip. To learn more about Cuebiq solutions, visit www.cuebiq.com.

About Digital Remedy
Digital Remedy is a leader in providing data-driven technology and services that drive measurable outcomes for marketers. Digital Remedy delivers advertisers, agencies, and brands the innovation, technology, and customer service they need to make the most of their online advertising endeavors. From media planning and execution to campaign management and full-funnel attribution, Digital Remedy provides customizable cross-channel efficiencies to solve any digital marketing challenge. Learn more at www.digitalremedy.com.

About Cuebiq
Cuebiq is a leading mobility intelligence and consumer insights company that empowers businesses to glean actionable insights and better understand the offline consumer journey from its database of the most accurate and precise location data in the U.S. Cuebiq's data-neutral ecosystem and intelligence platform, Cuebiq Workbench, provides offline location analytics, real-time campaign optimization and footfall attribution, as well as geo-behavioral audiences for cross-platform ad targeting -- all accessible under strict, explicit opt-in data collection policies.

In an effort to enhance quality of life across the globe, Cuebiq also partners with academic and research institutions on humanitarian initiatives such as natural-disaster relief, epidemiology and COVID-19 response through its Data For Good program. To learn more, visit: www.cuebiq.com.

Digital Remedy Media Contact:
Julianne Weinman
Next PR
jweinman@nextpr.com

Cuebiq Media Contact:
Sara Serbanoiu
Daddi Brand Communications
sserbanoiu@daddibrand.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-remedy-and-cuebiq-partner-to-provide-ott-attribution-for-the-retail-world-301408032.html

SOURCE Digital Remedy

