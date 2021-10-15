Digital Retail Marketing Market Size To Grow by USD 524.18 Bn |Market Share, Analysis, and Growth Opportunities | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital retail marketing market is set to grow by USD 524.18 billion between 2021 and 2025, and register a CAGR of almost 24.01%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The rapid growth in social media, higher brand recall in online advertisement, and increased popularity of audio-visual advertising will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the requirement for skilled workforce may threaten the growth of the market.
Digital Retail Marketing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Type
Geography
Digital Retail Marketing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the digital retail marketing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Omnicom Group Inc., Pinterest Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., and Waggener Edstrom Worldwide Inc. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
Digital Retail Marketing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist digital retail marketing market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the digital retail marketing market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the digital retail marketing market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital retail marketing market vendors
Digital Retail Marketing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.01%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 524.18 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
21.92
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Omnicom Group Inc., Pinterest Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., and Waggener Edstrom Worldwide Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
