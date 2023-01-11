Digital retail marketing market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global digital retail marketing market size is estimated to grow by USD 902.88 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.39% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Retail Marketing Market 2023-2027

Global digital retail marketing market - Five forces

The global digital retail marketing market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global digital retail marketing market- Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global digital retail marketing market as a part of the global Internet and direct marketing retail market within the global retailing market. The parent market global Internet and direct marketing retail market cover the revenue generated by companies providing retail services primarily on the Internet, through mail orders, door-to-door retailers, and TV home shopping retailers. It also includes companies that provide online marketplaces for consumer products and services.

Global digital retail marketing market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global digital retail marketing market- Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (search ads, display ads, social media, e-mail marketing, and others), platform (mobile devices and desktops), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The search Ads segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The rapid expansion of e-commerce is one of the key factors affecting the market for search advertisements. The majority of online visitors only browse e-commerce websites with the purpose of making a purchase now or in the future. As a result, search ads are more effective at targeting bigger age groups. Such factors will drive the growth of the search ads segment in the global digital retail marketing segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global digital retail marketing market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global digital retail marketing market.

APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The region's high population density and quick Internet adoption rate are the main drivers of market growth. Digital advertising is quickly replacing traditional advertising in APAC. The use of digital retail marketing is accelerating due to the high level of urbanization in this area. This enables businesses to reach a wider audience, including consumers and office workers.

Global digital retail marketing market– Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rapid growth in social media is a major factor driving the global digital retail marketing market share growth.

In comparison to most other forms of advertising, social media platforms enable a greater degree of promotion of organizations' websites. Advertisers can increase brand recognition among consumers by posting updates and postings on brand pages that are shared among their networks.

Updates on a regular basis promote brand recognition, aid in customer acquisition, and deepen familiarity with current clients. Therefore, a rise in social media platform usage will fuel demand for digital retail marketing during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing shift of preference from traditional to digital retail advertising channels will be a major challenge for the global retail marketing market share growth.

With technological advancements, there has been a quick transition from conventional retail advertising to digital retail advertising. This is primarily due to the effectiveness of digital media, which allows users to access postings and adverts wherever they are without being restricted by their physical location.

Increased brand awareness, modernity, improved customer experiences, and increased product awareness are some of the key drivers influencing the switch from traditional advertising channels to digital media.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The requirement for a skilled workforce will be a major challenge for the global digital retail marketing market share growth.

Companies must hire individuals who can adapt to the rapidly changing market. This cannot be accomplished alone through a strong recruitment team, It also necessitates a strong employee development team as well as efficient processes and procedures.

Recruiters must examine the customer and data management skills of their employees in addition to their soft talents and knowledge. As a result, a lack of skilled labor may pose a significant hurdle to the growth of the global digital retail marketing market over the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this digital retail marketing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital retail marketing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital retail marketing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital retail marketing market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital retail marketing market vendors

Digital Retail Marketing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 902.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 123 Internet Group, Advantage Solutions Inc., AMP Agency, Ascential Plc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., GK Software SE, Medallion Retail, Microsoft Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Shopify Inc., SocialSEO, Straight North LLC, Stream Companies, Tesco Plc, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Theory House, Unfoldr B.V., Vivendi SE, and WebFX Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digital retail marketing market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Search ads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Display ads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Social media - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 E-mail marketing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Platform

7.3 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Desktops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Platform

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 123 Internet Group

12.4 BigCommerce Holdings Inc.

12.5 Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc.

12.6 GK Software SE

12.7 Medallion Retail

12.8 Microsoft Corp.

12.9 Salesforce.com Inc.

12.10 Shopify Inc.

12.11 SocialSEO

12.12 Stream Companies

12.13 Tesco Plc

12.14 The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

12.15 Theory House

12.16 Vivendi SE

12.17 WebFX

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

