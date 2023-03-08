Digital Signage Market Size is projected to reach USD 45.50 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.20%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global digital signage market size was valued at USD 24.33 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 45.50 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

New York, United States, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital signage uses display technologies such as LED walls, projection, and LCDs to vividly display webpages, films, instructions, restaurant menus, and marketing messages. Digital signage is utilized in public areas, museums, athletic arenas, churches, academic institutions, retail establishments, business spaces, and restaurants to display marketing and advertising messages. The growth of the digital signage market can be attributed to the increased demand for the digital promotion of products and services to draw the attention of the target audience. With digital display technology, information is presented in a digital format that includes motion and images in order to attract clients more effectively than with previous methods. In addition, the incorporation of biometric technology with contemporary digitized signs has resulted in the creation of products such as track heat routes and gaze tracking. Gaze tracking technology assists in detecting areas with a high concentration of consumers, allowing businesses to watch consumer behaviour for more effective product promotion.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/digital-signage-market/request-sample





Rising Adoption in Commercial Sector Drives the Market

Retail businesses, the hospitality sector, and other public venues are increasingly using digital signage as a tool for displaying product information, advertising, and entertainment. The retail industry was the first to discover the marketing benefits of digital and interactive displays , which is now moving to the actual customer shopping experience. Retailers can provide information about their products, promotions, discounts, and new releases to attract customers and, eventually, increase their customer base and revenue. In addition, the technology enables businesses to engage and communicate with customers in order to develop new business prospects, expand brand opportunities, improve efficiency, promote new products and services, and improve the customer experience.

Story continues





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 45.50 Billion by 2031 CAGR 7.20 (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Technology, By Location, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, NEC Corp., Exceptional 3D, Leyard Optoelectronic Key Market Opportunities Integration of Technologies



Key Market Drivers Rising Adoption in Commercial Sector





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/digital-signage-market





Regional Analysis

Digital signage is becoming more popular in North America, especially in the United States. This is because of recent technological advances in display, networking, and monitoring. In the United States, the retail industry is rapidly adopting digital signage, with significant and rising firms choosing advanced digital signage with AI and machine learning to optimize customer data. In addition, technical titans such as Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics have made major investments in digital signage due to the region's high rate of technology adoption and penetration. Due to the high expense of procuring the appropriate software, hardware, and technology, small and medium-sized enterprises have adopted digital signage to a limited degree.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for digital signage. China and India are the primary growth drivers for the digital signage market in Asia-Pacific. Demand for digital signage is increasing due to the expansion of the transportation, retail, and public infrastructure sectors. In India, prominent retail chains such as Pantaloons, Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar, and Central are progressively utilizing digital signage for marketing purposes. Additionally, banks and other financial institutions in the country are adopting digital signage. Airports, motorways, shopping malls, and theatres in the country are anticipated to offer profitable adoption prospects and boost market expansion.

In Europe, the growth of the Digital Signage Market has been propelled by the expansion of the advertising industry as well as significant technological developments. Digital signage is utilized in and on all means of public transportation to catch the attention of viewers. In addition, schools and corporate campuses are increasingly incorporating digital signage systems into their educational facilities. In addition, the United Kingdom has a large consumer base that prefers to watch sports in clubs and stadiums. Consequently, many stadiums and sports clubs choose digital signage and displays for telecasting, advertising, presenting information, etc.

The region of Latin America is projected to see considerable prospects for the expansion of the digital signage market as a result of rising digital advertising spending. Additionally, the region is seeing an increase in the number of US-based digital signage vendors as well as numerous self-service kiosks with advanced capabilities. Digital signage deployed in digital hotel signs, video walls, or interactive kiosks offers numerous benefits, including an improved guest experience, increased customer engagement and satisfaction, decreased perceived wait times in lines, increased revenues and brand loyalty, and reduced printing expenses. As a result of these advantages, the digital signage market in the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to have substantial expansion over the forecast period.





Key Highlights

The global digital signage market size was valued at USD 24.33 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 45.50 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into video walls, video screens, transparent LED displays, digital posters, kiosks, and others. The video walls segment dominates the market.

Based on technology, the global market has been segmented into LCD, LED, and projection. LCD accounts for the largest market share.

Based on location, the global market has been segmented into in-store and out-store. The in-store location segment holds the biggest market share.

Based on application, the global market has been segmented into the banking & financial sector, healthcare, retail, hospitality, transportation & public place.

Some of the key players in the market are

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

NEC Corp.

Exceptional 3D

Leyard Optoelectronic

Panasonic

Delta Electronics

Omnivex Corporation

Deepsky Corporation

Christie Digital Systems

Intuiface

Winmate Communication Inc.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/digital-signage-market/request-sample





