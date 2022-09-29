U.S. markets closed

Digital Signature Market to Record a CAGR of 30%, Adobe Inc. and DocuSign Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital signature market size is expected to grow by USD 7.10 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 24.85%, according to Technavio. The growing number of partnerships and acquisitions is driving the digital signature market growth. However, factors such as security concerns associated with digital signatures may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Signature Market 2021-2025

The report offers an updated analysis of the latest trends and drivers, the current market
scenario, and the overall market environment. Request FREE PDF Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market? 
    The growing number of apps for digital signatures is a trend in the market.

  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market?
    The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period.

  • Is the market concentrated or fragmented?
    The digital signature market is concentrated.

  • What is the parent market of the digital signature market?
    Technavio has categorized the global digital signature market as a part of the global systems software market.

Digital Signature Market 2021-2025: Scope

The digital signature market report covers the following areas:

Digital Signature Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

DocuSign Inc., Adobe Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., Dropbox Inc., OneSpan Inc., GMO Internet Inc., SIGNiX Inc., Oracle Corp., Thales Group, and Thoma Bravo LP are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Adobe Inc. - The company provides Acrobat Pro DC software with e-sign, which makes document signing fast and easy.

  • DocuSign Inc. - The company provides DocuSign eSignature, which is an electronic signature solution.

  • Dropbox Inc. - The company provides an electronic signature solution to create and e-sign documents within Dropbox, which keeps files organized and secure.

  • Entrust Datacard Corp. - The company offers digital signing solutions to help establish trusted identities and ensure authenticity for emails, digital documents, code, and mobile devices.

  • GMO Internet Inc. - The company offers digital signing services to enable secure document signing across an enterprise.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest
developments. Buy Now to gain exclusive access to vendor information

Digital Signature Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Find out about the contribution of each segment of the market. View a FREE PDF Sample
Report

Digital Signature Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will help the digital signature market grow during the next five years

  • Approximation of the digital signature market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the digital signature market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital signature market vendors

Related Reports

Cloud Security Solutions Market by End-user, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The cloud security solutions market share is expected to increase by USD 9.57 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Identity and Access Management Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The identity and access management (IAM) market share is expected to increase by USD 1.30 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Digital Signature Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 30%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 7.10 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

24.85

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., GMO Internet Inc., OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., SIGNiX Inc., Thales Group, and Thoma Bravo LP

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Legal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 DocuSign Inc.

  • 10.5 Dropbox Inc.

  • 10.6 Entrust Datacard Corp.

  • 10.7 GMO Internet Inc.

  • 10.8 OneSpan Inc.

  • 10.9 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.10 SIGNiX Inc.

  • 10.11 Thales Group

  • 10.12 Thoma Bravo LP

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.org/news/digital-signaturemarket

(PRNewsfoto/Infiniti Research, Inc.)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-signature-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-30-adobe-inc-and-docusign-inc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301634068.html

SOURCE Technavio

