Digital Therapeutics Market Revenue Report | It is anticipated to grow at a 22.5% CAGR to 2030 - MDC Research

Market Data Centre
·5 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

Digital Therapeutics Market by Application (Obesity Diabetes Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Medical Adherence, Smoking Cessation), End Users (Providers, Payers & Patients) - Global Analysis & Forecast 2022-2030

Pune, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital therapeutic market is driven by can be attributed to several factors, increasing use of smartphones and internet, increasing awareness related to digital health therapy, and rising number of chronic diseases & geriatric population. Moreover, need to curb the growing healthcare cost and provide better healthcare to population. However, lack of awareness and data security of customers and healthcare professionals are likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.

Digital Therapeutics Market by Regions

The global digital therapeutic market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated the market of digital therapeutics, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America will continue to dominate the global digital therapeutic market in the forecast period owing to factors such increasing adoption of technologically advanced products to improve its healthcare and reduce cost of hospital visit, and high adoption rate of digital therapeutic among patients and physicians. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China, Korea, Japan and India. Factors such as rise in highly advanced hospital infrastructure and growing adoption of smartphones & internet.


Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/56


  1. COMPANY PROFILES(Business Overview, Applications Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)*

    1. Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

    2. Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

    3. 2Morrow, Inc

    4. Omada Health, Inc

    5. Livongo Health

    6. Ginger.Io, Inc.

    7. Noom, Inc.

    8. Mango Health

    9. Canary Health, Inc.

    10. Propeller Health

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Digital Therapeutics Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.


Download Sample PDF https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/56


Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Digital Therapeutics Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Digital Therapeutics Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Digital Therapeutics Market Sizing, Analysis Tables


Buy Now the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/checkout/56


Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Digital Therapeutics Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What is the potential of the Digital Therapeutics Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Digital Therapeutics Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Digital Therapeutics Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Digital Therapeutics Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Digital Therapeutics Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Digital Therapeutics Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Digital Therapeutics Market?

  • What is the potential of the Digital Therapeutics Market?

Additional vendors profiles can be added based on client business requirements

At MDC Research, we offer research solutions to help businesses break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when they plan to expand their growth. Our researchers compile data and information that help chief executive officers decide which growth opportunities in a market to pursue.

MDC Research is known for conducting well-researched reports, and the expertise of our researchers contributes to the outstanding quality of our reports. MDC Research enables businesses to make impactful decisions by blending innovation and analytical thinking. Our unique blend of these two skills assures you access to the most complete and up-to-date information about your industry.

MDC Research has a wealth of experience using the latest methodologies to develop reports for a wide range of clients in diverse markets. Our commitment to delivering high-quality research and creating innovative reports is one of the reasons why MDC Research is such a trusted name in the business world today.


Read Overview of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/digital-therapeutics-market-56


About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.


CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


