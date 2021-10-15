U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

Digital Textile Printing Market Size to grow by USD 1.52 bn | Market Share, Trends, Industry Analysis | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital textile printing market is set to grow by USD 1.52 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Digital Textile Printing Market by Ink Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Digital Textile Printing Market by Ink Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more growth opportunities and insights on trends and drivers, Read Free Sample Report

Factors such as increasing usage of the roll-to-roll process and growing apparel market globally will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the shift from print media to digital media will hamper the market growth.

Digital Textile Printing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Application

  • Geography

Download PDF Report Sample to uncover market highlights of each contributing segment.

Digital Textile Printing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The digital textile printing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the digital textile printing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include DIC Corp., Dover Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Durst Phototechnik AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Huntsman Corp., Kornit Digital Ltd., Marabu GmbH, and Co. KG, SPGPrints BV, and Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science and Technology Co. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Digital Textile Printing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital textile printing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the digital textile printing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the digital textile printing market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital textile printing market vendors

Related Reports:

Textile Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Custom T-shirt Printing Market by Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digital Textile Printing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.52 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.00

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 39%

Key consumer countries

China, Italy, Turkey, US, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

DIC Corp., Dover Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Durst Phototechnik AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Huntsman Corp., Kornit Digital Ltd., Marabu GmbH and Co. KG, SPGPrints BV, and Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science and Technology Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-textile-printing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-52-bn--market-share-trends-industry-analysis--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301400991.html

SOURCE Technavio

