U.S. markets open in 8 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,567.00
    -20.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,549.00
    -64.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,638.25
    -126.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.60
    -5.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.84
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1673
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    -0.45 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6100
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,218.02
    +2,193.62 (+3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.35
    +71.98 (+5.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,833.22
    +13.13 (+0.05%)
     

Digital talent summit to explore bridging digital gap in APAC

·3 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, November 3, the ASEAN Foundation and Huawei will virtually host the Asia Pacific Innovation Day – Digital Talent Summit 2021. The online summit is aimed at bringing together policy makers, researchers and industry experts to share solutions and best practices in building a sustainable ecosystem that will help foster digital talents in Asia Pacific.

APAC Innovation Day Keynote Speakers
APAC Innovation Day Keynote Speakers
APAC Innovation Day Panelists
APAC Innovation Day Panelists

The COVID-19 pandemic has forcefully accelerated the digital economy over the last 1.5 years. As companies and organisations are undergoing rapid digital transformation and seeking skilled knowledge workers to meet the challenges brought by the rise of digital economy, it becomes apparent that there remains a huge gap in digital talents across the Asia Pacific region.

A Korn Ferry research finds that Asia Pacific is facing an imminent labor shortage of 47 million people by 2030 and an annual opportunity cost of US$4.238 trillion. According to PwC's 20th CEO Survey, more than 50% of APAC CEOs say it's difficult to hire digital talent with the right skills.

To solve the digital talent gap and seize the leapfrog opportunity in the digital era, governments across the region have been actively strengthening the policy and providing support. At the summit, governments' leaders from countries across the region, such as Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Philippines and Sri Lanka will share their practice, policy suggestions and vision in cultivating the digital talent ecosystem.

A sustainable digital talent ecosystem requires joint efforts from government, corporations, industrial organizations and educational institutions. Notable speakers from ASEAN, UNESCO, International Telecommunication Union, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and Maxis Communications will be featured in the panel discussion on the topic of "Digital Talent as Key to Sustainable Recovery & Development" at the summit.

"The creation of a sustainable talent development ecosystem in Asia Pacific requires forward-thinking policymaking and strong public-private partnership. A conducive learning ecosystem will help to groom a generation of digital talents that will someday lead the region's digital future," said Dr. Yang Mee Eng, Executive Director of ASEAN Foundation.

As the co-organizer of this summit, Huawei this July announced its Seeds for the Future Program 2.0, through which the tech company plans to invest $150 million in digital talent development over the next five years. The program is expected to benefit more than 3 million additional people globally.

In 2008, Huawei began to roll out talent development programs, and has since benefited more than 1.54 million people from over 150 countries through scholarships, technology competitions and digital skills training. For example, initiated in 2008 in Thailand, the Seeds for the Future Program is designed to inspire local talents and encourage seeds for the society to tackle digital challenges.

"The world ahead will be one dominated by devices: connecting, sensing, and reacting to everything around us. We hope our education programs not only reaffirms our commitment to social responsibility, but also prepares the next generation of experts to design and navigate this digital landscape. Our future depends on it," said Jay Chen, Vice President at Huawei Asia Pacific.

The summit can be viewed live at https://www.huawei.com/en/events/asia-pacific-innovation-day-2021 and ASEAN Foundation's official Facebook page on November 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (GMT+7).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-talent-summit-to-explore-bridging-digital-gap-in-apac-301411705.html

SOURCE Huawei

Recommended Stories

  • Pan Orient Energy Corp. Operations and Corporate Update

    Pan Orient Energy Corp. ("Pan Orient" or the "Company") (POE – TSXV) is pleased to provide the following Operations and Corporate update. Please note that all amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and BOPD refers to barrels of oil per day.

  • TD Bank Group Announces Changes to Senior Executive Team

    TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX and NYSE: TD) today announced the following changes to its Senior Executive Team.

