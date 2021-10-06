Digital Rights Management in Media & Entertainment Market Size Worth $6.12 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital rights management in media & entertainment market is expected to reach USD 6.12 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2028, according to the new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid growth in digital media and internet connectivity globally have created immense opportunities for content publishers and content distribution partners to grow their creative media content. However, with the boost in digital technologies, digital piracy and illegal distribution of content have significantly increased, negatively affecting the monetization opportunities for content distributors and content owners. These challenges are compelling content owners to seek and exercise control over the unauthorized access and distribution of content.

Key Insights & Findings:

The video on demand application segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing demand for high definition and ultra-high-definition video content among users, along with the rise in the distribution of OTT services and streaming services are contributing to the segment growth

The demand for DRM solutions among SMEs is expected to expand at a higher CAGR compared to large enterprises over the forecast period. The rise in the number of independent content providers and small-scale content developers requiring standard DRM solutions to secure their innovative and copyright contents can be attributed to the segment growth

The increasing digital infrastructure across countries in the Asia Pacific region and the presence of several communication service providers offering low-cost digital mobile services has led to the rise in digital media consumption among consumers. The Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to expand at a promising CAGR over the forecast period

Read 100 page market research report, "Digital Rights Management in Media & Entertainment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Mobile Content, Video on Demand, Mobile Gaming And Apps), By Enterprise Size, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

In the past few years, the demand for Digital Rights Management (DRM) solutions has gained immense prominence among content owners and content distribution service providers as DRMs secure real-time streaming services over insecure networks. DRM solutions also offer secure distribution of media content while maintaining the authentication and privacy rights of content owners. The persistent protection offered is also influencing several streaming service providers to adopt DRM solutions.

Moreover, the growing awareness about digital piracy among users is driving the adoption of DRM solutions globally. Several governments globally are looking for ways to establish stringent standards and policies to prevent digital piracy. For instance, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, passed in 1998, still helps content developers, content acquirers, and content distributors to secure their content and criminalize the dissemination of content intended to bypass the control access of copyright content. The rising number of such standards and increasing awareness about content privacy and digital piracy are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital rights management in media & entertainment market based on application, enterprise size, and region:

DRM in Media and Entertainment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

DRM in Media and Entertainment Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

DRM in Media and Entertainment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

List of Key Players of the Digital Rights Management (DRM) in Media & Entertainment Market

Apple Inc.

Bitmovin Inc.

BuyDRM Inc.

Bynder

EditionGuard LLC

EZDRM

Google (Widevine)

Intertrust Technologies Corporation

Irdeto

Kudel SKI SA (Nagra)

Microsoft

Verimatrix

Vitrium

