Digital Signature Market Size to Grow by USD 7.10 billion | Dropbox Inc. and Entrust Datacard Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital signature market growth will be led by North America during the forecast period. The region will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The global market size is expected to increase by USD 7.10 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Signature Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Signature Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Make confident decisions using the insights and analysis provided by Technavio. Download a Sample Report

Read the report with TOC on "Digital Signature Market Analysis Report by End-user (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Legal, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. View our Report Snapshot

Major Five Digital Signature Companies: Key offerings

  • Adobe Inc. - The company provides Acrobat Pro DC software with e-sign makes document signing fast and easy.

  • Dropbox Inc. - The company provides an electronic signature solution to create and e-sign documents within Dropbox to keep your files more organized and secure.

  • Entrust Datacard Corp. - The company provides digital signing solutions to help establish trusted identities and ensure authenticity for digital documents, emails, code, and mobile devices.

  • SIGNiX Inc. - The company provides seamlessly integrated digital signature and online notarization software to partners in highly regulated industries like real estate, wealth management, and healthcare.

  • Thoma Bravo LP - The company provides SignDoc to digitally transforms workflows with trustworthy, secure, and convenient electronic signatures.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Digital Signature Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • BFSI - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Government - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Legal - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Digital Signature Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? View an Exclusive Sample Report

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The US is the key country for the digital signatures market in North America.

The high adoption of cloud technology in the US and Canada will drive the digital signature market growth in North America during the forecast period. In addition, some of the major vendors, such as Adobe, DocuSign, Oracle, SIGNiX, Entrust Datacard, and OneSpan, are present in North America. Almost all these vendors offer digital signature products based on the cloud. Cloud-based digital signature service allows organizations to access the digital signature functionality through document workflow providers such as Adobe, creating a true end-to-end solution.

Related Reports:

Smart City Platform Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digital Signature Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 30%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 7.10 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

24.85

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., GMO Internet Inc., OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., SIGNiX Inc., Thales Group, and Thoma Bravo LP

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Legal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Adobe Inc.

  • DocuSign Inc.

  • Dropbox Inc.

  • Entrust Datacard Corp.

  • GMO Internet Inc.

  • OneSpan Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SIGNiX Inc.

  • Thales Group

  • Thoma Bravo LP

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-signature-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-10-billion--dropbox-inc-and-entrust-datacard-corp-among-key-vendors--technavio-301536946.html

SOURCE Technavio

