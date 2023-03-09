Digital signage market size to increase by USD 8,113.34 million between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 36% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK , March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital signage market size is forecast to grow by USD 8,113.34 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 36% of market growth during the forecast period. The regional market's growth is driven by the rising demand for digital signage for marketing and branding purposes. The increase in digital advertising spending is another factor driving the digital signage market growth in APAC. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample
Company Profiles
The digital signage market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Daktronics Inc. - The company offers digital signage products and services such as SMP 2200 Compact 4k UHD Digital Signage Player.
HP Inc. - The company offers digital signage products and services such as LED Billboard.
Intel Corp. - The company offers digital signage products and services such as Sharp LCD Monitors.
LG Corp. - The company offers digital signage products and services such as Displays, players, and accessories.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the high growth of retail space, the increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors, and the high growth of digital out-of-home (DOOH) signage. However, the growing e-commerce industry will hinder market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By application, the market is segmented into retail, QSR and restaurants, education, healthcare, and others.
By component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.
What are the key data covered in this digital signage market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the digital signage market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital signage market vendors.
Digital Signage Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 8,113.34 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
8.36
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
3M Co., AT and T Inc., AU Optronics Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Daktronics Inc., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Intel Corp., LG Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., YFY Inc., BrightSign LLC, Cayin Technology Co. Ltd., Keywest Technology Inc., Leyard Group, Omnivex Corp., Rokk3r, Scala, and Panasonic Holdings Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports
