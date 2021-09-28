U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,405.50
    -27.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,638.00
    -105.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,009.00
    -185.75 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.80
    -9.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.16
    +0.71 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    -8.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +1.08 (+4.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.56
    +2.81 (+15.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3675
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2100
    +0.2320 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,781.08
    -2,058.16 (-4.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.42
    -66.10 (-6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,031.72
    -31.68 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Digital Retailing, Fleet Connectivity and New Product Innovation to Revive the Global Vehicle Leasing Market

·3 min read

Global vehicle leasing market is likely to register impressive growth, reaching $173.35 billion in revenue by the end of 2021, finds Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that the global vehicle leasing market faced one of its worse years in 2020 with challenges such as low renewals and payment delays. This resulted in working capital management struggles, supply chain issues, a spike in maintenance costs and fluctuating residual value of cars. However, the market is likely to recover from the impact of the pandemic in 2021, driven by the pent-up demand coming from corporates to renew their fleets and new business coming from business to consumer (B2C) customers for leasing, especially in Europe. Given this demand, the vehicle leasing market will likely register impressive growth, reaching $173.35 billion in revenue in 2021, up from $168.20 billion in 2020, at a 3.1% compound annual growth rate. Although the COVID-19 pandemic slowed unit sales between 2020 and 2021, with vaccines being distributed globally, the industry is recovering gradually and is forecast to cross pre-pandemic levels by 2022.

Digital Retailing, Fleet Connectivity and New Product Innovation to Revive the Global Vehicle Leasing Market
Digital Retailing, Fleet Connectivity and New Product Innovation to Revive the Global Vehicle Leasing Market

From a regional perspective, the European leasing industry is estimated to register 17.5% and 13.5% for business to business (B2B) and B2C leasing, respectively, in 2021. However, electric vehicle (EV) leasing in the region is expected to double in sales volume, with a growth rate of 59.7%, which is significantly higher than any other region. Similarly, the market in Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS), the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific (APAC) will witness double-digit growth across B2B and B2C.

For further information on this analysis, Global Vehicle Leasing Outlook, 2021, please visit: http://frost.ly/6fl

"The current shortcoming in leasing offerings, such as the need for flexibility, and premium offerings will create demand for short-term subscription solutions. Additionally, as per the current market dynamics and customer preferences, existing subscription offerings are expected to drive market growth," said Abishek Narayanan, Mobility Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "Over the next three years, subscriptions are expected to deliver structured market offerings, and new participants will emerge."

Narayanan added: "Increasing environmental concerns and rising fuel costs have created a need for emission-free vehicles, pushing EV demand in the leasing space. However, leasing companies have struggled with structuring their business models, so growth has been slow. As the market recovers, new revenue streams, such as charging pods and charging cards, are expected to emerge."

Trends such as EV leasing, digital retailing and fleet connectivity will unlock new revenue streams for the industry. Market participants should consider:

  • Providing alternative mobility solutions for flexibility and affordability: Vendors should focus on solutions that offer flexibility in duration, vehicle selection, and swapping.

  • Increasing digital sales channels to kick-start emerging mobility solutions: Lease companies should capitalize on digital sales channels to attract millennial and tech-savvy customer segments.

  • Leasing EVs and providing support solutions: Leasing providers can expand their portfolio and create new revenue streams by providing support services such as charging stations, payment cards for charging and EV powertrains.

Global Vehicle Leasing Outlook, 2021 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Mobility research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Vehicle Leasing Outlook, 2021

MG33

Contact:

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications
T: +65 6890 0926
E: melissa.tan@frost.com

http://www.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Jumped on Monday

    Shares of cruise line stocks had a great start to the week, with the industry climbing by the high single digits in trading on Monday. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) were up as much as 7.7%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was up 5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rose 4.8% at its peak. The jump in shares was impressive given that the market overall was flat and the biggest mover was oil (an expense for cruise lines), rising 1.9%.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Pelosi Makes Key Infrastructure Decision; Tesla, AMD Are In Buy Areas

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will no longer tie the infrastructure bill to a huge spending plan. Tesla, AMD are actionable.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • Tesla Isn’t Acting Like a Growth Stock. Something Is Going On.

    Bond yields rose and tech stocks fell, but shares of Elon Musk's EV maker gained. The stock behaved more like shares of Ford or General Motors.

  • Crypto is ‘in the early stages’ of a ‘long-term upward trend’: Analyst

    The vast majority of money managers remain cautious on cryptocurrency investing, despite some big name investors putting their money behind digital coins, according to one analyst.

  • Why BioNTech Shares Are Falling

    Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers, including BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX), are trading lower amid continued volatility in the space as investors weigh booster shot progress. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla recently predicted a return to 'normal life' within a year with a likely need for annual shots. Shares of companies in growth sectors are also trading lower amid a rise in the 10-year treasury yield. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.517% Monday morning before dipping to around

  • Micron: What’s on the Menu for FQ4 Earnings

    It’s that time of the year again for Micron (MU). On Tuesday (Sep 28), the memory giant will serve up its FQ4 (August) report. With the conversation in the computer memory space all about the current supply and demand dynamics, Deutsche Bank’s Sidney Ho has been looking at what to expect from Micron’s upcoming quarterly statement. According to Ho’s supply chain checks, memory pricing is “tracking in line” with expectations laid out at the fiscal quarter’s onset. For FQ4, the analyst anticipates

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Makes Infrastructure Move; AMD, Energy Stock Among 4 Passing Buy Points; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Nancy Pelosi made an infrastructure bill move. AMD stock offered a buy point. Tesla stock gained, Apple stock fell.

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy As Memory-Chip Market Rises?

    Micron Technology stock has risen on improving memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • Why Bloom Energy, FuelCell Energy, and Plug Power Stocks Popped Today

    Ending the week on a sour note, shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) all tumbled lower on Friday. As of 11:48 a.m. EDT, shares of Bloom Energy are up 5.3%, while FuelCell Energy's stock and Plug Power's stock are up 10.2% and 6.1%, respectively. While some positive news from Wall Street is a catalyst for the rise in Plug Power's stock today, other investors are choosing to power up their portfolios with Bloom Energy and FuelCell Energy after learning of some encouraging news out of the Golden State.