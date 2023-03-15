Digital Substation Market to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing demand for compact automation solutions - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital substation market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,923.01 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The growing demand for compact automation solutions is a major factor driving the growth of the global digital substation market. Challenges related to designing at the control level have increased significantly due to the advent of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). IIoT provides several benefits, such as real-time communication capability, increased efficiency of industrial automation control systems, and higher reliability. The rising adoption of IoT-enabled devices leads to design challenges related to price reductions. The use of IIoT for manufacturing and factory automation facilitates smart maintenance, distributed intelligence systems, and predictive analytics. Vendors also swiftly upgrade the features of their products based on end-user requirements. Hence, the growing demand for compact automation solutions is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Digital Substation Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (transmission and distribution), component (hardware, fiber-optic communication networks, and SCADA systems), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The market share growth by the transmission segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. In the power industry, digital substations like PLCs control and supervise power system automation. They find applications in transformer substations to detect transmission-related anomalies. Programmable sequential switching operations are a major application area of digital substations.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global digital substation market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global digital substation market.
APAC is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global digital substation market during the forecast period. Some of the key factors contributing to the growth include government initiatives for digitalization, rising standards of living, a strong industrial base, and increasing demand for automobiles in the region. There has been a rising demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles in the region.
Digital Substation Market – Market Dynamics
Leading trends influencing the market
The growing focus on expanding the capabilities of micro PLCs is a major trend in the global digital substation market. Owing to the increasing technological advances, vendors have developed micro PLCs with high-speed communication capabilities to control larger machines while featuring large program memory and capabilities to support multiple communication. Furthermore, some vendors provide additional features like analog and temperature I/O expansion modules to already launched or existing products to increase efficiency. Hence, such product expansions and developments in micro PLCs will increase their demand in process and discrete industries. This leads to a positive impact on the growth of the global digital substation market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
One of the major challenges that may impede the growth of the market is the concern over cyber threats. In the last few years, various cyberattacks targeting the energy sector have occurred worldwide. As hackers devise new means to gain access to critical information by carrying out ransomware and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, cyber threats also evolve constantly. Even as vendors try to improve the security of power monitoring and control software, the continually evolving nature of cyberattacks has put the use of power monitoring and control software at risk. This may hinder the growth of the global digital substation market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Digital Substation Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital substation market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the digital substation market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the digital substation market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital substation market vendors