  • 3 Pharma Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Which companies of today will stand the test of time? Here's why they picked Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Prosper Junior Bakiny (Bristol Myers Squibb): Finding businesses that can stand the test of time is a challenging task.

  • Bank of Blue Valley lures a Cerner exec for treasury management

    Bank of Blue Valley's newest hire spent the last seven years handling treasury management at Cerner Corp.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Earnings Beat Expectations. The Embattled CEO Says Her Plan Is Working.

    Amid an assault from activist investors, GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley said the company's third-quarter financial results show that her strategy is on the right track.

  • Analyst Report: Wells Fargo & Company

    Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

  • Exclusive-U.S. oil refiner Citgo Petroleum readies new board shakeup

    Venezuela-owned Citgo Petroleum is preparing to name two of its executives as new members to its board of directors, to help steer the company during upcoming negotiations between its parent boards and creditors, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Citgo's directors will work closely with the supervisory boards that are setting the table to begin talks with creditors who want to break up the company through an auction process that is backed by a U.S court. Citgo Chief Executive Carlos Jorda is expected to rejoin the board after a four-month hiatus.

  • Here's Why We Think Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Seasoned real estate exec named Phoenix region president for Howard Hughes Corp.

    The new regional president will oversee the development of Douglas Ranch, the 37,000-acre master-planned community that Texas-based The Howard Hughes Corp. plans to develop in Buckeye.

  • Pandemic lessons, growth shape latest UCSF Mission Bay structure

    The $335.8 million, 182,800-square-foot structure is the first start-to-finish UCSF construction project since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the clinical building opening in 2024.

  • Music Industry Moves: Quality Control Ups Trio of Female Executives

    Quality Control Music has promoted Simone Mitchell to president, Tamika Howard to executive VP and Amber Mitchell to VP of artist relations. In announcing their new positions, QC COO Kevin “Coach K” Lee said, “These women are the backbone of this QC family, and have had their hand in building some of the best musical careers […]

  • Tiger, Coatue double down on Hinge Health with new $400M infusion

    Hinge Health, the San Francisco-based company that offers a digital solution to treat chronic musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, like back and joint pain, closed on $400 million in Series E funding to give the company a $6.2 billion valuation. Tiger Global and Coatue Management, which co-led the company’s $300 million Series D round back in January, are back again to lead this one. Tiger, Coatue and Alkeon were also recently an investment team in Abacus.ai, which announced a $50 million round this week.

  • CPP Investments Names First Sustainability Chief in ESG Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board named Deborah Orida chief sustainability officer, a new post for the C$519.6 billion ($421.24 billion) fund.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOrida will take the role immediately and continue as senior managing director and global head of real assets, Toronto-based CPP said in a statement

  • Evercore’s Schlosstein Sees ‘Huge Growth Opportunities’ in Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Ralph Schlosstein, who plans to step down as Evercore Inc.’s co-chairman and co-chief executive officer in February, said his firm is poised to expand, especially in technology banking.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over China“We have huge growth opportunities, filling in the white space, both geographically and by industry,” Schlos

  • McLaren CEO Resigns From U.K. Supercar Manufacturer

    (Bloomberg) -- McLaren Automotive Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Mike Flewitt will step down after eight years leading the closely held company, which has started a search for a successor.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Woking, England-based supecar maker said Wednesday that Michael Macht, a McLaren Group non-executive director, will ov

  • Will a Change in Leadership Turn Things Around for Hexo?

    Bruce Linton (Canopy Growth), Vic Neufeld (Aphria -- which is now part of Tilray), Terry Booth (Aurora Cannabis), and Greg Engel (OrganiGram Holdings) are all former CEOs who left their positions atop their respective cannabis companies in recent years. The latest to join that list is Sebastien St-Louis of marijuana producer Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO). What made the Hexo announcement unique was the catalyst behind it: a shareholder letter.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings Next Week?

    MGM Resorts reports third-quarter earnings next weeks as folks return to casinos amid looser Covid restrictions. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As More Bitcoin Futures ETFs Hit The Market? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.