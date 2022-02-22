U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

Digital Supply Chain Market to Reach $13.67 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 13.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Increase in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution, rise in demand for cloud-based supply chain management solutions, and improved use of industrial-grade digital technology drive the growth of the global digital supply chain market

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Digital Supply Chain Market by Component, (Solution and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, and Other), and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." As per the report, the global digital supply chain industry was pegged at $3.91billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $13.67billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution, rise in demand for cloud-based supply chain management solutions, and improved use of industrial-grade digital technologydrive the growth of the global digital supply chain market. However, security concerns associated with the digital supply chain among the people hinder the market growth. On the contrary,the ongoing digital transformation trend and proliferation of supply chain 4.0are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (274 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2386

Covid-19 scenario

  • The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic has significantly stimulated the growth of the global digital supply chain market as there was increased inclination toward digitization.

  • The demand for online shopping has increased in several areas, including manufacturing, food & beverage, and logistics companies to increase their investments in automation of operations and supply chains, thus fueling the market growth.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the digital supply chain market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2386

The solution segment dominated the market

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global digital supply chain market, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The demand is due to rise in the adoption of supply chain visibility and event management solution, which is an important part of digital supply chain.However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the adoption of supply chain management solutions which has resulted in demand for supply chain management services across different industry verticals.

The small and medium enterprise segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By organization size, the small and medium enterprise segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to surge in the adoption of digital supply chain management solutions in SMEs, to obtain insights by analyzing real-time data. However, the large enterprise segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period. Large-scale enterprises need to keep hugeamounts of data handy and secure to analyze customer demand, this drives the growth of the segment.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the global digital supply chain industry across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to increased investment in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics & automation, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G networking, augmented & virtual reality (AR/VR), digital twin, autonomous cars, and drones which in turn drives the growth of digital supply chain market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth and ongoing development in services sector, due to which the business enterprises are investing in the digital supply chain solution to sustain their growth and improve productivity.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2386

Major market players

  • IBM Corporation

  • MicroStrategy Incorporated

  • SAP SE

  • TIBCO Software Inc.

  • Cloudera, Inc.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Infor

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Tableau Software

  • Software AG

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter?utm_source=Ashutosh_Sable&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=DMhttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Oil and Gas Data Management Market Expected to Reach $92.36 Billion by 2030

Digital Commerce Market Size Expected to Reach $17.53 Trillion by 2030

Container and Kubernetes Security Market Expected to Reach $8,242.0 Million by 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-supply-chain-market-to-reach-13-67-bn-globally-by-2030-at-13-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301487313.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

