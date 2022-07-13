U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

The Digital Series, Pack It! The Packaging Recycling Design Challenge Tasks Designers to Create Innovative and Sustainable Packages Using Paper

Paper & Packaging - How Life Unfolds
·4 min read
PPB Logo
PPB Logo

Packaging Designers Compete with Judging by Sunbasket and sk*p

MCLEAN, Va., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creativity unfolds in the Paper and Packaging Board’s How Life Unfolds® campaign’s Pack It! The Packaging Recycling Design Challenge - a two-part video series that can’t be missed! With 10 hours and a chance to win $5,000, two classmates and two college professors–all designers–were challenged to use natural, sustainable paper to create recyclable packaging that replaces commonly used plastic packaging.

The video series, hosted by Netflix’s “Nailed It!” winner and art teacher Cassie Stephens, who also is known for her crafty TikTok videos with 1 million followers, will also include judges, April Hardwick, Co-Founder of the clean hair and body care brand, sk*p, and Nicholas Rico (“Nico Rico”), National Packaging Buyer at healthy meal kit and meal delivery service company, Sunbasket. The designs will be evaluated on their recyclability, innovation and protective features using the industry’s Design Guidance for Recyclability, which designers and brands use to create and manufacture fully recyclable packaging.

The first episode, “Beauty Subscription Box,” puts a friendship to the test with college classmates Jess Roy (NYC-based designer) and Monika Glowacka (graphic designer/packaging designer) drawing upon their design experience to create innovative packaging for a beauty subscription box and its contents that include dry shampoo, sugar body scrub, a jade roller and bath bombs.

The second episode, “Delivery Meal Kit,” puts two great minds to the test. New York City-based designer & School of Visual Arts Adjunct Professor, Fitgi Saint-Louis, and Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts Professor, Garreth Blackwell, are challenged to rethink and redesign a meal delivery kit with ingredients to make a frittata that include leeks, eggs, mushrooms, sweet potatoes and seasonings.

The challenge aims to generate awareness surrounding sustainable packaging options and solutions, highlighting the renewable nature of paper. Paper-based packaging is unique in that it’s made from a sustainable, renewable resource—trees— and when recycled, it can be made into new products up to seven times.

“There’s a hunger for innovative paper and cardboard packaging solutions among sustainability advocates and informed consumers alike,” explains Mary Anne Hansan, President of the Paper and Packaging Board. “By creating packaging that’s made entirely out of paper products, we’re minimizing the waste that makes its way into landfills and replacing less-sustainable packaging in the marketplace. Paper is natural and renewable, as well as an expressive medium that lets brands package the products we love in earth-friendly packaging.”

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, less than 5% of plastics were recycled in 2019. In fact, according to the British Beauty Council, only 9% of plastics produced by the global cosmetics industry are recycled annually - and for the food packaging industry, the recycling rate is only nominally better at 13.6%, per The United States Environmental Protection Agency. Ultimately, research has shown that consumers want to be more sustainable when it comes to plastic and packaging waste. With its high recyclability, paper packaging will continue to fulfill that desire.

Episodes can be viewed by visiting www.howlifeunfolds.com or on YouTube by clicking the following links - Episode 1: Beauty Subscription Box & Episode 2: Delivery Meal Kit.

About the Paper and Packaging Board
The Paper and Packaging Board promotes the use of paper products and paper-based packaging by highlighting how their sustainable nature, the industry’s practices and recycling help contribute to a healthier planet. Forty-six U.S. manufacturers and importers collectively fund the national marketing campaign, www.howlifeunfolds.com.

About sk*p (Simply be Kind to our Planet)
sk*p is a clean hair and body care brand on a mission to break the beauty industry’s addiction to plastic with its new line of affordable, earth-friendly, easy-to-use products. Packaged in its proprietary BeautyCarton™, sk*p is the first to offer 100% recyclable paper-based carton containers that can live in the shower. sk*p was inspired by the generation it was created for, a generation that’s into self-care, but eco-aware. Beyond its products, sk*p is committed to cultivating young changemakers through a variety of programs, including the industry’s first all youth board of directors that will feature young environmental activists, and supporting climate change education worldwide through their sk*p on-campus initiative.

About Sunbasket
Sunbasket is a meal delivery company on a mission to help people live their healthiest lives, starting with what they eat. Since 2014, Sunbasket has been delivering nutrient-rich, restaurant-quality meal kits, ready-to-heat meals and snacks right to consumers' doorsteps. Sunbasket meals are crafted by award-winning chefs from organic fresh produce, sustainable seafood, antibiotic- and hormone-free meats, and clean ingredients. The company believes food plays a crucial role in wellness and aims to make living a healthy lifestyle supremely easy, sustainable and delicious. The meal subscription service offers more than 30 new options every week that fit a variety of healthy lifestyles, including Chef's Choice, Paleo, Lean & Clean, Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Pescatarian, Mediterranean, Diabetes-Friendly, Vegan and Carb-Conscious.

Contact information: Lauren Sasso-Hall (lauren.sassohall@praytellagency.com)


