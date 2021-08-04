U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.00
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,965.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,055.50
    +9.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,215.60
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.30
    -0.26 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    +0.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1860
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.24
    -1.22 (-6.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3937
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1770
    +0.1270 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,814.88
    -659.59 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.41
    -19.03 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,135.55
    +29.83 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Digital Shadows announces 54% sales growth with addition of 100 clients over last year

·2 min read

Appoints Maria Mastakas as Chief Revenue Officer

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Shadows, the leader in digital risk protection, today announces record year on year growth. New Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) sales grew 54% from the six months ended June 30, 2020, to the same period in 2021, adding approximately 100 new clients in the process. Growth via resellers was particularly strong over the same period.

Digital Shadows is restructuring its sales team to enable continued growth and scaling. This sees the appointment of Maria Mastakas as Chief Revenue Officer reporting directly to CEO Alastair Paterson. Maria joined Digital Shadows in January 2019 as Vice President Sales Americas and Global Client Success. During the last year, sales within Maria's region have doubled. Commenting on the move, Mastakas said: "I'm excited for this new role and look forward to continuing the momentum in sales and client success globally".

Alastair Paterson, CEO of Digital Shadows concludes: "To have grown so fast during the pandemic is a remarkable achievement. The last year has seen strong market demand for digital risk protection with the addition of several 'household name' brands to our customer base. Elevating Maria to the CRO role will help accelerate this further by focusing the entire sales and client success functions under her."

ABOUT DIGITAL SHADOWS
Digital Shadows minimizes digital risk by identifying unwanted exposure and protecting against external threats. Organizations can suffer regulatory fines, loss of intellectual property, and reputational damage when digital risk is left unmanaged. Digital Shadows SearchLight™ helps you minimize these risks by detecting data loss, securing your online brand, and reducing your attack surface. To learn more, visit www.digitalshadows.com.

Contact:
Dex Polizzi
ds@luminapr.com


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-shadows-announces-54-sales-growth-with-addition-of-100-clients-over-last-year-301347952.html

SOURCE Digital Shadows

Recommended Stories

  • CGF Announces New Members for July 2021

    PARIS, August 2, 2021 /3BL Media/ - The Consumer Goods Forum is delighted to announce the following new companies have joined our global membership community and, in doing so, have confirmed their ...

  • Inflation and 'pingdemic' hobble UK's services rebound

    'We suspect the best of the post-pandemic recovery could be behind us,' one expert warned.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Substantial Upside Potential

    Return and risk are two sides of the same coin. Investors all want the former, while keeping down the latter – but that’s a pipe dream. Every stock comes with both, and one key to success is managing the balance. That balance can be tricky, however, as risk and return potentials usually follow a direct relationship; that is, the highest return stocks typically also come with higher risk. This makes sense, as the surest way to a high return is to find stocks with low initial share prices – for in

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Estimated to Break Profit in 2023, Inflation Poses an Extra Risk

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) future prospects, breakeven date and a latent risk factor.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Pinterest Stock?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock is catching a lot of buzz recently, but not for a good reason. As economies reopened during the quarter, folks spent less time engaging with Pinterest. Pinterest started the second quarter with 478 million MAUs.

  • Alibaba’s First Sales Miss in Two Years Shows Crackdown Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s revenue missed estimates for the first time in more than two years, underscoring how Beijing’s months-long campaign against the internet sector is taking a toll.Growth slowed in most of Alibaba’s major divisions from cloud to e-commerce, underlining fears that the mounting list of new government regulations is constraining expansion and increasing companies’ burdens. In a sign of the times, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang on Tuesday endorsed a str

  • Why Fastly Stock Fell on Tuesday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) took a 2.4% hit on Tuesday, even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose by about 0.6%. In all likelihood, the growth stock's decline in the session was primarily a continuation of the bearish trend that it has been experiencing as the market looks ahead to the company's earnings report, due out on Wednesday. After soaring in 2020, Fastly stock has given back some of its massive gains in 2021.

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Ahead of Earnings Release, SoFi Seeming Sufficiently Strong

    The fintech space is one which has brought banking to the masses. Financial products that have remained out of reach of millions of individuals are now becoming mainstream. For investors in Social Finance, Inc. (SOFI), now is a great time to be investing. Now, SoFi stock has certainly been on a rather bumpy ride of late. One of Chamatch Palihapitiya’s recent SPACs, SoFi has ebbed and flowed along with capital into and out of the SPAC world. As a de-SPAC company trading on its own merits, SoFi’s

  • Why E-Home Household Service Stock Plummeted on Tuesday

    Shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), a China-based platform for booking services like moving, appliance installation, and housecleaning, were slammed on Tuesday. As of this writing, the stock was down by 57%. E-Home Household Service stock has seen some massive moves recently.

  • What You Should Make of Clorox Stock's 11% Drop Today

    The company's sales are dropping faster than expected, but that shouldn't worry you as an investor.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...