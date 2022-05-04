Digital Signature Market Size to Grow by USD 7.10 billion | Dropbox Inc. and Entrust Datacard Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital signature market growth will be led by North America during the forecast period. The region will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The global market size is expected to increase by USD 7.10 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30%.
Make confident decisions using the insights and analysis provided by Technavio. Download a Sample Report
Read the report with TOC on "Digital Signature Market Analysis Report by End-user (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Legal, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. View our Report Snapshot
Major Five Digital Signature Companies: Key offerings
Adobe Inc. - The company provides Acrobat Pro DC software with e-sign makes document signing fast and easy.
Dropbox Inc. - The company provides an electronic signature solution to create and e-sign documents within Dropbox to keep your files more organized and secure.
Entrust Datacard Corp. - The company provides digital signing solutions to help establish trusted identities and ensure authenticity for digital documents, emails, code, and mobile devices.
SIGNiX Inc. - The company provides seamlessly integrated digital signature and online notarization software to partners in highly regulated industries like real estate, wealth management, and healthcare.
Thoma Bravo LP - The company provides SignDoc to digitally transforms workflows with trustworthy, secure, and convenient electronic signatures.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Digital Signature Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
BFSI - size and forecast 2020-2025
Government - size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025
Legal - size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Digital Signature Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? View an Exclusive Sample Report
Regional Analysis
North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The US is the key country for the digital signatures market in North America.
The high adoption of cloud technology in the US and Canada will drive the digital signature market growth in North America during the forecast period. In addition, some of the major vendors, such as Adobe, DocuSign, Oracle, SIGNiX, Entrust Datacard, and OneSpan, are present in North America. Almost all these vendors offer digital signature products based on the cloud. Cloud-based digital signature service allows organizations to access the digital signature functionality through document workflow providers such as Adobe, creating a true end-to-end solution.
Related Reports:
Smart City Platform Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Digital Signature Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 30%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 7.10 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
24.85
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Adobe Inc., DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., GMO Internet Inc., OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., SIGNiX Inc., Thales Group, and Thoma Bravo LP
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Legal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Adobe Inc.
DocuSign Inc.
Dropbox Inc.
Entrust Datacard Corp.
GMO Internet Inc.
OneSpan Inc.
Oracle Corp.
SIGNiX Inc.
Thales Group
Thoma Bravo LP
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-signature-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-10-billion--dropbox-inc-and-entrust-datacard-corp-among-key-vendors--technavio-301536946.html
SOURCE Technavio