Digital Retail Marketing Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 524.18 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025| Technavio

·8 min read

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Retail Marketing Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario and the market growth across various regions. The digital retail marketing market size is expected to increase by USD 524.18 billion, at a CAGR of  24.01% from 2020 to 2025. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the digital retail marketing market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The high population density and the rapid penetration of the Internet in the region will facilitate the digital retail marketing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Retail Marketing Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Retail Marketing Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

 

For more information on the region - Download a sample now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Digital Retail Marketing Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Company Profiles

The digital retail marketing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The digital retail marketing market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alphabet Inc., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Omnicom Group Inc., Pinterest Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., and Waggener Edstrom Worldwide Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc.- The company offers digital marketing solutions through YouTube

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers: The rapid growth in social media is a major factor driving the global digital retail marketing market share growth. Social media platforms allow the advertising of the websites of individuals or organizations on a larger scale than most other advertising media. Advertisers are able to build brand acquaintance among users by putting up posts and updates on brand pages, which get shared among their network. Regular updates enhance brand visibility and help to acquire new customers as well as to increase familiarity among existing customers. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on social media usage. To avoid the spread of COVID-19, many countries have announced restrictions related to travel, and people have been advised to stay indoors as a part of the lockdown measure. This has increased the time spent on social media platforms in countries such as the US, the UAE, Italy, India, China, Spain, and Germany. Therefore, an increase in the use of social media platforms will drive the demand for digital retail marketing in these countries and thereby influence the overall growth of the market during the forecast period. 

  • Challenges: The requirement for a skilled workforce will be a major challenge for the global digital retail marketing market share growth. The global digital retail marketing market is upgrading rapidly, and one of the major challenges faced by companies is the need for a skilled and talented workforce that adapts quickly to the latest advances in technology. Companies need to hire employees who can cope up with the rapidly transforming market. This cannot be achieved only through a good recruitment team; it also requires a complementary employee development team as well as effective processes and procedures. Besides considering the soft skills and the expertise of the employees, recruiters must also consider the customer and data management skills of the employees. Essentially, due to such reasons, the growth of the market will be hampered.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the Digital Retail Marketing Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Digital Retail Marketing Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified into search ads, display ads, social media, e-mail marketing, and others

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA.

For additional information on the segmentation - Download a sample now!

Related Reports:

  • The predicted growth of the retail market share in Mexico share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 97.29 billion at a progressing CAGR of 5.48%. Download a sample now!

  • The retail market share in Vietnam is expected to increase by USD 82.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.13%. Download a sample now!

Digital Retail Marketing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.01%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 524.18 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

21.92

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Omnicom Group Inc., Pinterest Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., and Waggener Edstrom Worldwide Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Search ads - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Display ads - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Social media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 E-mail marketing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 6.3 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Desktops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Competitive Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 11.4 Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc.

  • 11.5 Facebook Inc.

  • 11.6 Microsoft Corp.

  • 11.7 Omnicom Group Inc.

  • 11.8 Pinterest Inc.

  • 11.9 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 11.10 The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

  • 11.11 Twitter Inc.

  • 11.12 Waggener Edstrom Worldwide Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-retail-marketing-market-forecast-report-2021-usd-524-18-billion-market-growth-opportunity-by-2025-technavio-301565842.html

SOURCE Technavio

