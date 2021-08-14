U.S. markets closed

Digital Signature Market Size to Increase by $ 7.10 Bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Signature Market Report" has been added to Technavio's offering.

Attractive Opportunities with Digital Signature Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The digital signature market size is expected to increase by USD 7.10 billion at a CAGR of almost 30% during 2021-2025.

Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of partnerships and acquisitions and government regulations supporting digital signature. However, security concerns associated with digital signatures will hinder the market growth.

Increasing digital signature adoption in cloud-based deployment will offer several opportunities for the market players. On the other hand, the lack of awareness about digital signatures will challenge growth.

Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Adobe Inc., DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., GMO Internet Inc., OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., SIGNiX Inc., Thales Group, and Thoma Bravo LP.

Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market is classified into BFSI, government, healthcare, legal, and others. The market demand from the BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period

  • By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Legal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Adobe Inc.

  • DocuSign Inc.

  • Dropbox Inc.

  • Entrust Datacard Corp.

  • GMO Internet Inc.

  • OneSpan Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SIGNiX Inc.

  • Thales Group

  • Thoma Bravo LP

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/digital-signature-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/digital-signaturemarket

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-signature-market-size-to-increase-by--7-10-bn-during-2021-2025--technavio-301354709.html

SOURCE Technavio

