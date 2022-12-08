Digital Shipyard Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Maritime Trade, Environmental Concerns and Rising Use of Digital Twin Technology Fuel Sector

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Shipyard Market By Type, By Technology, By Capacity, By Digitalization Level: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report incorporates the study of the global digital shipyard market that focuses on the digitalization & adoption of different automation process for shipyards. The digital shipyard is highly employed in the marine sector to address operational efficiency & effectivity and ensure the industry is safer, faster, and smarter. It provides software and technology such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution system (MES), computer aided-designing (CAD), and product lifecycle management (PLM).

This has led to rise in investments in modernization of facilities to increase productivity and reduce budgets, man power, as well as timelines. Currently, the market statistics are improving as a result of gradually developing technology supported by the shipping sector, followed by integration and advancement.

Technology companies' efforts to build and combine multiple processes for the shipping sector are beginning to pay dividends. For instance, in February 2020, PROSTEP AG launched digital twin technology to optimize shipbuilding in its ProProS research project in partnership with the Machine Tool Laboratory (WZL) at RWTH Aachen University. This technology offers the planning data from the target process (product structure, work orders, assembly sequence, scheduling, etc.) in a consistent data model and compares it in real time with the actual data from production and assembly.



The factors such as increase in demand for cargo ships due to increased maritime trade, rise in environmental concerns worldwide to lower the carbon footprint generated in the shipping industry, and a rise in adoption of digital twin technology supplement the growth of the digital shipyard market.

However, high cost of digitalization and training cost products and complexity associated with the systems are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the digital shipyard market.

Rising implementation of robot technology in shipbuilding industry and increasing use of industrial internet of things (IIoT) are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the digital shipyard market.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Military Shipyards

Commercial Shipyards

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence Big Data Analytics

Robotic Process Automation

AR VR

Others

By Capacity

Large Shipyards

Small Shipyards

Medium Shipyards

By Digitalization Level

Semi-digital Shipyard

Fully-digital Shipyard

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Greece

Norway

Denmark

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Accenture

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Aras Corporation

AVEVA Group Plc

BAE Systems

Damen Shipyards Group

Dassault Systemes

Hexagon

Ibaset

Inmarsat Plc.

Kranendonk Smart Robotics

Pemamek Ltd.

SAP

Siemens

Wartsila

Kreyon Systems Pvt Ltd. (Key Innovators)

Prostep AG (Key Innovators)

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: DIGITAL SHIPYARD MARKET, BY TYPE



CHAPTER 5: DIGITAL SHIPYARD MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY



CHAPTER 6: DIGITAL SHIPYARD MARKET, BY CAPACITY



CHAPTER 7: DIGITAL SHIPYARD MARKET, BY DIGITALIZATION LEVEL



CHAPTER 8: DIGITAL SHIPYARD MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n27ck3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



