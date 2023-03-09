Digital signage market size to increase by USD 8,113.34 million between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK , March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital signage market size is forecast to grow by USD 8,113.34 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 36% of market growth during the forecast period. The regional market's growth is driven by the rising demand for digital signage for marketing and branding purposes. The increase in digital advertising spending is another factor driving the digital signage market growth in APAC. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Company Profiles

The digital signage market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Daktronics Inc. - The company offers digital signage products and services such as SMP 2200 Compact 4k UHD Digital Signage Player.

HP Inc. - The company offers digital signage products and services such as LED Billboard.

Intel Corp. - The company offers digital signage products and services such as Sharp LCD Monitors.

LG Corp. - The company offers digital signage products and services such as Displays, players, and accessories.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the high growth of retail space, the increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors, and the high growth of digital out-of-home (DOOH) signage. However, the growing e-commerce industry will hinder market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into retail, QSR and restaurants, education, healthcare, and others.

By component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

What are the key data covered in this digital signage market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital signage market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital signage market vendors.

Digital Signage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,113.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.36 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., AT and T Inc., AU Optronics Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Daktronics Inc., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Intel Corp., LG Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., YFY Inc., BrightSign LLC, Cayin Technology Co. Ltd., Keywest Technology Inc., Leyard Group, Omnivex Corp., Rokk3r, Scala, and Panasonic Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digital signage market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 QSR and restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Component

7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Component

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3M Co.

12.4 AT and T Inc.

12.5 AU Optronics Corp.

12.6 BrightSign LLC

12.7 Cayin Technology Co. Ltd.

12.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.9 Daktronics Inc.

12.10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

12.11 HP Inc.

12.12 LG Corp.

12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

12.14 Rokk3r

12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.16 Sony Group Corp.

12.17 YFY Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

