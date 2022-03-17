U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,335.75
    -22.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,914.00
    -145.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,845.75
    -107.25 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,018.20
    -10.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.74
    +5.70 (+6.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.50
    +29.30 (+1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    +0.78 (+3.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1640
    -0.0240 (-1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    27.13
    -2.70 (-9.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3106
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7660
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,064.57
    +684.24 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.95
    +46.39 (+5.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,328.38
    +36.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

New Digital Tool Will Help Businesses Survive Major Disruptions

·2 min read

MIAMI , March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new contingency planning tool from Continuity Strength helps small and medium businesses proactively manage risk by protecting their operations in a more consistent way.

- First the pandemic, now, the potential fallout from war, many corporations are currently reviewing their business continuity plans to ensure that they can quickly respond to any unplanned disruptions, says Rochelle Clarke, founder of Continuity Strength.

Continuity Strength's online business contingency plans provide similar protection along with customized resilience improvement suggestions that remove preparation barriers for smaller businesses.

- We are happy to provide a solution that bridges the gap between these more vulnerable businesses and the steps that they need to take to respond confidently and recover quickly from unplanned events, states Clarke.

Lack of preparedness reduces smaller businesses chances of recovery. Even before the recent pandemic hit, 50% of businesses without a Business Continuity plan fail immediately following a major disruption while an additional 25% close within two years according to Deloitte and the U.S Department of Labor.

- However, unlike major corporations, small and medium businesses are generally unprepared to respond to unplanned events. Their inability to respond quickly and confidently during a disruption makes them disproportionally more likely to be negatively impacted. For any business to achieve its growth objectives, it needs to be protected from unplanned disruptions, Rochelle Clark concludes.

About Continuity Strength
Continuity Strength is a multi-language online business contingency plan generator that protects business operations micro, small and medium businesses from unplanned disruptions. Find out more information about how Continuity Strength helps small and medium businesses protect their operations from unplanned events at www.ContinuityStrength.com

Media Contact:
Rochelle Clarke
240.542.9254
332111@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-digital-tool-will-help-businesses-survive-major-disruptions-301504857.html

SOURCE Continuity Strength

Recommended Stories

  • Retiree Fulfills Business Dreams, Owns 17 Beauty Salons in Walmart

    Steve Ojeshina is not letting retirement slow him down. The former mechanical engineer has 17 beauty salons in Walmart.

  • Do Consumers Really Understand the D-to-c Difference?

    Scalefast’s third installation of its d-to-c hype report examines the consumer point of view on blurring lines between direct-to-consumer and traditional retail.

  • Calgary CEO Christina Pilarski Named Top Entrepreneur to Look Out For

    Christina Pilarski, CEO of Calgary-based full-service marketing and communications agency CIPR Communications, has been recognized by the Entrepreneur Herald as a leading entrepreneur. She was named to their list of the Top 30 Entrepreneurs to Look Out for in 2022.

  • Goodway Group Appoints Agency Veteran, Laurel Collins, as VP of Media Planning

    The global digital marketing and ecommerce leader joins Goodway Group to align clients’ business strategies to media plans

  • SEC probing Big Four accounting firms over conflict-of-interest concerns: report

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a probe into conflict-of-interest concerns within the financial sector that includes the Big Four accounting firms - Deloitte , Ernst & Young, KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.Sources told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that the probe will focus on whether accounting firms undermined their ability to conduct independent audits by offering other consulting or non-audit services to...

  • 'Extremely sensitive' small businesses brace for Fed interest rate hikes

    Consumer borrowing costs are headed higher as interest rate hikes are enacted by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

  • Analyst Report: American Express Company

    American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

  • First Mover Asia: China Equities Woes, Tensions With US Have Barely Touched Bitcoin; Cryptos Climb

    Hong Kong's Hang Seng market has suffered through some of its worst days in more than a decade but have not seemed to affect bitcoin's price much; cryptos rose slightly as investors waited for the U.S. central bank's decision on an interest rate hike.

  • Covid Stops Work at Tesla Plant. But the Stock Rises Because There Is Good News Too.

    A report says Tesla is halting production at its Shanghai plant amid a rise of Covid variant infections in China. But investors have other things on their minds.

  • GBP/USD Gains Ground Ahead Of BoE Decision

    GBP/USD managed to settle above the resistance at 1.3140 and is moving towards the resistance at 1.3175.

  • Paytm Analyst Who Predicted Slump Further Cuts Target Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Paytm, the Indian digital payments startup whose stock has slumped 71% since its November market debut, had its price target cut further by a Macquarie Capital Securities (India) Pvt. analyst who was early to predict the company’s troubles.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusPowerful Quake Off North Japan

  • Dow ends nearly 600 points higher as oil retreats below $100 a barrel

    Stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday as oil prices continued to pull back from 14-year highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped around 599 points, or 1.8%, to close near 33,544, according to prelminary figures, while the S&P 500 advanced around 89 points, or 2.1%, finishing near 4,262. the Nasdaq Composite rose around 367 points, or 2.9%, to end near 12,948.62. Crude prices, which saw the U.S. benchmark soar to a 14-year high near $130 a barrel last week as investors reacted to Russia's inv

  • Dozens of major shareholders push Starbucks on its handling of union activity as company faces labor board complaint

    NLRB complaint this week alleging Starbucks retaliated against employees seeking to unionize in Phoenix coincides with letter from major shareholders about the company's approach to growing unionization efforts.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • EU leaders back urgently refilling gas stores for next winter - draft

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union countries should immediately start refilling their gas stores to prepare for next winter and provide a buffer against supply shocks, EU country leaders will say at a summit next week. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted leaders from the EU's 27 member countries to agree last week to phase out their reliance on Russian fossil fuels, including by ramping up liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports and speeding up deployment of renewable energy. A total phase-out will take years, however, so countries are also planning measures to mitigate potential disruptions to supply from Russia, which provides 40% of the EU's gas, 27% of its oil imports and 46% of coal imports.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn sees possible revenue hit from supply chain woes

    Apple supplier Foxconn forecast an up to 3% fall in revenue for the year in what could be its first annual sales decline in six years, as a shortage of chips squeezes smartphone production and demand cools following a surge during the pandemic. The stoppages from Foxconn - the world's largest contract electronics maker - and other companies including Japan's Toyota Motor have fuelled concerns over how global supply chains could be impacted as China deals with its biggest spike in COVID-19 infections since early 2020. Chairman Liu Young-way said on a post-earnings call on Wednesday that Foxconn would only have better clarity on supply chain uncertainty in the second half of the year.

  • China Lockdowns May Delay Orders From Platforms Like Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Orders placed with global e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart may be delayed by virus lockdowns and restrictions in some of China’s key manufacturing hubs, according to an industry body. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredU.S. Is Sending

  • Caleres Shares Jump After Reporting Record Results for the Full Year

    Shares of Caleres rose modestly after markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Sycamore and Hudson’s Bay Prepare Kohl’s Bids

    Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners and Canada’s Hudson’s Bay plan to submit separate takeover bids for Kohl’s that could value the department-store chain above $9 billion.

  • Daily Gold News: Wednesday, Mar. 16 – Gold Retraced the Rally, Fed in Focus

    Where would the price of gold go following today’s Fed release?