Digital Shipyard Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Maritime Trade, Environmental Concerns and Rising Use of Digital Twin Technology Fuel Sector

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Shipyard Market By Type, By Technology, By Capacity, By Digitalization Level: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report incorporates the study of the global digital shipyard market that focuses on the digitalization & adoption of different automation process for shipyards. The digital shipyard is highly employed in the marine sector to address operational efficiency & effectivity and ensure the industry is safer, faster, and smarter. It provides software and technology such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution system (MES), computer aided-designing (CAD), and product lifecycle management (PLM).

This has led to rise in investments in modernization of facilities to increase productivity and reduce budgets, man power, as well as timelines. Currently, the market statistics are improving as a result of gradually developing technology supported by the shipping sector, followed by integration and advancement.

Technology companies' efforts to build and combine multiple processes for the shipping sector are beginning to pay dividends. For instance, in February 2020, PROSTEP AG launched digital twin technology to optimize shipbuilding in its ProProS research project in partnership with the Machine Tool Laboratory (WZL) at RWTH Aachen University. This technology offers the planning data from the target process (product structure, work orders, assembly sequence, scheduling, etc.) in a consistent data model and compares it in real time with the actual data from production and assembly.

The factors such as increase in demand for cargo ships due to increased maritime trade, rise in environmental concerns worldwide to lower the carbon footprint generated in the shipping industry, and a rise in adoption of digital twin technology supplement the growth of the digital shipyard market.

However, high cost of digitalization and training cost products and complexity associated with the systems are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the digital shipyard market.

Rising implementation of robot technology in shipbuilding industry and increasing use of industrial internet of things (IIoT) are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the digital shipyard market.

Key Market Segments
By Type

  • Military Shipyards

  • Commercial Shipyards

By Technology

  • Artificial Intelligence Big Data Analytics

  • Robotic Process Automation

  • AR VR

  • Others

By Capacity

  • Large Shipyards

  • Small Shipyards

  • Medium Shipyards

By Digitalization Level

  • Semi-digital Shipyard

  • Fully-digital Shipyard

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Greece

  • Norway

  • Denmark

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Singapore

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Africa

Key Market Players

  • Accenture

  • Altair Engineering, Inc.

  • Aras Corporation

  • AVEVA Group Plc

  • BAE Systems

  • Damen Shipyards Group

  • Dassault Systemes

  • Hexagon

  • Ibaset

  • Inmarsat Plc.

  • Kranendonk Smart Robotics

  • Pemamek Ltd.

  • SAP

  • Siemens

  • Wartsila

  • Kreyon Systems Pvt Ltd. (Key Innovators)

  • Prostep AG (Key Innovators)

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: DIGITAL SHIPYARD MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5: DIGITAL SHIPYARD MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 6: DIGITAL SHIPYARD MARKET, BY CAPACITY

CHAPTER 7: DIGITAL SHIPYARD MARKET, BY DIGITALIZATION LEVEL

CHAPTER 8: DIGITAL SHIPYARD MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n27ck3

ResearchAndMarkets.com


