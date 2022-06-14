Digital Retail Marketing Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 524.18 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Retail Marketing Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario and the market growth across various regions. The digital retail marketing market size is expected to increase by USD 524.18 billion, at a CAGR of 24.01% from 2020 to 2025. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the digital retail marketing market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The high population density and the rapid penetration of the Internet in the region will facilitate the digital retail marketing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Retail Marketing Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Digital Retail Marketing Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Company Profiles

The digital retail marketing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The digital retail marketing market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alphabet Inc., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Omnicom Group Inc., Pinterest Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., and Waggener Edstrom Worldwide Inc.

Alphabet Inc.- The company offers digital marketing solutions through YouTube

Market Dynamics

Drivers: The rapid growth in social media is a major factor driving the global digital retail marketing market share growth. Social media platforms allow the advertising of the websites of individuals or organizations on a larger scale than most other advertising media. Advertisers are able to build brand acquaintance among users by putting up posts and updates on brand pages, which get shared among their network. Regular updates enhance brand visibility and help to acquire new customers as well as to increase familiarity among existing customers. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on social media usage. To avoid the spread of COVID-19, many countries have announced restrictions related to travel, and people have been advised to stay indoors as a part of the lockdown measure. This has increased the time spent on social media platforms in countries such as the US, the UAE, Italy, India, China, Spain, and Germany. Therefore, an increase in the use of social media platforms will drive the demand for digital retail marketing in these countries and thereby influence the overall growth of the market during the forecast period.





Challenges: The requirement for a skilled workforce will be a major challenge for the global digital retail marketing market share growth. The global digital retail marketing market is upgrading rapidly, and one of the major challenges faced by companies is the need for a skilled and talented workforce that adapts quickly to the latest advances in technology. Companies need to hire employees who can cope up with the rapidly transforming market. This cannot be achieved only through a good recruitment team; it also requires a complementary employee development team as well as effective processes and procedures. Besides considering the soft skills and the expertise of the employees, recruiters must also consider the customer and data management skills of the employees. Essentially, due to such reasons, the growth of the market will be hampered.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the Digital Retail Marketing Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type , the market is classified into search ads, display ads, social media, e-mail marketing, and others

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA.

Digital Retail Marketing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 524.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.92 Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Omnicom Group Inc., Pinterest Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., and Waggener Edstrom Worldwide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

