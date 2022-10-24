U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market worth $17.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market is projected to reach USD 17.7 billion by 2027 from USD 4.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 31.6% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the government initiatives to support technological developments, and advancements in the field of digital therapeutics to curb growing healthcare costs. On the other hand, reluctance among patients to adopt digital therapeutics, and unstable payment models are challenging the growth of this market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market"

190 - Tables
33 - Figures
231 - Pages

By application, treatment/care-related applications form the largest segment of the digital therapeutics market

The application segment in digital therapeutics market is bifurcated into preventive and treatment/care-related applications. In 2021, the treatment/care-related applications segment held the largest share of this market. Rising healthcare costs, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the ability of digital therapeutics to provide cost-effective solutions are the key factors driving the market for treatment/care-related digital therapeutics applications.

The B2B segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period.

The sales channel segment in digital therapeutics market is bifurcated into business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B). In 2021, the B2B segment accounted for the largest share of the digital therapeutics market. This is attributed to increasing partnership between many leading digital therapeutics provider companies and payers, providers, and employers to increase their customer base. This is a major factor responsible for driving the B2B sales of digital therapeutics solutions.

North America commanded the largest share of the digital therapeutics market in 2021.

In 2021, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in North America is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Factors such as the increasing investments in digital therapeutics, gradually improving reimbursement structures for digital therapeutics solutions drive market growth in this region.

Prominent players in the digital therapeutics market include Noom, Inc (US), Teladoc Health, Inc. (US), Omada Health, Inc. (US), WellDoc, Inc (US), Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (US), CogniFit Inc (US), Ginger (US), Propeller Health (US), 2Morrow, Inc. (US), Canary Health (US), Click Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Akili, Inc. (US), Cognoa, Inc (US), Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd. (India), Twill Inc. (US), Better Therapeutics, Inc (US), Mindstrong (US), Kaia Health (Germany), BehaVR Inc (US), Ayogo (Canada), Mindable Health GmbH (Germany), Virta Health Corp (US), Hinge Health, Inc. (US), Orexo AB (Sweden) and Freespira (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

