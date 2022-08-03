U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

Digital Robotic Technology for Knee Replacement Surgery Available for Duly Health and Care Patients

·2 min read

State-of-the-Art Solution uses Data Tailored to each Patient's Anatomy

DOWN­ERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As more people seek ways to stay active, healthy, and mobile, Duly Health and Care today announced the availability of advanced digital robotic technology at Duly Surgery Center Westmont.

PHOTO: VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution courtesy of Duly Health and Care
PHOTO: VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution courtesy of Duly Health and Care

According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, more than one in two adults—124 million Americans over the age of 18, reported a musculoskeletal medical condition. That exceeds the next two most common health conditions: circulatory conditions (such as heart disease, stroke, and hypertension) and respiratory conditions (such as emphysema and chronic asthma).

"This is the latest technology available for us to ensure our patients are getting the very best when it comes to joint replacement surgery," said Antho­ny Romeo, MD, Exec­u­tive Vice Pres­i­dent and orthopedic surgeon for Duly Health and Care. "The robotic technology will help our orthopedic surgeons perform joint replacement with more precision, consistency, and accuracy resulting in better health outcomes so patients can return to the activities they enjoy."

The VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution helps surgeons perform a knee replacement with the use of data that is tailored to each patient's anatomy. It is designed to help ensure predictable results to improve health outcomes, increase mobility, and help patients recover faster.

"With the data from this technology, we will be able to correlate measurements with patient recovery and outcomes and learn more about how to continue to deliver the best care," added Dr. Romeo.

Duly Surgery Center Westmont, located at 815 Pasquinelli Drive, is an advanced Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) dedicated to providing outpatient orthopedic and spine surgery procedures. Board-certified orthopedic surgeons at the ASC are trained in the latest surgical advancements, such as total joint replacement surgeries, spine surgeries and sports medicine-related procedures. Click here to learn more about the ASC.

About Duly Health and Care

Duly Health and Care is one of the largest inde­pen­dent, mul­ti-spe­­cial­­ty physi­­cian-direc­t­ed med­ical group in the nation with more than 1,000 pri­ma­ry care and spe­cial­ty care physi­cians and more than 7,000 team mem­bers, in over 150 loca­tions. The orga­ni­za­tion is whol­ly ded­i­cat­ed to help­ing all it serves flour­ish by chal­leng­ing the expect­ed to deliv­er the extra­or­di­nary in health and care.

Duly Health and Care physicians and team members support individuals in their personal health journeys each year, helping each one to meet their extraordinary potential through a holistic care delivery model designed to make health and care welcoming, simplified, and personalized.

For more information, visit www.dulyhealthandcare.com.

 

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-robotic-technology-for-knee-replacement-surgery-available-for-duly-health-and-care-patients-301599147.html

SOURCE Duly Health and Care

    The US Department of Justice has sued the state of Idaho over its anti-abortion law that restricts access for patients who need lifesaving medical treatment, marking the first Biden administration lawsuit after the US Supreme Court’s decision striking down the constitutional right to abortion care. Idaho’s law, which takes effect this month, outlaws abortion care in nearly all instances, including in emergency medical situtations, and providers could face arrest and prosecution if they perform an abortion to save the patient’s life, with the burden on doctors to prove they are not criminally liable if they do provide that care, according to US Attorney General Merrick Garland. The Justice Department argues that Idaho’s measure violates the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act that requires medical providers to offer emergency care.