U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,851.79
    -0.57 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,027.68
    +107.22 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,652.71
    -52.71 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.32
    -12.10 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +1.45 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.90
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5770
    +0.0950 (+2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5700
    -0.1090 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,738.51
    +31.46 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.95
    +0.55 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,374.67
    +42.55 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Digital Therapeutics Market Size to Hit USD 31.15 Billion by 2030 at 25.1% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Digital Therapeutics Market Trends and Insights By Product Type (Software, Devices And Others), Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Obesity, Diabetes, Respiratory Diseases, Smoking Cessation and Others) and Sales Channel (B2B and B2C) and End Users, Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Therapeutics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Digital Therapeutics Market Information By Product, Application, Sales Channel, End Users, And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market is expected to grow at 25.1% CAGR to reach USD 31.15 billion during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Synopsis

Patients receive evidence-based treatment interventions through digital therapy. It is made available through software and equipment to prevent, manage, or treat medical disorders. To deliver patient care and health results, the digital therapy software application can be utilized alone or in combination with another tool, drug, or therapy. With top-notch software programs, digital therapeutics provides patients with real therapeutic actions designed to prevent, solve, or treat medical diseases or disorders. Innovative technology related to design, clinical validation, usability, and data protection and security is present in these items. These treatments mostly concentrate on producing clinical outcomes and reporting various medical circumstances. Medical disorders can also be treated with digital therapeutic systems, which have the potential to improve and transform the patient's health significantly.

They can also be used individually or in combination with other therapies, drugs, or technology to improve patient care and clinical outcomes. Digital therapies' design, clinical validation, functionality, and data security are based on state-of-the-art technology and best practices. Before use, these products are examined and authorized by regulatory bodies. Additionally, digital therapies offer a variety of interventions, including high-quality, secure, and efficient evidence-based cards, to treat various illnesses. These tools are smart, accessible, and available to patients, healthcare professionals, and payers. For a therapist to personalize treatment and collaborate with the patient to prevent issues, it can compile, fuse, and analyze patient data. The industry is projected to rise as more people utilize digital medicines to help manage long-term diseases like diabetes, sleeplessness, and asthma.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6492

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 31.15 Billion

CAGR

25.1%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product Type, Application, Sales Channel and End Users

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Rising global geriatric population

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Competitive Landscape:

The illustrious companies in the digital therapeutics market are:

  • Proteus Digital Health (U.S.)

  • Better Therapeutics (U.S.)

  • Virta Health (U.S.)

  • Happify (U.S.)

  • Mindable Health (Germany)

  • Kaia Health (Germany)

  • Mango Health (U.S.)

  • Cognoa (U.S.)

  • Wellthy Therapeutics (India)

  • Propeller Health (U.S.)

  • se (Sweden)

  • BehaVR (U.S.)

  • Akili Interactive Labs (U.S.)

  • Hinge Health (U.S.)

  • Click Therapeutics (U.S.)

  • Canary Health (U.S.)

Digital Therapeutics Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The market is anticipated to be driven by rising smartphone adoption in both developed and developing nations, the affordability of digital health technology for patients and providers, and rising demand for patient-centered care and integrated healthcare systems. The global healthcare system's top concern continues to be the rising prevalence and instances of several chronic illnesses. An additional risk factor for chronic illness is poor diet, tobacco use, drunkenness, and inactivity. The fact that most chronic diseases co-occur with other conditions and that patients frequently have co-morbidities greatly impacts healthcare expenses. With increased social and economic interconnection worldwide, smartphone ownership is already becoming a need. The penetration of smartphones significantly influences the market's growth.

Since biopsychic or psychosomatic elements typically impact patients with chronic conditions, treating them can be extremely difficult. Patients undergo behavioral modifications as part of their most recent self-care lifestyle since chronic diseases are typically linked to large degrees of uncertainty. Additionally, several chronic illnesses advance, and their prevalence increases with aging. Consequently, chronic illnesses will continue to rise over the coming years due to the fast-increasing global senior population. This might present a sizable opportunity for the digital therapies sector in the long run.

