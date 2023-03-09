U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

Digital signage market size to increase by USD 8,113.34 million between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK , March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital signage market size is forecast to grow by USD 8,113.34 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 36% of market growth during the forecast period. The regional market's growth is driven by the rising demand for digital signage for marketing and branding purposes. The increase in digital advertising spending is another factor driving the digital signage market growth in APAC. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Signage Market 2023-2027

Company Profiles

The digital signage market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Daktronics Inc. - The company offers digital signage products and services such as SMP 2200 Compact 4k UHD Digital Signage Player.

  • HP Inc. - The company offers digital signage products and services such as LED Billboard.

  • Intel Corp. - The company offers digital signage products and services such as Sharp LCD Monitors.

  • LG Corp. - The company offers digital signage products and services such as Displays, players, and accessories.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the high growth of retail space, the increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors, and the high growth of digital out-of-home (DOOH) signage. However, the growing e-commerce industry will hinder market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market is segmented into retail, QSR and restaurants, education, healthcare, and others.

  • By component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

  • The smart LED indoor signage market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.62% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,090.71 million. The high growth of retail space is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growth of e-commerce and online advertising may impede the market growth.

  • The hologram market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,091.26 million. The widening applications of holographic technology are notably driving market growth, although factors such as the high cost of holograms may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this digital signage market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the digital signage market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital signage market vendors.

Digital Signage Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 8,113.34 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.36

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3M Co., AT and T Inc., AU Optronics Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Daktronics Inc., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Intel Corp., LG Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., YFY Inc., BrightSign LLC, Cayin Technology Co. Ltd., Keywest Technology Inc., Leyard Group, Omnivex Corp., Rokk3r, Scala, and Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global digital signage market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 QSR and restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Component

  • 7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Component

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3M Co.

  • 12.4 AT and T Inc.

  • 12.5 AU Optronics Corp.

  • 12.6 BrightSign LLC

  • 12.7 Cayin Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 12.9 Daktronics Inc.

  • 12.10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 12.11 HP Inc.

  • 12.12 LG Corp.

  • 12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.14 Rokk3r

  • 12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Sony Group Corp.

  • 12.17 YFY Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

