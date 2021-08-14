Digital Signature Market Size to Increase by $ 7.10 Bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Signature Market Report" has been added to Technavio's offering.
The digital signature market size is expected to increase by USD 7.10 billion at a CAGR of almost 30% during 2021-2025.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of partnerships and acquisitions and government regulations supporting digital signature. However, security concerns associated with digital signatures will hinder the market growth.
Increasing digital signature adoption in cloud-based deployment will offer several opportunities for the market players. On the other hand, the lack of awareness about digital signatures will challenge growth.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Adobe Inc., DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., GMO Internet Inc., OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., SIGNiX Inc., Thales Group, and Thoma Bravo LP.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By end-user, the market is classified into BFSI, government, healthcare, legal, and others. The market demand from the BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period
By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Legal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Adobe Inc.
DocuSign Inc.
Dropbox Inc.
Entrust Datacard Corp.
GMO Internet Inc.
OneSpan Inc.
Oracle Corp.
SIGNiX Inc.
Thales Group
Thoma Bravo LP
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