Market Restraints:

The main issues impeding the development of the global market include lack of knowledge, patient reluctance to accept digital therapies, the difficulty of demonstrating the efficacy of digital therapeutics, and patient data privacy concerns. Concerns about patient privacy are hampering digital therapies uptake. The fear that the data may be compromised or the fact that technology will make it vulnerable to unwelcome personal surveillance further restrains the market expansion for digital therapies.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Digital Therapeutics: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digital-therapeutics-market-6492

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to increased awareness of the value of digital health, an increase in the incidence of mental illness, and an increase in the rate of drug abuse internationally, the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a favorable effect on the market for digital therapeutics. The situation is particularly bad in nations with a high incidence of COVID-19, such as India, China, Brazil, the U.S., and several European nations, including Russia, Italy, and Spain. The healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries are making the most of this situation to serve the greatest number of patients and medical professionals and, as a result, grow at an excellent market rate, while other global industries, such as oil and petroleum, aviation, and mining, among others, are seeing a sharp decline in revenue. Additionally, because people had to stay at home during the pandemic, less physical exercise, an unhealthy lifestyle, and more stress contributed to the rise in chronic diseases.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6492

Digital Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes.

By product type, the market includes software and devices.

By sales channel, the market includes B2B and B2C.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6492

Digital Therapeutics Market Regional Insights

Due to the region's high number of chronic diseases and government initiatives to assist technological innovation in digital medicines, North America is predicted to have the greatest market for these products. According to estimates, the U.S. dominates worldwide and North American markets for digital therapeutics in terms of revenue. Additionally, it is anticipated that the evolving pay scheme for digital therapeutic solutions and growing investment in the sector would be the key growth drivers for the U.S. digital therapeutics industry. But during the anticipated time, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will demonstrate significant growth. The rising incidence of chronic illness, the region's aging population, and the development of digital therapies contribute to this trend.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Protein Therapeutics Market Research Report: By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Fusion Protein, Erythropoietin, Interferon), Application (Cancer, Metabolic Disorders, Immunologic Disorders, Hematological Disorders), Protein Function (Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity, Special Targeting Activity, Vaccines), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Specialty Centers,) - Forecast to 2027

ADHD Therapeutics Market Research Report: Information by Drug Type (Stimulants and Non-Stimulants), Age Group (Pediatric & Adolescent and Adults), End-User (Specialty Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics, and others) and Region (the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Research Report: by Type (Chemotherapy, Biological, Targeted, Radiation), by Application (Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Acute Myelogenous Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia) - Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Madrigal's stock rallies about 200% after sharing positive data about its NASH treatment candidate

    Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. soared 209.6% in premarket trading on Monday after the company shared positive data from a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial assessing its experimental treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with liver fibrosis. Madrigal said it is aiming to get an accelerated approval for the drug, resmetirom. There are no approved treatments for NASH with liver fibrosis, and patients are at risk of liver failure, liver cancer, and premature death. About 5% of the

  • Micron Technology Still Looks Vulnerable Despite the Ground It Already Has Lost

    It has been a rough year for shares of the semiconductor maker and the decline in its stock may not be over based on its charts.

  • The Failed Promise of Online Mental-Health Treatment

    Heavy advertising and other strategies from Silicon Valley’s playbook boost providers’ growth but not the quality of care.

  • Where Will Vertex Pharmaceuticals Be in 10 Years?

    For a company like Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), 10 years isn't a long time. The drug-development process takes between 12 and 14 years, on average, around 8 years of which are devoted to clinical-stage testing and the regulatory-review process.

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Vraylar Gets FDA Nod for Major Depressive Disorder

    FDA approves AbbVie's (ABBV) Vraylar (cariprazine) for its fourth indication - the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD.

  • Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme

    Intel Corp has backed away from its original target of opening a chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg in the first half of 2023, regional newspaper Volksstimme reported, saying the semiconductor giant wanted more public subsidies. The plant is central to German and European Union plans to strengthen the continent's resilience by doing more manufacturing locally after the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine highlighted the risks of long, globe-spanning supply chains. Where Intel had originally budgeted for costs of 17 billion euros ($18 billion), prices were now closer to 20 billion euros, the paper said.

