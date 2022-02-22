U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

Digital Signage Market Size worth $38.23 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital signage market size is anticipated to reach USD 38.23 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028 owing to increasing demand from the end-use industries, which prominently include retail and healthcare. The creation and distribution of content with digital signage are effective promotional strategies for enterprises, as they can reach out to a larger audience base. This is anticipated to spur the adoption of digitized marketing via signage across the corporate and hospitality sectors.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • LED digital signage dominated the global market in 2020 and accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the high-quality displays offered by LEDs.

  • The retail segment led the global market with a revenue share of over 20% in 2020. However, the transportation segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

  • The healthcare sector has significant growth potential as hospitals have been increasingly incorporating digital signage for numerous purposes, such as sharing important registration information and conveying wellness tips.

  • The transparent LED screen type segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the energy-efficient performance of these products and emerging touchscreen displays with multi-touch technology.

  • The hardware component segment, which includes 8K and 4K-UHD displays, is projected to dominate the global market, in terms of revenue share as well as growth rate over the forecast period.

  • The out-store segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the rising product demand for out-store applications

Read 215-page market research report, "Digital Signage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Screen Type, By Component, By Technology, By Location, By Content Category, By Screen Size, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Digital Signage Market Growth & Trends

Digital screens equipped with 4K technology have high demand as they offer enhanced displays. Thus, the demand for advertising content with better sharpness and enhanced quality is fueling product adoption. Moreover, the incorporation of LED-backlit panels has led to additional energy savings at a considerable level. Thus, the reduction in energy consumption due to the adoption of advanced technologies is luring enterprises to opt for digital signage.

The software providers are focusing on the new entrants of the industry by providing design solutions that are compatible with the Android operating systems. The emergence of IoT, coupled with the increasing adoption of cloud computing, is expected to enable the collection of vital operational and marketing data. Digital signage helps companies decrease their long-term operational costs by reducing the use of paper for advertising and frequent damages and changes that are associated with traditional marketing activities.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period owing to the factors, such as demand for a better viewing experience, the growing transportation sector, and decreasing prices of display panels. However, North America is estimated to account for the largest revenue share by 2028 on account of the high product demand across various application sectors due to technological advancements and the modern customer base in the region..

Digital Signage Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital signage market on the basis of screen type, component, technology, location, content category, screen size, application, and region:

Digital Signage Screen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Video Walls

  • Video Screens

  • Transparent LED Screens

  • Digital Posters

  • Kiosks

  • Others

Digital Signage Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

Digital Signage Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • LCD

  • LED

  • Projection

Digital Signage Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • In-store

  • Out-store

Digital Signage Content Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Broadcast

  • Non-Broadcast

Digital Signage Screen Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Below 32 Inches

  • 32 to 52 Inches

  • More than 52 Inches

Digital Signage Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Retail

  • Hospitality

  • Entertainment

  • Stadiums & Playgrounds

  • Corporate

  • Banking

  • Healthcare

  • Education

  • Transportation

Digital Signage Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Digital Signage Market

  • ADFLOW Networks

  • BrightSign, LLC

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Intel Corp.

  • KeyWest Technology, Inc.

  • LG Electronics (LG Corp.)

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • NEC Display Solutions

  • Omnivex Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • SAMSUNG

  • Winmate, Inc.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Browse through Grand View Research's Display Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-signage-market-size-worth-38-23-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301487214.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

