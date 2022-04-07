U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Digital Therapeutics Market size worth $ 1365.5 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 41.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The rise in the possibility of chronic conditions, growing technological advancements, the need to restrain healthcare costs, and an increased focus on healthcare are some of the factors driving the Digital Therapeutics Market.

Jersey City, N.J. , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Digital Therapeutics Market" By Sales Channel (B2B, B2C), By Application (Preventive Applications, Treatment/Care-Related Applications), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Digital Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 121.1 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1365.5 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 41.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3391

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Therapeutics Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Digital Therapeutics Market Overview

The high prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases are a major concern for global healthcare systems. The treatment of patients with chronic diseases is a major challenge because psychosomatic as well as bio psychic factors frequently impact these patients. Patients must take responsibility for their actions as part of a new self-care way of life because chronic diseases are typically associated with high uncertainty. Moreover, many chronic diseases and conditions are advanced, and their prevalence rises with age. As a result of the significant increase in the global geriatric population, chronic disorders are expected to increase during the forecasted period.

Furthermore, the Growing adoption of smartphones and tablets, combined with healthcare apps, enhanced the need to regulate medical costs, substantial advantages to the overall healthcare continuum, and increase in chronic disease incidences drive growth in the global Digital Therapeutics Market. The major restrain for the global digital therapeutic is that many countries reject necessary permits to different health apps, expressing concern about product and quality of data, durability in medical decisions, patient confidentiality, safety, and appropriate data use.

Key Developments

  • In March 2021, Pear Therapeutics (US) collaborated with Spectrum Health Systems (US). Tufts Health Plan and Spectrum Health Systems declared a partnership with Pear Therapeutics to test FDA-approved digital therapeutics to assist people with drug use disorders and enhance their recovery journeys by providing solutions for better treatment access and treatment advancement.

  • In April 2021, Welldoc has partnered up with Dexacom. This collaboration aided BlueStar in supplying Dexcom G6 CGM as a single platform to people with Type 2 diabetes for health improvement.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Propeller Health, Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., Canary Health, Inc, WellDoc, Inc., Livongo Health, Twine Health, Inc., and 2Morrow, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Digital Therapeutics Market On the basis of Sales Channel, Application, and Geography.

  • Digital Therapeutics Market, By Sales Channel

  • Digital Therapeutics Market, By Application

  • Digital Therapeutics Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Ophthalmic Lasers Market By Application (Refractive Error Correction, Cataract Removal, Glaucoma Treatment), By Product (Diode Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, Excimer Lasers Aromatherapy), By End-User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Cold Pain Therapy Market By Product (OTC Products, Prescription Products), By Application (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Post-Operative Therapy, Post-Trauma Therapy, Sports Medicine), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Cardiac Autonomic Neuropathy Treatment Market By Type (Solid Oral, Injectable), By Application (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market Size By Product (Compression Garments, Compression Pumps), By Application (Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment), By Technique (Static Compression Therapy, Dynamic Compression Therapy), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 9 radiotherapy companies, operating globally, fighting against deadly disease

Visualize Digital Therapeutics Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-therapeutics-market-size-worth--1365-5-million-globally-by-2028-at-41-3-cagr-verified-market-research-301519942.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