  • U.S. Scores $4 Billion Windfall on Oil-Reserve Sales

    Emergency releases from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve are slated to end this month, concluding an unusual attempt to lower gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices soaring. The price of West Texas Intermediate to be delivered next month is down 40% from its wartime peak, reflecting concerns that China’s pandemic reopening isn’t juicing global demand. Now, as the differential between the prices of SPR sale and crude futures widens, some analysts and investors have called on the administration to begin replenishing its stockpiles.

  • Oil Prices Buoyed by Potential Rebound in Chinese Demand

    Chinese officials pledged to focus on reviving economic growth next year, offsetting concerns over the global economy.

  • Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold after backlash

    Union Pacific says it will stop imposing temporary limits on certain businesses' shipments while it reviews the policy that federal regulators and shippers criticized at a hearing last week.

  • Why You Shouldn’t Expect Another Breakout Year for Oil Prices

    Despite big advancements in predictive tools, energy’s future remains captive to the whims of cartels, pandemics, and warmongers, as well as to the law of supply and demand. Future X-factor: nuclear fusion.

  • Are These Multibillion-Dollar Vaccine Stocks Still a Buy?

    Pharmaceutical companies Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw their shares rise 19.6% and 1.7%, respectively, on Tuesday after they announced impressive early results from their mRNA cancer vaccine to prevent melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. This would be a vaccine against cancer, not just against a virus that could cause cancer (like the human papillomavirus and hepatitis B virus vaccines). It's also different from two other "cancer vaccines," Sipuleucel-T and Talimogene laherparepvec, which are used on advanced prostate and melanoma patients, respectively, because this vaccine would be a preventative used on patients who have had prior melanomas excised by surgery and have not yet seen any signs of recurrence.

  • Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

    Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has signed a deal to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Texmont property situated between the Company's Deloro and Sothman properties south of Timmins, Ontario. The Company is also reporting results from the first four holes at Texmont and first five holes targeting higher grade mineralization at Sothman. All nine holes have assays pending.

  • Apple Suppliers Accelerate Buildup Outside China, Analysts Say

    (Bloomberg) -- India and Vietnam are emerging as Apple Inc.’s next manufacturing hubs as assembly partners seek to add resilience to a supply chain heavily centered on China and shaken by its geopolitical and health challenges.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersMessi May Not Be S

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • An elderly woman in prison is losing her memory. Why won’t California release her?

    The parole board’s refusal to free Janet Carter, 69, is part of what advocates warn is a growing humanitarian crisis across the US

  • Analysis-The hardest part is yet to come for gas-hoarding Europe

    Europe faces a much tougher task to rebuild gas stocks next year compared with this winter, meaning energy bills are likely to stay high and governments could have to implement painful rationing measures they have so far avoided. Previously dominant, gas supplies from Russia have since late August been greatly reduced, meaning the task of refilling storage will be much harder when levels are depleted by early next year. This year, the European Union successfully filled reserves to a peak of 96%-full in November to try to ensure sufficient winter supplies.

  • AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi plus Imjudo recommended for approval in the EU

    The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency based its opinion on results from the Himalaya Phase 3 trial, and results from the Poseidon Phase 3 trial.

  • A Solution To Musk's Fear Of Population Collapse? Artificial Womb Facility Could Grow 30,000 Babies A Year

    Billionaire Elon Musk has frequently spoken about his concerns about underpopulation. He has mentioned that people should focus on having more babies to resolve the problem of low birth rates and population collapse. Earlier this year, Musk shared how the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a lower birth rate instead of the "baby boom" expected due to people being forced to stay indoors. Now, a birthing facility could answer Musk's concerns about the world's low birth rates. The world's first arti

  • AbbVie's Antipsychotic Drug Scores FDA Approval As Adjunct Therapy For Depression Patients

    The FDA approved AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Vraylar (cariprazine) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults. Supported by clinical data demonstrating efficacy and well-established tolerability, this additional indication provides a new option for adults who have a partial response to the treatment of an antidepressant. In addition to being approved as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for MDD in adults, it is FDA-approved to treat adults with