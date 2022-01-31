U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

Digital Signature Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from North America | Rising number of partnerships and acquisitions to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America for the digital signature market. The US is the key market for digital signature in the region. However, the market growth rate in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA regions. The digital signature market estimates a market value of USD 7.10 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the market will progress at a CAGR of 30% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Digital Signature Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Digital Signature Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions- Request a Free Sample Report

Digital Signature Market: Increasing number of partnerships and acquisitions to drive growth
There has been a growth significantly in the preference of digital signatures in a wide range in the end-users sectors such as government office, banks, IT and legal service providers. Moreover, other strategies such as partnerships and acquiring other vendors are carried out by vendors for gaining access to new clients and new geographic areas to increase their market share. Furthermore, such strategies also help the market players for gaining access over advanced technologies which can help in enhancing their product portfolio. This will help in rising the demand for digital signature worldwide during the forecast period.

To know more about drivers, trends & challenges - Request a Free Sample

Digital Signature Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment
This market research report segments the digital signature market by End-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, legal, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The digital signature market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant for revenue generation. The BFSI segment includes banks and insurance companies that offer the functionality of digital signatures to their customers. In banking and insurance, digital signatures can be used by customers for new account opening, subscription documents wire transfers redemption requests custody bulk mailings non-disclosure agreement (NDA) agreements wire instructions/transfers, and other. As a result, the implementation of digital signatures eliminates a significant part of the paperwork process and helps digitize the whole process.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the digital signature market size and actionable market insights on each segment which will assist in creating efficient business plans & strategies.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:
Telecom Expense Management Software Market -The telecom expense management software market share is expected to increase by USD 1.71 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.14%. Download a free sample now!

IoT Data Management Market -The IoT data management market share is expected to increase by USD 94.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.68%. Download a free sample now!

Digital Signature Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 30%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 7.10 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

24.85

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., GMO Internet Inc., OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., SIGNiX Inc., Thales Group, and Thoma Bravo LP

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-signature-market---33-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--rising-number-of-partnerships-and-acquisitions-to-boost-market--17000-technavio-reports-301470663.html

SOURCE Technavio

