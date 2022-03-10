U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

The Digital Therapeutics Alliance Welcomes Introduction of Bipartisan Legislation to Enable Public Coverage of Prescription Digital Therapeutics

Digital Therapeutics Alliance
·2 min read

The creation of Medicare and Medicaid benefit categories for digital therapeutics is an important step toward expanded access for patients and appropriate reimbursement

Arlington, VA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the leading international organization on digital therapeutic thought leadership and education, the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) welcomes the introduction of the Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act. This bipartisan legislation would establish benefit categories for digital therapeutics (DTx), and create a coverage and reimbursement framework providing necessary healthcare access for millions of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.

The legislation is championed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the U.S. Congress under the leadership of Senators Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and under Representatives David McKinley (R-WV) and Mike Thompson (D-CA). The introduction of this legislation reflects the growing recognition of the clinical and health economic value that DTx products provide to patients, caregivers, and clinicians – especially given the increased barriers to care that Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries continue to face in the United States during and beyond Covid-19.

This legislation is an important step toward expanded access and appropriate reimbursement for digital therapeutics and comes at a critical moment for patients, when many are not able to access necessary therapies. Creating a DTx benefit category and access pathway for Medicare and Medicaid-covered populations will provide patients with chronic and mental health conditions remote access to care that can make a tremendous difference in their quality of life and healthcare outcomes. Expanded coverage for these innovative products will also assist health systems and clinicians better manage capacity, drive value, and serve communities.

If passed, the Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act will establish a payment methodology for manufacturers of prescription digital therapeutics, product-specific HCPCS codes, and a DTx manufacturer reporting process to CMS.

“Digital therapeutics are revolutionizing healthcare, addressing many unmet medical needs, and most importantly improving the health of many Americans,” says Andy Molnar, DTA Chief Executive Officer. “Introduction of this legislation to establish new Medicare and Medicaid benefit categories for Prescription Digital Therapeutics is a critical step toward ensuring that these evidence-based treatments get into the hands of those who need them most. We are grateful for the work of the bill sponsors and look forward to working with a broad coalition of patients, providers, and others to pass this into law.”

CONTACT: Hannah Fairman Digital Therapeutics Alliance 703-828-7359 hfairman@dtxalliance.org