Digital Signage Market Segmentation

By Type

Video Walls

Digital Posters

Video Screens

Kiosks

Transparent LED Screens

Others

By Technology

LCD

LED

Projection

By Location

In-Store

Out-Store

By Application

Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality

Transportation & Public Place

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM MARKET TRENDS Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors MARKET ASSESSMENT Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Case Study Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis ESG TRENDS GLOBAL DIGITAL SIGNAGE MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS Global Digital Signage Market Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Video Walls By Value Digital Posters By Value Video Screens By Value Kiosks By Value Transparent LED Screens By Value Others By Value By Technology Introduction Technology By Value LCD By Value LED By Value Projection By Value By Location Introduction Location By Value In-Store By Value Out-Store By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI) By Value Healthcare By Value Retail By Value Hospitality By Value Transportation & Public Place By Value NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Video Walls By Value Digital Posters By Value Video Screens By Value Kiosks By Value Transparent LED Screens By Value Others By Value By Technology Introduction Technology By Value LCD By Value LED By Value Projection By Value By Location Introduction Location By Value In-Store By Value Out-Store By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI) By Value Healthcare By Value Retail By Value Hospitality By Value Transportation & Public Place By Value U.S. By Type Introduction Type By Value Video Walls By Value Digital Posters By Value Video Screens By Value Kiosks By Value Transparent LED Screens By Value Others By Value By Technology Introduction Technology By Value LCD By Value LED By Value Projection By Value By Location Introduction Location By Value In-Store By Value Out-Store By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI) By Value Healthcare By Value Retail By Value Hospitality By Value Transportation & Public Place By Value Canada EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Video Walls By Value Digital Posters By Value Video Screens By Value Kiosks By Value Transparent LED Screens By Value Others By Value By Technology Introduction Technology By Value LCD By Value LED By Value Projection By Value By Location Introduction Location By Value In-Store By Value Out-Store By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI) By Value Healthcare By Value Retail By Value Hospitality By Value Transportation & Public Place By Value U.K. By Type Introduction Type By Value Video Walls By Value Digital Posters By Value Video Screens By Value Kiosks By Value Transparent LED Screens By Value Others By Value By Technology Introduction Technology By Value LCD By Value LED By Value Projection By Value By Location Introduction Location By Value In-Store By Value Out-Store By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI) By Value Healthcare By Value Retail By Value Hospitality By Value Transportation & Public Place By Value Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe APAC MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Video Walls By Value Digital Posters By Value Video Screens By Value Kiosks By Value Transparent LED Screens By Value Others By Value By Technology Introduction Technology By Value LCD By Value LED By Value Projection By Value By Location Introduction Location By Value In-Store By Value Out-Store By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI) By Value Healthcare By Value Retail By Value Hospitality By Value Transportation & Public Place By Value China By Type Introduction Type By Value Video Walls By Value Digital Posters By Value Video Screens By Value Kiosks By Value Transparent LED Screens By Value Others By Value By Technology Introduction Technology By Value LCD By Value LED By Value Projection By Value By Location Introduction Location By Value In-Store By Value Out-Store By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI) By Value Healthcare By Value Retail By Value Hospitality By Value Transportation & Public Place By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Video Walls By Value Digital Posters By Value Video Screens By Value Kiosks By Value Transparent LED Screens By Value Others By Value By Technology Introduction Technology By Value LCD By Value LED By Value Projection By Value By Location Introduction Location By Value In-Store By Value Out-Store By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI) By Value Healthcare By Value Retail By Value Hospitality By Value Transportation & Public Place By Value UAE By Type Introduction Type By Value Video Walls By Value Digital Posters By Value Video Screens By Value Kiosks By Value Transparent LED Screens By Value Others By Value By Technology Introduction Technology By Value LCD By Value LED By Value Projection By Value By Location Introduction Location By Value In-Store By Value Out-Store By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI) By Value Healthcare By Value Retail By Value Hospitality By Value Transportation & Public Place By Value Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Video Walls By Value Digital Posters By Value Video Screens By Value Kiosks By Value Transparent LED Screens By Value Others By Value By Technology Introduction Technology By Value LCD By Value LED By Value Projection By Value By Location Introduction Location By Value In-Store By Value Out-Store By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI) By Value Healthcare By Value Retail By Value Hospitality By Value Transportation & Public Place By Value Brazil By Type Introduction Type By Value Video Walls By Value Digital Posters By Value Video Screens By Value Kiosks By Value Transparent LED Screens By Value Others By Value By Technology Introduction Technology By Value LCD By Value LED By Value Projection By Value By Location Introduction Location By Value In-Store By Value Out-Store By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI) By Value Healthcare By Value Retail By Value Hospitality By Value Transportation & Public Place By Value Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT Adoption Matrix Digital Signage Market Share By Manufacturers Digital Signage Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT Samsung Electronics Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments LG Electronics NEC Corp. Exceptional 3D Leyard Optoelectronic Panasonic Delta Electronics Omnivex Corporation Deepsky Corporation Christie Digital Systems Intuiface Winmate Communication Inc. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Data Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources Primary Data Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key Industry Insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment APPENDIX Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports DISCLAIMER





Table of Content @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-agriculture-market/toc





Market News

In November 2021, Creative Realities, Inc. and Reflect Systems, Inc. entered a merger agreement. CRI has extensive experience executing large-scale and complex digital signage projects. Reflect possesses world-class content management software solutions which have become the industry standard for scalable, flexible, and dependable digital signs. Together, they will provide consumers with some of the most comprehensive digital signage and media solutions on the market.

In September 2021, Navori Labs, a leader in dynamic display and analytics, acquired the PlugnCast software business of Innes, the top French provider of dynamic display solutions for corporate and government communications. The acquisition will accelerate Navori Labs' business expansion in France and enable the company to promote and sell Innes' dynamic display solutions worldwide.





News Media

Global Digital Signage Solutions Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.5% by 2030.





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Kiosk Market : Information by Product Type (Ticketing Kiosk, Banking & Financial Kiosk, Photo Kiosk), Industry Vertical (Retail, Transportation), and Region — Forecast till 2031

Interactive Kiosk Market : Information by Type (ATM Kiosks, Information Kiosks, Ticketing Kiosks, Patient Interactive Kiosks, Vending Kiosks), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Solid-State Lighting Market : Information by Type (LED, OLED, and PLED), Installation Type (New Installation, Retrofit), Application (Outdoor Lighting), and Region — Forecast till 2031

Electronic Shelf Label Market : Information by Product (LCD), Display Size (Less than 3 inch, 3 inch to 7 inch), Communication Technology (Radio Frequency) and Region-Forecast till 2030.





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter



