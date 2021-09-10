Digital Shadows named as the 'top performer' in new analyst report assessing capabilities of 19 digital risk protection providers

Quadrant Solutions SPARK Matrix ranks Digital Shadows #1 for both 'technology excellence' and 'customer impact'

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Shadows has been named as the 'top performer', ranking #1 in an analysis of 19 vendors in the digital risk protection (DRP) market in a new study carried out by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global advisory and consulting firm.

Issued today, the report entitled 'SPARK Matrix™ : Digital Risk Protection (DRP), 2021,' the study is a detailed analysis of the 'global digital risk protection solution market dynamics, major trends vendor landscape and competitive positioning analysis.' The resulting SPARK matrix provides a visual representation of market participants and strategic insights on how each supplier ranks related to their competitors based on parameters associated with solution capability and customer impact.

Digital Shadows ranked #1 for both 'customer impact' and 'technology excellence.' The report noted how the company 'provides an extensive in-depth range of data collection sources across a breadth of use cases.' It stated that the 'company offers a clear threat model and prioritisation which helps minimise the time to value for the company's clients thereby helping to reduce false positives faster and optimising time and resources effectively.'

The report commended recent product launches that save security team's time, highlighting that the Digital Shadows SearchLight™ platform is 'equipped with an automated response feature that helps save time spent on individual triage and investigating every alert.' It was also praiseworthy of its integration features such as with Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) tools and Splunk Phantom, enabling 'client utility and minimizing friction within the security ecosystem.' Finally, it noted the global presence of the company and commended the future technology roadmap.

The study also pointed towards overall growth of the DRP sector, noting that trends such as cloud-based computing, remote working and increased interaction with customers online have all increased an organization's digital footprint (and need for DRP). It commented on innovation within the overall sector and how 'DRP vendors continue to strengthen their solutions by focusing on providing robust threat intelligence and automated remediation.' It said that 'vendors are continuously leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics to offer real time monitoring and analysis of extensive data feeds from a wide range of digital channels.'

According to Vishal Jagasia, Senior Research Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Digital Shadow's SearchLight platform, with its robust DRP capabilities, strong customer value proposition and roadmap has secured strong ratings across the performance parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been recognized as a technology leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Digital Risk Protection market."

"The SearchLight platform's comprehensive functional capabilities along with differentiating factors including in-depth range of data collection across digital sources, robust threat intelligence, threat prioritisation and automated response, and support for a wide range of DRP use cases helps companies add strong defense against ever-increasing digital risks. Driven by emerging digital risks, organizations across industry verticals and geographical regions are adopting advanced DRP solutions. Digital Shadows is well positioned to play a leadership role in supporting organizations improve their defense against growing threat landscape," adds Vishal.

Russell Bentley at Digital Shadows comments: "The report is a comprehensive study of the DRP market and our own capabilities. While being ranked #1 for both technology excellence and customer impact is clearly pleasing, just as encouraging is the acknowledgment of the growth of the DRP market as a whole and the macro trends that are driving it. The explosion of online services and remote working show no sign of stopping, neither does the capability and energy of cyber criminals to exploit these trends. DRP has never been more important and will become even more so in the months and years ahead."

To download a complimentary copy of the Quadrant Knowledge "SPARK Matrix™: Digital Risk Protection (DRP), 2021 please visit: https://www.digitalshadows.com/press-releases/digital-shadows-named-as-the-top-performer-in-spark-matrix-digital-risk-protection

ABOUT DIGITAL SHADOWS

Digital Shadows minimizes digital risk by identifying unwanted exposure and protecting against external threats. Organizations can suffer regulatory fines, loss of intellectual property, and reputational damage when digital risk is left unmanaged. Digital Shadows SearchLight™ helps you minimize these risks by detecting data loss, securing your online brand, and reducing your attack surface. To learn more, visit www.digitalshadows.com .

