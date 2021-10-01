Digital Textile Printing Market Records Growth of $ 1.52 Bn between 2021 and 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Digital Textile Printing Market by Ink Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The digital textile printing market is set to grow by USD 1.52 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Download this Digital Textile Printing Market Report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. DIC Corp., Dover Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Durst Phototechnik AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Huntsman Corp., Kornit Digital Ltd., Marabu GmbH and Co. KG, SPGPrints BV, and Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science and Technology Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased usage of roll-to-roll process and the growing apparel market globally will offer immense growth opportunities, the shift from print media to digital media will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Digital Textile Printing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Digital Textile Printing Market is segmented as below:

Type

Application

Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the digital textile market. request a free sample here.

Digital Textile Printing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital textile printing market report covers the following areas:

Digital Textile Printing Market size

Digital Textile Printing Market trends

Digital Textile Printing Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing trade show exhibits as one of the prime reasons driving the digital textile printing market growth during the next few years.

Story continues

Digital Textile Printing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Digital Textile Printing Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Digital Textile Printing Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering over 800 emerging technologies.

Technavio's Subscription Platform

Digital Textile Printing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital textile printing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital textile printing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital textile printing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital textile printing market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Home Textile Retail Market - Global home textile retail market is segmented by product (BBO, bath linen, carpets and rugs, upholstery, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global E-textile Market - Global e-textile market is segmented by end-user (military and defense, architecture, sports and fitness, transportation, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and application (passive e-textile, active e-textile, and ultra-smart textile).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Digital Textile Printing Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage Details Base Year 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 5.00% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 CAGR Accelerating at 11.12% Historical Data 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Exhibits 121 Incremental growth $ 1.52 Billion Segments covered Type; Application; Geography By Type By Application By Region

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-textile-printing-market-records-growth-of--1-52-bn-between-2021-and-2025--technavio-301387956.html

SOURCE Technavio