Digital Retail Marketing Market Size To Grow by USD 524.18 Bn |Market Share, Analysis, and Growth Opportunities | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital retail marketing market is set to grow by USD 524.18 billion between 2021 and 2025, and register a CAGR of almost 24.01%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Retail Marketing Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read our Sample Report

The rapid growth in social media, higher brand recall in online advertisement, and increased popularity of audio-visual advertising will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the requirement for skilled workforce may threaten the growth of the market.

Digital Retail Marketing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Receive our market sample report now to gain more information on the digital retail marketing market segments.

Digital Retail Marketing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the digital retail marketing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Omnicom Group Inc., Pinterest Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., and Waggener Edstrom Worldwide Inc. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Story continues

Digital Retail Marketing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital retail marketing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital retail marketing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital retail marketing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital retail marketing market vendors

Related Reports:

Luxury E-tailing Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smart Retail Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Digital Retail Marketing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.01% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 524.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Omnicom Group Inc., Pinterest Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., and Waggener Edstrom Worldwide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes to uncover digital retail marketing market highlights

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-retail-marketing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-524-18-bn-market-share-analysis-and-growth-opportunities--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301400472.html

SOURCE Technavio