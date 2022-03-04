U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,331.00
    -28.25 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,514.00
    -224.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,945.25
    -85.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.10
    -18.50 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.85
    +2.18 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.10
    +12.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    +0.15 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0065 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +2.58 (+8.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3312
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3820
    -0.0790 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,727.66
    -1,663.20 (-3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.39
    -42.29 (-4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.43
    -197.42 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

Digital Signage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Component, By Technology, By Location, By Content Category, By Screen Size, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Digital Signage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Component, By Technology, By Location, By Content Category, By Screen Size, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Signage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Component, By Technology, By Location, By Content Category, By Screen Size, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241796/?utm_source=GNW

Digital Signage Market Growth & Trends

The global digital signage market size is predicted to attain USD 45.33 billion by 2030. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period owing to increasing demand from end-use industries, which prominently include retail and healthcare. The creation and distribution of content with digital signage are effective promotional strategies for the enterprises, as they can reach out to a larger audience base. This is anticipated to spur the adoption of digitized marketing via signage across the corporate and hospitality sectors. Digital displays equipped with 4K technology have high demand as they offer enhanced, sharp images for displays.

Thus, the demand for advertising content with better sharpness and enhanced quality is fueling the adoption of digital signage.Moreover, the incorporation of LED-backlit panels has led to additional energy savings at a considerable level.

Thus, the reduction in energy consumption due to the adoption of advanced technologies, such as LED, is luring enterprises to opt for digital signage.The software providers are focusing on new entrants to the industry by providing design solutions that are compatible with the Android operating systems.

The emergence of IoT, coupled with the increasing adoption of cloud computing, is expected to enable the collection of vital operational and marketing data.

Digital signage helps companies decrease their long-term operational costs by reducing the use of paper for advertising and frequent damages and changes that are associated with traditional marketing activities.Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to factors, such as demand for a better viewing experience, the growing transportation sector, and decreasing prices of display panels.

The North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the high demand for digital signage across various application sectors on account of technological advancements and the modern customer base.

Digital Signage Market Report Highlights
• LED digital signage dominated the global market in 2021 and accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the high demand on account of high-quality display offered by LEDs
• Retail and transportation segments accounted for significant revenue shares in 2021 and are projected to expand further at steady CAGRs over the next nine years
• The healthcare sector has significant potential as hospitals have increasingly incorporated digital signage for numerous purposes, such as sharing important registration information, displaying notifications, and conveying wellness tips for improving patient health
• The transparent LED screen segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth owing to high demand on account of LED screens’ energy-efficient performance capabilities and emerging touchscreen displays with multi-touch technology
• Interactive apps for kiosks and other digital signage products are projected to spur the growth of the software segment
• The out-store segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the surging demand from out-store applications
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241796/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil hits 10-year high and closes in on $120 a barrel

    It comes as the US has targeted Russia’s oil refining sector with sanctions, with the possibility that its oil and gas exports will be next on the list.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Where to find safe haven assets in the market amid inflation, volatility

    Family Wealth & Pension Management CEO Ian Weinberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss safe haven assets like Treasuries, gold, and stocks amid inflation, market volatility, and Fed tightening.

  • Futures Fall, Europe Stocks Slide as War Escalates: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures slid and European equities tumbled to a one-year low as war risks intensified after a Ukrainian nuclear power plant briefly caught fire. Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityContracts on U.S. gau

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • Why Shares of Rio Tinto Bounced 10% Higher in February

    The start of 2022 was a lustrous one for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), whose stock climbed nearly 7% in January and showed no signs of slowing down in the second month of the new year. For one, Rio Tinto reported year-end earnings, while favorable sentiment for the stock from Wall Street was another catalyst. On Feb. 23, Rio Tinto reported its year-end financials, which featured a company record for cash flow.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • U.S. stock futures under pressure as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies with fire at Ukrainian nuclear plant

    U.S. stock-index futures were trading lower on Friday, but off the lows following reports of a fire at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which was later extinguished.

  • Dow Jones Up As Fed Official Touts Rate Hikes; Putin Says Invasion Is 'Going To Plan'; Kroger Explodes

    The Dow Jones rose despite a Fed official saying there is need for more rate hikes, Vladimir Putin insisted the Ukraine war was going well.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • J.P. Morgan Adds Two New Stocks to its Focus List. Are They on Yours?

    While Amazon and Apple continue to offer investment opportunities, the latest list includes two new names from the software and real estate sectors.

  • Why Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Fell Today

    What happened Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ: GRUB) shareholders lost ground to the market on Thursday as the stock fell 13% by 3 p.m. ET compared to a 0.1% increase in the S&P 500. The slump followed the global food delivery specialist's fourth-quarter earnings report, which came up short of some investors' expectations.

  • Costco Stock Is Slipping Because Investors Wanted More Than Strong Earnings

    Retailing giant Costco reported a strong fiscal second quarter, but beating analyst estimates hasn't seemed to satisfy investors.