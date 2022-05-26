Digital Transformation Market Size in the Retail Sector to Increase by USD 137.05 billion |Evolving Opportunities with Alibaba Cloud & Alphabet Inc.|Technavio

NEW YORK , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital transformation market share in the retail sector is expected to increase by USD 137.05 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.97% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The digital transformation market in the retail sector is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Alibaba Cloud, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know about the vendor offerings - Request the Latest sample report

The competitive scenario provided in the Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Digital Transformation Market In The Retail Sector Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector 2021-2025: Scope

The digital transformation market in the retail sector report covers the following areas:

Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The need to enhance operational efficiency has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled personnel might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This digital transformation market in the retail sector analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Story continues

Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Technology

Geography

Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for digital transformation market in the retail sector in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South AmericaThe increasing the need to improve operational efficiency and the rise in the number of partnerships and investments by vendors will facilitate the digital transformation market in the retail sector growth in North America over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample now!

Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the digital transformation market in the retail sector growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital transformation market in the retail sector size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital transformation market in the retail sector

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the digital transformation market in the retail sector, vendors

Related Reports:

The high-performance computing (HPC) market share is expected to increase by USD 27.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.31%. Download a sample now!

The RFID market share for industrial applications is expected to increase by USD 1.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%. Download a sample now!

Digital Transformation Market In The Retail Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.97% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 137.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.53 Performing market contribution North America at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Cloud, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 IoT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Cloud computing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Big data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 AI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 AR/VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Cloud

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Amazon Web Services Inc.

10.6 Intel Corp.

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

10.9 Oracle Corp.

10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.

10.11 SAP SE

10.12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-transformation-market-size-in-the-retail-sector-to-increase-by-usd-137-05-billion-evolving-opportunities-with-alibaba-cloud--alphabet-inctechnavio-301553983.html

SOURCE Technavio