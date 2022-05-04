Digital Signature Market Size to Grow by USD 7.10 billion | Dropbox Inc. and Entrust Datacard Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital signature market growth will be led by North America during the forecast period. The region will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The global market size is expected to increase by USD 7.10 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Signature Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Make confident decisions using the insights and analysis provided by Technavio. Download a Sample Report

Read the report with TOC on "Digital Signature Market Analysis Report by End-user (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Legal, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. View our Report Snapshot

Major Five Digital Signature Companies: Key offerings

Adobe Inc. - The company provides Acrobat Pro DC software with e-sign makes document signing fast and easy.

Dropbox Inc. - The company provides an electronic signature solution to create and e-sign documents within Dropbox to keep your files more organized and secure.

Entrust Datacard Corp. - The company provides digital signing solutions to help establish trusted identities and ensure authenticity for digital documents, emails, code, and mobile devices.

SIGNiX Inc. - The company provides seamlessly integrated digital signature and online notarization software to partners in highly regulated industries like real estate, wealth management, and healthcare.

Thoma Bravo LP - The company provides SignDoc to digitally transforms workflows with trustworthy, secure, and convenient electronic signatures.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Digital Signature Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Story continues

BFSI - size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025

Legal - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Digital Signature Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? View an Exclusive Sample Report

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The US is the key country for the digital signatures market in North America.

The high adoption of cloud technology in the US and Canada will drive the digital signature market growth in North America during the forecast period. In addition, some of the major vendors, such as Adobe, DocuSign, Oracle, SIGNiX, Entrust Datacard, and OneSpan, are present in North America. Almost all these vendors offer digital signature products based on the cloud. Cloud-based digital signature service allows organizations to access the digital signature functionality through document workflow providers such as Adobe, creating a true end-to-end solution.

Related Reports:

Smart City Platform Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digital Signature Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.10 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 24.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., GMO Internet Inc., OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., SIGNiX Inc., Thales Group, and Thoma Bravo LP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Legal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

DocuSign Inc.

Dropbox Inc.

Entrust Datacard Corp.

GMO Internet Inc.

OneSpan Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SIGNiX Inc.

Thales Group

Thoma Bravo LP

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-signature-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-10-billion--dropbox-inc-and-entrust-datacard-corp-among-key-vendors--technavio-301536946.html

SOURCE Technavio